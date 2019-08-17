2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, optimal strategy, auction values from proven experts

Deciding when to pick a quarterback is one of the toughest decisions to make when crafting your 2019 Fantasy football strategy. Players who snatched Patrick Mahomes last year were well on their way to a title, but since he's going off the board with a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 8.77 overall this year, can he return value again? Fantasy players have other potentially high-scoring quarterbacks to target like Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson outside the top 100 Fantasy football picks in many leagues. Making the call on who to draft, and when, is essential before your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is complete. So before going on the clock in a snake, auction, best-ball or dynasty league this year, be sure to see the comprehensive draft bible from the team at SportsLine. It's loaded with 2019 Fantasy football tips that can give you a huge edge.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's analysis of three offseason moves that Fantasy football players need to be aware of:

Le'Veon Bell to the New York Jets: Bell is still one of the most talented backs in the league, but after a year off and now playing for Adam Gase, who led one of the worst offenses in the league last year in Miami, he's no longer an unquestioned RB1. Don't reach for him and expect the type of numbers he put up in Pittsburgh.

Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns: With Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and a talented group of running backs, Beckham may not see the close to the 30 percent target share he enjoyed most seasons in New York. Baker Mayfield is a huge beneficiary and is in the conversation as the best available quarterback behind Mahomes.

Mark Ingram to the Baltimore Ravens: This move makes Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon irrelevant for Fantasy purposes, and makes Latavius Murray of the Saints an intriguing late-round pick. As for Ingram, his value is similar because he should see more work, but possibly fewer red-zone opportunities moving from New Orleans to Baltimore.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.