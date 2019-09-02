2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, picks, strategy, auction pricing from proven experts

The San Francisco 49ers signed running back Jerick McKinnon to a four-year contract worth up to $36.9 million last year, and he has yet to play a meaningful snap for the organization. McKinnon missed the entire 2018 season after tearing his right ACL, and San Francisco put the talented running back on injured reserve over the weekend, derailing his 2019 campaign before it even started. While it's unfortunate that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense won't get to use McKinnon's versatility early on, San Francisco still appears to be in capable hands with Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman on the roster. Breida tallied 1,075 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns last season with San Francisco, while Coleman recorded 1,076 total yards and nine scores while filling in for an injured Devonta Freeman in Atlanta. Which backs should you target during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep? With so much NFL news happening as teams cut down their rosters to 53 players, getting all your 2019 Fantasy football advice in one place will make your drafts go much smoother. Whether you're playing in a snake, auction, best ball or dynasty Fantasy league, be sure to see the Fantasy football strategy and tips from them new draft bible at SportsLine. It'll also show you which 2019 Fantasy football rookies to take a flyer on this season.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top 2019 Fantasy football late-round sleepers:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers: With Randall Cobb out of town, targets abound after Davante Adams gets his share. Geronimo Allison will likely start on the perimeter opposite Adams. In games without Cobb last year, Valdes-Scantling had a 76 percent snap rate. That much field time with quarterback Aaron Rodgers merits a look in the later rounds.

James Washington, WR, Steelers: Antonio Brown leaves behind a massive 26 percent target market share, a large portion of which could go to Pittsburgh's 2017 second-round pick, James Washington. JuJu Smith-Schuster's role will increase, but his 24 percent target share can only rise so much. Washington could see over 100 targets in one of the NFL's best offenses.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: From Week 12 on, no quarterback scored more Fantasy points than Josh Allen. He averaged 7.7 rushing attempts in 11 starts last year. Since the 2000 season, there have been 25 quarterbacks to average six rushing attempts in at least 14 games, and Allen is in line to join that group. The average fantasy finish of those players was the seventh-best quarterback.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.