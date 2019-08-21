2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, strategy, auction pricing from proven experts

Figuring out which rookies will take the NFL by storm is a key part of your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. There are several obvious candidates like No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, who leads the class of 2019 Fantasy football rookies and was the top selection in the NFL Draft. He'll get the keys to Arizona's offense instantly and provide value as a runner, even if it takes time to develop as a passer. Other Fantasy football rookies 2019 could also make a major impact. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, for example, isn't a household name, but the fourth-round pick out of Memphis could explode if Ezekiel Elliott's holdout extends into the regular season. From evaluating seasoned veterans to rookies, SportsLine's brand-new draft bible is loaded with 2019 Fantasy football advice that can give you a huge edge in your league. Their comprehensive draft guide is loaded with 2019 Fantasy tips and strategy that are a must-read before you draft in any kind of league this season.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's analysis of three 2019 Fantasy football backfields that players need to know about:

New England Patriots - From a PPR standpoint, James White is a top-10 running back because Tom Brady consistently finds him out of the backfield. Sony Michel, the best overall back New England has, should go off the board by the end of third round, but keep an eye on Damien Harris as one of the late-round 2019 Fantasy football sleepers. He scored 25 touchdowns at Alabama, and head coach Bill Belichick isn't afraid to roll with a hot hand.

Chicago Bears - Tarik Cohen is the player to target in PPR leagues. He had the fifth-most targets among all running backs over the last two years, including a whopping 90 last year. Rookie David Montgomery could be a solid mid-round pick in non-PPR leagues. He'll battle veteran Mike Davis, but the Bears traded up in the draft to get Montgomery, so he has a strong chance to see early-down work.

Philadelphia Eagles - The Eagles brought back Darren Sproles on a one-year deal before the start of training camp, but look for his work to be limited mostly to third down. That leaves former Bear Jordan Howard and second-round pick Miles Sanders to battle for the early-down work. The fact that Philadelphia only gave up a sixth-round pick to the Bears for Howard, but spent a second-round pick on Sanders, is evidence that they'll give most of the work to the talented rookie out of Penn State.

A massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.