2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Two-quarterback league strategy, plus who to target at their ADP

Heath Cummings says you're going to have to pay closer attention to your leaguemates in a two-quarterback league.

I can totally understand if you're tired of hearing about how you need to wait on quarterback in your Fantasy draft. I get tired of saying it sometimes. But ADP doesn't leave us much choice, unless you play in a two-quarterback league. 

Two-quarterback leagues are growing, and it's about time. There are at least 19 quarterbacks I feel good about starting in a standard league, so there's plenty of talent to go around. Adding a little bit of positional scarcity to the quarterback adds some fun wrinkles to draft strategy as well. Speaking of strategy, that's why you're here, right? I'll start with five rules that will help you win your two-quarterback league, and then give you eight quarterbacks I'm drafting at their ADP.

  1. You're going to have to pay close attention to how your leaguemates view this format early in the draft. ADP is useful, but especially in two-quarterback leagues, it can be misleading. If quarterbacks start flying off the board, you're going to have to throw ADP out the window. At the same time, if Patrick Mahomes isn't a first-round pick, may indicate you're in a "wait on QB" league.
  2. Runs can be exceptionally dangerous if you're drafting on one of the ends. This is always true, but when the quarterback run happens, it can be devastating. Don't get caught with zero or one quarterback when that final run happens.
  3. This goes for any league, but make sure you know your scoring system (duh). PPR drives down the quarterback value a little bit. So does the number of non-QBs in your starting lineup. Finally, the number of points earned for passing yards and passing touchdowns may be the most important. Guys like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky see their value go up in leagues that only count four points per pass touchdown. 
  4. In a true two-QB league you should really do your best to land three quarterbacks. In a superflex league that's not quite as important, but it's still preferable.
  5. My favorite approach at quarterback is to wait until 10-to-12 have been taken and then take two of the next seven. As you can see below, most of my favorite ADP values mostly fall within that range. This range of QB starts coming off in Round 5 or 6 in most drafts. If you get four or five non-QBs on your team, you're going to have an edge on the league.
Two-Quarterback League Targets
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
59th
QB RNK
3rd
PROJ PTS
339
SOS
24
ADP
46
2018 Stats
PAYDS
4165
RUYDS
551
TD
31
INT
9
FPTS/G
19.0 or QB4
It's hard for me to pass on Watson in the second round, especially in a league that rewards four points per pass touchdown.
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
83rd
QB RNK
6th
PROJ PTS
335
SOS
27
ADP
45.4 or QB10
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3395
RUYDS
488
TD
28
INT
13
FPTS/G
23.5
Newton still has No. 1 quarterback upside. I have no idea why he's falling to the 10th quarterback off the board. I'd be thrilled with him in the fifth round.
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
118th
QB RNK
9th
PROJ PTS
331
SOS
20
ADP
51.1 or QB13
2018 Stats
PAYDS
2992
RUYDS
281
TD
20
INT
14
FPTS/G
21.2
Winston is the perfect quarterback for the strategy I reference. There's definitely top-five upside.
headshot-image
Ben Roethlisberger QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
151st
QB RNK
14th
PROJ PTS
335
SOS
6
ADP
55.1 or QB14
2018 Stats
PAYDS
5129
RUYDS
98
TD
37
INT
16
FPTS/G
25.6
I still expect a ton of volume for Roethlisberger, and another top-10 season.
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
148th
QB RNK
15th
PROJ PTS
307
SOS
5
ADP
59.3 or QB16
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3885
RUYDS
305
TD
28
INT
8
FPTS/G
20.6
Prescott always finishes better than this, and he was remarkably good once Amari Cooper arrived last year.
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
159th
QB RNK
17th
PROJ PTS
290
SOS
4
ADP
62.3 or QB17
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3223
RUYDS
421
TD
27
INT
12
FPTS/G
22.1
Trubisky is a top-12 quarterback for me this year. I expect the Bears to throw more often due to some defensive regression coming.
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
153rd
QB RNK
16th
PROJ PTS
292
SOS
19
ADP
70.2 or QB20
2018 Stats
PAYDS
1201
RUYDS
695
TD
11
INT
3
FPTS/G
10.6
Yes, the passing was bad last year, but even a small improvement makes Jackson a top-10 quarterback due to his rushing ability.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
25th
PROJ PTS
248
SOS
3
ADP
115.7 or QB27
2018 Stats
PAYDS
2566
RUYDS
99
TD
21
INT
11
FPTS/G
19.5
This is just disrespectful. Once Green returns, Dalton has great weapons and should be viewed as a starter in two-quarterback leagues.

*ADP referenced here comes from Fantasy Football Calculator in the month of July.

