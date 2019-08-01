2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Two-quarterback league strategy, plus who to target at their ADP
Heath Cummings says you're going to have to pay closer attention to your leaguemates in a two-quarterback league.
I can totally understand if you're tired of hearing about how you need to wait on quarterback in your Fantasy draft. I get tired of saying it sometimes. But ADP doesn't leave us much choice, unless you play in a two-quarterback league.
Two-quarterback leagues are growing, and it's about time. There are at least 19 quarterbacks I feel good about starting in a standard league, so there's plenty of talent to go around. Adding a little bit of positional scarcity to the quarterback adds some fun wrinkles to draft strategy as well. Speaking of strategy, that's why you're here, right? I'll start with five rules that will help you win your two-quarterback league, and then give you eight quarterbacks I'm drafting at their ADP.
- You're going to have to pay close attention to how your leaguemates view this format early in the draft. ADP is useful, but especially in two-quarterback leagues, it can be misleading. If quarterbacks start flying off the board, you're going to have to throw ADP out the window. At the same time, if Patrick Mahomes isn't a first-round pick, may indicate you're in a "wait on QB" league.
- Runs can be exceptionally dangerous if you're drafting on one of the ends. This is always true, but when the quarterback run happens, it can be devastating. Don't get caught with zero or one quarterback when that final run happens.
- This goes for any league, but make sure you know your scoring system (duh). PPR drives down the quarterback value a little bit. So does the number of non-QBs in your starting lineup. Finally, the number of points earned for passing yards and passing touchdowns may be the most important. Guys like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky see their value go up in leagues that only count four points per pass touchdown.
- In a true two-QB league you should really do your best to land three quarterbacks. In a superflex league that's not quite as important, but it's still preferable.
- My favorite approach at quarterback is to wait until 10-to-12 have been taken and then take two of the next seven. As you can see below, most of my favorite ADP values mostly fall within that range. This range of QB starts coming off in Round 5 or 6 in most drafts. If you get four or five non-QBs on your team, you're going to have an edge on the league.
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's hard for me to pass on Watson in the second round, especially in a league that rewards four points per pass touchdown.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton still has No. 1 quarterback upside. I have no idea why he's falling to the 10th quarterback off the board. I'd be thrilled with him in the fifth round.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Winston is the perfect quarterback for the strategy I reference. There's definitely top-five upside.
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
I still expect a ton of volume for Roethlisberger, and another top-10 season.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Prescott always finishes better than this, and he was remarkably good once Amari Cooper arrived last year.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Trubisky is a top-12 quarterback for me this year. I expect the Bears to throw more often due to some defensive regression coming.
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Yes, the passing was bad last year, but even a small improvement makes Jackson a top-10 quarterback due to his rushing ability.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
This is just disrespectful. Once Green returns, Dalton has great weapons and should be viewed as a starter in two-quarterback leagues.
*ADP referenced here comes from Fantasy Football Calculator in the month of July.
