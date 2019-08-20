2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Undercover Mock takes the plunge on Todd Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his own analysis and gives a glimpse at how he'd put together a team with the Rams' stud running back in our latest Undercover Mock.
Welcome to our third 'Undercover Mock' reveal, where our analysts surreptitiously go into mock drafts to draft with real people. Unlike our expert mock drafts, you won't see quarterbacks falling to crazy rounds here. We're trying to show you how to find real advantages drafting with real people.
Anyone who has played Fantasy Football would say Todd Gurley has been the definition of a stud for most of his career. Not everyone who will draft a Fantasy Football team this summer believes he'll remain a stud.
Count me among those skeptical of Gurley finishing as a top five or even top 10 Fantasy running back. We learned a lot about his arthritic knee during the offseason and saw the Rams retain backup rusher Malcolm Brown while adding another via the draft in Darrell Henderson. If the Rams are focused on keeping Gurley on the 22.5 touch-per-game pace he was on last year, they sure have a funny way of showing it.
But this is Undercover Mock, where I became an unrecognizable face in a mock draft with random people to get an idea of how your real drafts might shake out. It's the perfect playground to lay out blueprints for how to attack a draft if you have to have a specific player. So for this one, I forgot about my rankings and convictions and became Todd Gurley's No. 1 fan.
This mock was done late Sunday, just before kickoff of the Seahawks-Vikings preseason game. It's a 12-team non-PPR league with four-point passing touchdowns. I had pick No. 10, which left me with an interesting predicament: If I took James Conner first, that would mean one fewer rusher available to the drafters at Picks 11 and 12. The odds of them taking Gurley would rise quite a bit. So I decided to leave Conner in the talent pool and lock up a stud tight end instead in Travis Kelce.
Conner indeed pushed the running back talent down the board -- he was taken before I was up in Round 2, and Gurley was available. That was the pick. I think if a drafter truly targeted Gurley in Round 2, he or she shouldn't take a running back in Round 1 unless a slew of receivers went first. That's not likely.
I watched as receivers flew off the board. Nine went between my second- and third-round picks. Frankly, I felt good taking Brandin Cooks in Round 3, but with George Kittle still there for the taking, I wished I hadn't taken Kelce earlier. The drafting of Kittle and Zach Ertz has proven to be pretty volatile from draft to draft, so it's hard to predict where they'll land. I'd sign up for Kittle in late Round 3 all day long if I knew he'd consistently be there. This is the latest he'd gone through three Undercover Mock drafts (2.10 and 3.05).
OK, so probably not the most optimal start, but Chris Carson falling to me in early Round 4 made the sting go away. That's incredible value, even if it puts my receivers at a little disadvantage.
So with Gurley, Carson, Cooks and Kelce in my lineup, my queue entering my late Round 5 pick looked like this:
- Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
- Josh Gordon, WR, NE
- Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
Clearly, my receiver need matched up masterfully with the best available players in the draft. I had to pass on Coleman to take Ridley as my No. 2 receiver in Round 5. Then I got lucky in Round 6 and snagged Josh Gordon to be my third receiver. A lot of people are skeptical of what he might do in 2019, but I think there's still 1,000-yard potential there given the look of the Patriots offense. Without Rob Gronkowski for three games last year, both he and Edelman each had nine-plus non-PPR points (12 in PPR). I'm counting on more of that.
Alright, at this point I'm pretty pleased with where my team is headed. Here's the squad:
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
- Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
- Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
- Josh Gordon, WR, NE
I knew I had to make a play for Henderson really soon -- despite the hot-and-cold preseason, he figures to see a little bit of work each week with Gurley and a lot of work if Gurley misses any playing time. Taking him in Round 7 was the responsible thing to do ... but I had a good reason to do otherwise.
Why was Tevin Coleman still on the board?! Was I drafting with angry Falcons fans? Could I really have been drafting with people who didn't recognize his potential? And surely there's more upside in Coleman than Henderson. Plus, I couldn't help but notice that the team at Pick 11 already had three running backs and the team at Pick 12 had two. There was a really good chance I could swipe Coleman in Round 7 and pick up Henderson in early Round 8.
This was a no-brainer. I chose Coleman.
And then I watched in horror as Pick 12 took Henderson.
Alright, fine, it wasn't horror. It was ... mild shock? Point is, I wasn't freaking out because I didn't get the hot Rams rookie to handcuff to Gurley. It would have been nice, but I would rather have Coleman ready to go in case Gurley can't play than Henderson. I followed that pick up with preseason darling Curtis Samuel in Round 8. I wouldn't have drafted him if Henderson had made it back to me, obviously, but he's a delightful consolation prize.
At this point, people bailed on the mock draft (if you've ever mocked, it's happened to you) and a bunch of DSTs and kickers were chosen for them by the software. I'll still post the results and my full team, but I don't think there's a whole lot to learn from it.
Here's the final roster:
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
- Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
- Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
- Josh Gordon, WR, NE
- Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
- Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO
- Will Fuller, WR, HOU
- Justin Jackson, RB, LAC
- Jameis Winston, QB, TB
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
- Patriots DST
- Jake Elliott, K, PHI
I'm still kicking myself for taking Kelce in Round 1 because Kittle was there in Round 3. Had I passed on Kelce, I would have had Odell Beckham and Kittle instead of Kelce and Cooks. Of course, if Kittle had gone ahead of me in Round 3, I wouldn't have felt this way, so I shouldn't feel too bad about things.
I'm happy with the roster and see it as competitive in a non-PPR league, but as is the case with every second-round pick, so much rides on Gurley. If he's struggling like he did in the playoffs and not getting the kind of playing time we've been used to seeing, he's going to hurt the team. If he's his old self, I'm headed for the playoffs. If he's in-between, he'll probably be fine but not worthy of a top-20 pick.
Lessons learned
You've got to go into your draft knowing how you feel about Gurley. Most people are either all in or all out on him. If you looked over this team and thought it was awesome, you're probably in the pro-Gurley camp. If you think this team carries too much risk, you might choose someone other than Gurley in Round 2. This exercise did not convince me to take Gurley in early Round 2, even if I did get my pick of the litter in Round 8 and beyond.
Another position you have to know how you feel about before drafting is tight end. If the thought of spending a first-round pick on Kelce disgusts you, you're probably not going to feel much better about taking Kittle or Ertz in Round 2 (or even Round 3). Just remember: these tight ends come at a premium because they're expected to produce like top-15 receivers and potentially deliver twice as many Fantasy points as sputtering tight ends you'll draft late. I prefer this advantage and am willing to give up a little at receiver or running back by taking one.
Speaking of receivers, you should spend some time getting familiar with their ADP. We're seeing a rapid drop in tier quality from the first batch of eight receivers to the rest. Had I not taken Gurley in Round 2, I would have been motivated to select Beckham, JuJu Smith-Schuster or Mike Evans instead just to have one of the elite tier wideouts. For years I've been all about running backs, but this drop-off at receiver is alarming, and I want to get one of the top-shelf guys if I can.
Other interesting picks (through Round 7)
- 1.06 David Johnson, RB, ARI
- 1.07 Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
- 1.12 Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
- 2.06 Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC
- 2.07 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (wow!)
- 2.11 Antonio Brown, WR, OAK
- 3.03 Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
- 5.02 James White, RB, NE (in a non-PPR, yikes)
- 5.04 A.J. Green, WR, CIN
- 5.11 Mike Williams, WR, LAC
- 6.06 Andrew Luck, QB, IND
- 6.08 Eric Ebron, TE, IND (way too soon!)
- 6.11 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (way too late!)
- 7.02 Vance McDonald, TE, PIT (stunningly early)
- 7.07 David Njoku (way too soon!)
