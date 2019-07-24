2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Using Average Draft Position to build your perfect team

The only way to have a chance at getting all the players you really want is with an auction. It's nearly impossible to get all of your favorite guys in a snake draft.

Or is it?

In looking at the Average Draft Position data for PPR leagues on Fantasy Football Calculator -- I didn't want any bias with the ADP on CBS Sports -- I tried to put together my ideal roster from four different draft positions. The hope was to build my perfect teams.

Now, I didn't take every player in their exact ADP. I used a range of a few players above or below their ADP because I wanted to get my guys. After all, this is my Fantasy utopia.

What you should do is study the ADP before your Draft Day to see where the players you really want are being selected. It helps to know if you need to draft someone earlier than anticipated (maybe a quarterback or tight end) if there's a player you must have this season.

For this exercise, I went 15 rounds from picks No. 1, 5, 9 and 12. The lineup I'm trying to fill is QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE), and I decided to exclude DST and kicker.

I only drafted the players I like for this season, at least as of now. But if I could accomplish this in reality, I'd be thrilled about my Fantasy teams for 2019.

Picking at No. 1 overall



Barkley was the easy choice at No. 1 overall, but the tough part with this draft slot comes at the Round 2-3 swing. I love Allen in any format, especially PPR, and Fournette is a breakout candidate for me after last year's disappointing campaign. This is a great start for this team.



I don't know how many Fantasy managers will be comfortable drafting two Buccaneers in the first five rounds, but Godwin and Howard are both breakout candidates. I love Godwin's upside entering his third year, especially with Bruce Arians as the coach, and Howard is a top-five tight end for 2019. If I can get a top-five tight end at No. 49 overall -- the two guys in this range for me will be Howard or Evan Engram -- I'm going to do it every time.



Anderson is another breakout candidate for me this season, and he closed 2018 playing at a high level with Sam Darnold. I expect that to carry over to this season. I also have high hopes for Penny and Ekeler. Penny could end up as the best running back in Seattle this year, and Ekeler would see a huge boost in value if Melvin Gordon is a holdout into the regular season.



After taking Newton in Round 9 -- you should pounce on him if he's there in your leagues -- I picked three of my favorite sleepers in Samuel, Washington and Hill. Samuel should be a primary weapon for Newton in Carolina, and Washington has the chance to take over for the departed Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh. As for Hill, he should excel as the complement to Mark Ingram in Baltimore's run-heavy offense.



I finished off this team with three players with upside that you should target with late-round picks. Funchess should be the No. 2 receiver for the Colts this year opposite T.Y. Hilton. Breida is worth stashing to see if he has a prominent role for the 49ers. And Goodwin could emerge as the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco, although that's unlikely with Dante Pettis on the roster.

Picking at No. 5 overall



Most Fantasy managers would probably take David Johnson or DeAndre Hopkins at No. 5, but I like Adams as the No. 1 Fantasy receiver this season. I also like Cook as a breakout candidate -- hopefully he can stay healthy. And Cooper and Woods are excellent PPR receivers, with tremendous value at these spots.



Having started this team with three receivers in my first four picks, I was looking for the best running back in Round 4, which was White. He's a star in PPR, and his production should be solid, especially with the Patriots having so much turnover this year at receiver and tight end. I followed up that pick with Coleman, who will hopefully be the best running back in San Francisco.

Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, and quarterbacks. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your guide now!



The strength of this team is at receiver, especially with Kirk as my No. 4 option, but I also got high-upside guys like Miller and Isabella late. Kirk would be my leading candidate to start at flex in Week 1.



My backup running backs in Freeman, Smith, Singletary and Thompson have upside, but it might take an injury for them to become weekly starters. I'm hopeful that Freeman does better in 2019 after a disappointing rookie campaign last year, and we'll see what happens with his role in tandem with Phillip Lindsay.



Quarterback and tight end might seem like weak spots to most, but I'm excited about Winston this season under Arians. And if you miss on a standout tight end, Njoku is a great fallback option, especially in Round 8.

Picking at No. 9 overall



Dear Fantasy gods, please let me have a draft like this with these first six picks. I'd be thrilled.



It's easy to draft Smith-Schuster and Mixon with the first two picks, but I was shocked to see Green's ADP at that point in Round 3 and Johnson's in Round 4. That's stealing. The same could be said about Lockett now that he's the No. 1 receiver in Seattle, and Engram has been a star every time Odell Beckham has been out. With no more Beckham in New York, Engram should be awesome.



I love this reserve running back corps of Murray, Harris, Barber and Jackson. Murray is a lottery ticket now that he's with the Saints, and Harris could be fantastic if Sony Michel's knee problem lingers into the regular season. Barber seems to be the No. 1 running back in Tampa Bay, and Jackson could see a huge boost in value if Gordon is a holdout during the year.



At backup receiver, Shepard also has a higher ceiling this year with Beckham gone. Moncrief could emerge as the second receiver in Pittsburgh opposite Smith-Schuster, and Williams should improve with his move to Oakland. One of my favorite picks this year will be Hamilton, especially if I can get him this late, and he could be the No. 1 receiver in Denver this season.



For my quarterback, it's fairly obvious that I like to wait on the position, so getting someone like Goff in Round 10 would make me happy.

Picking at No. 12 overall



I'm usually looking to go WR-WR with my first two picks if I'm drafting at the back end of Round 1. But with Conner's ADP at No. 13 overall, I wouldn't pass that up. And I love these first four selections of Beckham, Conner, Freeman and Edelman, especially in PPR.



Cohen will likely lose production with David Montgomery and Mike Davis joining the Bears, but he's still a good value pick in Round 5. And Boyd could be a steal in Round 6, as well as Fuller in Round 7 now that he's healthy.



I'm excited to see Wentz back in 2019, and he was a solid pick in Round 8. Then, I drafted two players with upside in Foreman and Sutton, and both guys could emerge as quality contributors for their respective teams.



Mattison is a lottery ticket in case something happens to Cook, and Hines is a solid reserve running back in PPR. I also like taking a chance on one of the Dolphins receivers with a late-round pick, and Stills would benefit in a big way if Ryan Fitzpatrick wins the starting quarterback job for the Dolphins.



I waited on tight end with this roster, but I still ended up with two guys I like a lot in Andrews and Reed. I consider both sleepers, and hopefully one will emerge as a weekly starter in 2019.