2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, best advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 players from proven experts

The pads are officially on in NFL training camps, which means 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing. NFL news and injuries, as well as performances in preseason games, will help form each person's 2019 Fantasy football strategy. On Wednesday, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas became the league's highest-paid wideout with a five-year, $100 million extension that included $61 million in guaranteed money. Now, we'll see whether Thomas' deal affects holdouts like Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon. If you're looking for the best 2019 Fantasy football advice, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say. They've put together a comprehensive Draft Bible that has optimal 2019 Fantasy football tips for snake, dynasty, auction and best ball leagues. It's a must-have before you go on the clock in any of your drafts this year.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top NFL coaching changes that every 2019 Fantasy football player needs to be aware of:

Kliff Kingsbury, the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals: Looking to revitalize the Cardinals, Kingsbury brings his Air Raid offense from Texas Tech. He groomed Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield, and now he'll aim to elevate Kyler Murray. The biggest winner here is David Johnson. His talent as a pass-catcher was underutilized in 2018. At Texas Tech, Kingsbury made it a point to get his backs involved in the passing game.

Zac Taylor, the new head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals: Taylor most recently worked as the Rams' quarterbacks and receivers coach under Sean McVay. If Taylor can get Joe Mixon involved as a pass-catcher the way Los Angeles used Todd Gurley, Mixon could emerge as a top-five Fantasy running back.

Freddie Kitchens, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns: The most exciting change is Todd Monken becoming Cleveland's new offensive coordinator. In Monken's last two seasons, the Bucs ranked third and fourth in pass attempts.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.