2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, best advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

Rookies have already reported to NFL training camps for many teams, with veterans set to show up before the end of the week for every team. That means 2019 Fantasy football draft prep has officially begun, and there will be an almost endless supply of NFL injuries, storylines and news to keep up with in the coming weeks as drafts begin to unfold. With Tyreek Hill avoiding a suspension for the Chiefs, Melvin Gordon holding out for a new deal with the Chargers and plenty of intriguing position battles to keep tabs on at training camps around the league, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy Football Draft Bible can help you make all the right calls this season. Whether you're entering a snake, best ball, auction or dynasty league, its 2019 Fantasy football advice and tips are a must-have before draft season gets rolling.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes three key pieces of Fantasy football advice for snake drafts:

Understand Your Draft Position - You can never do too many mock drafts. In fact, you could even get into some best ball drafts where there is skin in the game for an even more accurate drafting experience. The point of doing multiple drafts leading up to yours is to get a great feel your position. If you've drafted in every slot from one to 12, you'll be ready.

Know Your Competition - Got a big Cowboys fan in your league? Let him or her draft Amari Cooper in the first round. Maybe you know one of your fellow owners wants Antonio Brown at any cost and you want to snipe that player before they get the chance to take him. Every league has a casual fan or two; keep an eye on them and wait for value picks to fall to you.

Wait on your Quarterback - There are 32 starting quarterbacks in the National Football League. Depending on your league size, and whether or not it is a superflex, you're starting 12 every week. Don't take Deshaun Watson in the second round. Just wait and ride Philip Rivers in the 14th to a championship. Better yet, stream the position. You can drop/add quarterbacks every week and play matchups.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.