2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Undercover mock unearths value at wide receiver
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes undercover to join unsuspecting drafters to help you get a better idea of what to expect when you're officially on the clock.
Welcome to the first in our 'Undercover Mock' series, where our analysts will surreptitiously go into mock drafts to draft with real people. Unlike our expert mock drafts, you won't see Patrick Mahomes falling to the fourth round here. We're trying to show you how to find real advantages drafting with real people.
Picking first through fourth is easy. Picking fifth is tough.
The elite tier of running backs is sure to make up the first four picks in pretty much every draft, making the choice at fifth overall kind of difficult. Do you take a safe receiver or a should-be-safe running back?
Take a look around the league and you'll see running backs dropping like flies in training camp. Especially in a non-PPR, I want as much stability in the running back position as I can get, even if it costs me a stud receiver. That's why I had no problem taking James Conner before the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones and Davante Adams. I couldn't say for sure I could land a stud workhorse running back in Round 2, but I knew a very good pass-catcher would be there for me.
Suffice to say, this line of thinking was put to the test. Yes, there were quality hands men available to me at 20th overall like Mike Evans, George Kittle, Amari Cooper, Zach Ertz, Keenan Allen and T.Y. Hilton. But one running back stood out -- Nick Chubb. I know there are some hand-wringers who think Kareem Hunt will somehow come back on the field in Week 10 and create a timeshare. But if Chubb keeps up his hyper-efficiency from last year when coach Freddie Kitchens was calling his number, it's hard to argue the Browns not continuing to ride him.
I also knew someone from those other positions would make it back to me in Round 3. I didn't know it would be just two of them -- Allen, Hilton, Evans and Ertz (and Patrick Mahomes and a handful of nice running backs) were gone. All that was left was Kittle and Cooper. Again choosing position scarcity, I went with Kittle in Round 3, which was a real nice perk for me since I've taken him in Round 2 in a bunch of analyst mocks over the past month.
But the decision to go Conner-Chubb-Kittle came with a price: Seven of the next 14 picks after Kittle were receivers. I missed out on all of them, including three suspect choices like Julian Edelman (30th overall), Robert Woods (38th overall) and A.J. Green (41st overall).
By the time I was up in Round 4, my queue looked like this:
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA
- Philip Lindsay, RB, DEN
- Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI
- Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
- Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
Yikes. The top three names were all running backs! I knew I'd have to either force my hand and take a receiver or choose the best-available player and deal with the consequences.
My fourth-round decision was nudged by the fact that the Fantasy managers at Picks 1 through 4 had three receivers total between them. This receiver run I was in the middle of wasn't about to stop. So with a quick glance at my rankings and a cross-check of ADP, I figured my best chance to get two from Golladay, Kupp and Godwin meant choosing Golladay first. Conveniently, he was my highest-ranked receiver.
Sure enough, Godwin was still available at 53rd overall (Kupp went right after Golladay) and I had a decent wide receiver duo to go with my amazing running backs and stud tight end.
Things picked up from here. I knew I needed to add to my receiver stockpile with one of my next two picks or so but saw this glorious queue when I was up in Round 6:
- Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
- Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
- Andrew Luck, QB, IND
- Dante Pettis, WR, SF
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC
- Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
- Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
The pressure to take a receiver vanished. There was a pretty good shot that one of Anderson, Pettis or Williams could fall to me in Round 7. I felt the same way about the quarterbacks. That left only one name in the queue -- I chose Coleman to solidify my running back depth.
In Round 7, the good news was that Pettis was available. The bad news was that if I took him, he'd be my third 49ers player on staff. If this were the Saints, the Rams or even the Colts, I wouldn't complain. The Niners? I suppose beggars can't be choosers when chasing receiver depth. Pettis was locked in as my No. 3 wideout.
But the draft became a success in Round 8. Mayfield was still on the board and at the top of my rank list -- a perfect storm if there ever was one. However, before I picked I noticed that every single team picking after me in Round 8 and before me in Round 9 already had a quarterback. Unless one of those knuckleheads decided to take Mayfield as a backup, I liked my odds of getting him in Round 9.
So I took the high-percentage gamble and opted for Rams rookie runner Darrell Henderson in Round 8. Sure enough, no one wanted Mayfield as a backup, so I took him as my starter.
You guys already know how I feel about drafting a quarterback for value -- this is the strategy in action. I knew I had to wait for a passer simply because I needed to feed receivers to my roster. Not only did I pick up a top-six passer, but I did it at a point where it was an irresistible steal. You may not find Mayfield in Round 9 in your drafts, but I bet you will find someone at a better-than-expected value. That's why you wait on them.
In the double-digit rounds, my focus turned to high-upside breakouts and sleepers and I went a little too overboard with running backs. I couldn't help myself with the number of potential starters available. I even was responsible and picked up Jaylen Samuels to use in case Conner missed some playing time.
Lessons learned
- I don't regret taking Chubb over Evans or Kittle over Cooper. I think Chubb and Kittle will help my team win. Anyone who you feel similarly about should be drafted with confidence without worrying about the consequences.
- However, you have to figure out going into your draft just how much tight end means to you. If you don't dream of having a top-three tight end, you'll wait until Round 4 or later (maybe way later) to get one. I prefer to have a difference-maker at tight end if I can, even if it costs me at another position.
- I don't regret picking Golladay and then getting Godwin and Pettis -- that was making the best out of a tough situation by utilizing ADP. But I do think I could have done a better job choosing more receivers in general. Thing is, I couldn't resist Royce Freeman in Round 10, Kalen Ballage in Round 11 or Justin Jackson in Round 14. Would my team really be that much better if I had taken DeSean Jackson instead of Freeman or John Brown instead of Jackson? I'd rather begin the season with these lotto-ticket running backs on the squad.
- If you think my mock stunk because I didn't take a receiver early, sign yourself up for drafting one before Round 3 ends no matter what. I'm not saying that's a bad idea -- in PPR it's pretty obvious. Just commit to it.
- Paying attention to Fantasy managers picking near you at the end of rounds is something I always preach, but pay attention to ADP, too. It'll help you manufacture a better roster when you're judging which players have the best chance to make it back to you.
- Wait on quarterback.
Interesting picks
- 1.07 - Melvin Gordon
- 1.11 - Todd Gurley
- 2.06 - Odell Beckham
- 2.12 - Patrick Mahomes
- 3.09 - Damien Williams
- 4.01 - Kerryon Johnson (what a steal!)
- 4.12 - Phillip Lindsay
- 5.07 - Evan Engram (great value)
- 5.08 - Sammy Watkins (gross value)
- 8.03 - Delanie Walker (too soon)
- 8.07 - Kareem Hunt (way too soon)
- 8.09 - Golden Tate (WAYYYYY TOO SOON)
- 8.12 - Bears DST (seriously)
Round 1
Pick
Team
Player
1
Team 1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Team 2
Saquon Barkley
3
Team 3
Alvin Kamara
4
Team 4
Christian McCaffrey
5
Dave Richard
James Conner
6
Team 6
Le'Veon Bell
7
Team 7
Melvin Gordon
8
Team 8
DeAndre Hopkins
9
Team 9
David Johnson
10
Team 10
Davante Adams
11
Team 11
Todd Gurley II
12
Team 12
Michael Thomas
Round 2
Pick
Team
Player
13
Team 12
Julio Jones
14
Team 11
Joe Mixon
15
Team 10
Tyreek Hill
16
Team 9
JuJu Smith-Schuster
17
Team 8
Travis Kelce
18
Team 7
Odell Beckham Jr.
19
Team 6
Antonio Brown
20
Dave Richard
Nick Chubb
21
Team 4
Keenan Allen
22
Team 3
Dalvin Cook
23
Team 2
T.Y. Hilton
24
Team 1
Patrick Mahomes
Round 3
Pick
Team
Player
25
Team 1
Mike Evans
26
Team 2
Josh Jacobs
27
Team 3
Leonard Fournette
28
Team 4
Zach Ertz
29
Dave Richard
George Kittle
30
Team 6
Julian Edelman
31
Team 7
Amari Cooper
32
Team 8
Devonta Freeman
33
Team 9
Damien Williams
34
Team 10
Adam Thielen
35
Team 11
Marlon Mack
36
Team 12
Derrick Henry
Round 4
Pick
Team
Player
37
Team 12
Kerryon Johnson
38
Team 11
Robert Woods
39
Team 10
Aaron Jones
40
Team 9
Brandin Cooks
41
Team 8
A.J. Green
42
Team 7
Stefon Diggs
43
Team 6
Sony Michel
44
Dave Richard
Kenny Golladay
45
Team 4
Cooper Kupp
46
Team 3
Deshaun Watson
47
Team 2
Chris Carson
48
Team 1
Phillip Lindsay
Round 5
Pick
Team
Player
49
Team 1
Mark Ingram II
50
Team 2
Alshon Jeffery
51
Team 3
Tyler Lockett
52
Team 4
James White
53
Dave Richard
Chris Godwin
54
Team 6
Aaron Rodgers
55
Team 7
Evan Engram
56
Team 8
Sammy Watkins
57
Team 9
Calvin Ridley
58
Team 10
Kenyan Drake
59
Team 11
Jarvis Landry
60
Team 12
DJ Moore
Round 6
Pick
Team
Player
61
Team 12
David Montgomery
62
Team 11
Hunter Henry
63
Team 10
Tarik Cohen
64
Team 9
O.J. Howard
65
Team 8
Derrius Guice
66
Team 7
Miles Sanders
67
Team 6
Tyler Boyd
68
Dave Richard
Tevin Coleman
69
Team 4
Allen Robinson
70
Team 3
Mike Williams
71
Team 2
Andrew Luck
72
Team 1
Robby Anderson
Round 7
Pick
Team
Player
73
Team 1
Eric Ebron
74
Team 2
Rashaad Penny
75
Team 3
Sterling Shepard
76
Team 4
Matt Ryan
77
Dave Richard
Dante Pettis
78
Team 6
Jared Cook
79
Team 7
Lamar Miller
80
Team 8
LeSean McCoy
81
Team 9
Austin Ekeler
82
Team 10
Cam Newton
83
Team 11
Will Fuller V
84
Team 12
Marvin Jones Jr.
Round 8
Pick
Team
Player
85
Team 12
Dede Westbrook
86
Team 11
Drew Brees
87
Team 10
Delanie Walker
88
Team 9
Latavius Murray
89
Team 8
Christian Kirk
90
Team 7
Corey Davis
91
Team 6
Kareem Hunt
92
Dave Richard
Darrell Henderson
93
Team 4
Golden Tate
94
Team 3
Peyton Barber
95
Team 2
David Njoku
96
Team 1
Bears D/ST
Round 9
Pick
Team
Player
97
Team 1
Nyheim Hines
98
Team 2
Larry Fitzgerald
99
Team 3
Ronald Jones
100
Team 4
Jordan Howard
101
Dave Richard
Baker Mayfield
102
Team 6
Jerick McKinnon
103
Team 7
Carson Wentz
104
Team 8
Ben Roethlisberger
105
Team 9
Damien Harris
106
Team 10
Keke Coutee
107
Team 11
Emmanuel Sanders
108
Team 12
Vance McDonald
Round 10
Pick
Team
Player
109
Team 12
Dak Prescott
110
Team 11
Greg Olsen
111
Team 10
Jared Goff
112
Team 9
Kyler Murray
113
Team 8
Courtland Sutton
114
Team 7
N'Keal Harry
115
Team 6
Curtis Samuel
116
Dave Richard
Royce Freeman
117
Team 4
Michael Gallup
118
Team 3
DeSean Jackson
119
Team 2
Geronimo Allison
120
Team 1
Donte Moncrief
Round 11
Pick
Team
Player
121
Team 1
Trey Burton
122
Team 2
Russell Wilson
123
Team 3
Harrison Butker
124
Team 4
D'Onta Foreman
125
Dave Richard
Kalen Ballage
126
Team 6
Carlos Hyde
127
Team 7
Matt Breida
128
Team 8
Jaguars D/ST
129
Team 9
Devin Funchess
130
Team 10
Tom Brady
131
Team 11
Philip Rivers
132
Team 12
Rams D/ST
Round 12
Pick
Team
Player
133
Team 12
James Washington
134
Team 11
Broncos D/ST
135
Team 10
Bills D/ST
136
Team 9
Lamar Jackson
137
Team 8
DaeSean Hamilton
138
Team 7
Vikings D/ST
139
Team 6
Tyrell Williams
140
Dave Richard
Anthony Miller
141
Team 4
Saints D/ST
142
Team 3
Mark Andrews
143
Team 2
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
144
Team 1
Jamison Crowder
Round 13
Pick
Team
Player
145
Team 1
Adam Humphries
146
Team 2
Chargers D/ST
147
Team 3
DK Metcalf
148
Team 4
Marquise Brown
149
Dave Richard
Jaylen Samuels
150
Team 6
Patriots D/ST
151
Team 7
Greg Zuerlein
152
Team 8
Jack Doyle
153
Team 9
Giovani Bernard
154
Team 10
Justin Tucker
155
Team 11
Dion Lewis
156
Team 12
Austin Hooper
Round 14
Pick
Team
Player
157
Team 12
Stephen Gostkowski
158
Team 11
Wil Lutz
159
Team 10
Parris Campbell
160
Team 9
Duke Johnson Jr.
161
Team 8
Ka'imi Fairbairn
162
Team 7
Albert Wilson
163
Team 6
Robbie Gould
164
Dave Richard
Justin Jackson
165
Team 4
Mike Badgley
166
Team 3
Colts D/ST
167
Team 2
Mitchell Trubisky
168
Team 1
Adam Vinatieri
Round 15
Pick
Team
Player
169
Team 1
Brett Maher
170
Team 2
Kenny Stills
171
Team 3
Paul Richardson
172
Team 4
Mohamed Sanu
173
Dave Richard
Cowboys D/ST
174
Team 6
DJ Chark
175
Team 7
Marqise Lee
176
Team 8
Deebo Samuel
177
Team 9
Texans D/ST
178
Team 10
Kyle Rudolph
179
Team 11
Jordan Reed
180
Team 12
Jameis Winston
Round 16
Pick
Team
Player
181
Team 12
Jamaal Williams
182
Team 11
Jalen Richard
183
Team 10
Jimmy Graham
184
Team 9
Matt Prater
185
Team 8
Chris Herndon
186
Team 7
Andy Isabella
187
Team 6
Tre'Quan Smith
188
Dave Richard
Josh Lambo
189
Team 4
Hakeem Butler
190
Team 3
A.J. Brown
191
Team 2
Jake Elliott
192
Team 1
Kirk Cousins
