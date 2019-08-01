2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Two-quarterback league strategy, plus who to target at their ADP

I can totally understand if you're tired of hearing about how you need to wait on quarterback in your Fantasy draft. I get tired of saying it sometimes. But ADP doesn't leave us much choice, unless you play in a two-quarterback league.

Two-quarterback leagues are growing, and it's about time. There are at least 19 quarterbacks I feel good about starting in a standard league, so there's plenty of talent to go around. Adding a little bit of positional scarcity to the quarterback adds some fun wrinkles to draft strategy as well. Speaking of strategy, that's why you're here, right? I'll start with five rules that will help you win your two-quarterback league, and then give you eight quarterbacks I'm drafting at their ADP.

You're going to have to pay close attention to how your leaguemates view this format early in the draft. ADP is useful, but especially in two-quarterback leagues, it can be misleading. If quarterbacks start flying off the board, you're going to have to throw ADP out the window. At the same time, if Patrick Mahomes isn't a first-round pick, may indicate you're in a "wait on QB" league. Runs can be exceptionally dangerous if you're drafting on one of the ends. This is always true, but when the quarterback run happens, it can be devastating. Don't get caught with zero or one quarterback when that final run happens. This goes for any league, but make sure you know your scoring system (duh). PPR drives down the quarterback value a little bit. So does the number of non-QBs in your starting lineup. Finally, the number of points earned for passing yards and passing touchdowns may be the most important. Guys like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky see their value go up in leagues that only count four points per pass touchdown. In a true two-QB league you should really do your best to land three quarterbacks. In a superflex league that's not quite as important, but it's still preferable. My favorite approach at quarterback is to wait until 10-to-12 have been taken and then take two of the next seven. As you can see below, most of my favorite ADP values mostly fall within that range. This range of QB starts coming off in Round 5 or 6 in most drafts. If you get four or five non-QBs on your team, you're going to have an edge on the league.

Two-Quarterback League Targets Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 59th QB RNK 3rd PROJ PTS 339 SOS 24 ADP 46 2018 Stats PAYDS 4165 RUYDS 551 TD 31 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.0 or QB4 It's hard for me to pass on Watson in the second round, especially in a league that rewards four points per pass touchdown. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 83rd QB RNK 6th PROJ PTS 335 SOS 27 ADP 45.4 or QB10 2018 Stats PAYDS 3395 RUYDS 488 TD 28 INT 13 FPTS/G 23.5 Newton still has No. 1 quarterback upside. I have no idea why he's falling to the 10th quarterback off the board. I'd be thrilled with him in the fifth round. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 118th QB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 331 SOS 20 ADP 51.1 or QB13 2018 Stats PAYDS 2992 RUYDS 281 TD 20 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 Winston is the perfect quarterback for the strategy I reference. There's definitely top-five upside. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 151st QB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 335 SOS 6 ADP 55.1 or QB14 2018 Stats PAYDS 5129 RUYDS 98 TD 37 INT 16 FPTS/G 25.6 I still expect a ton of volume for Roethlisberger, and another top-10 season. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 148th QB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 307 SOS 5 ADP 59.3 or QB16 2018 Stats PAYDS 3885 RUYDS 305 TD 28 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.6 Prescott always finishes better than this, and he was remarkably good once Amari Cooper arrived last year. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 159th QB RNK 17th PROJ PTS 290 SOS 4 ADP 62.3 or QB17 2018 Stats PAYDS 3223 RUYDS 421 TD 27 INT 12 FPTS/G 22.1 Trubisky is a top-12 quarterback for me this year. I expect the Bears to throw more often due to some defensive regression coming. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 153rd QB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 292 SOS 19 ADP 70.2 or QB20 2018 Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 695 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Yes, the passing was bad last year, but even a small improvement makes Jackson a top-10 quarterback due to his rushing ability. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 248 SOS 3 ADP 115.7 or QB27 2018 Stats PAYDS 2566 RUYDS 99 TD 21 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 This is just disrespectful. Once Green returns, Dalton has great weapons and should be viewed as a starter in two-quarterback leagues.

*ADP referenced here comes from Fantasy Football Calculator in the month of July.