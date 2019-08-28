2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Using projections to identify over, under-drafted players

We've spent a lot of time talking about ADP so far this week, after a big draft weekend that led to some big moves. However, the biggest draft weekend of the year is still ahead of us — some 60% of CBS Fantasy leagues have yet to hold their drafts — which means there are plenty of you out there still looking for help.

We've looked at the best and worst values at five different sites, plus broke down 10 of the biggest ADP risers of the weekend, and now we're using SportsLine's projections to identify some of the best and worst values for your upcoming drafts.

SportsLine simulates every season 10,000 times to come up with their projections, which came up with Matt Breida's breakout 2018 season and identified a big bounceback campaign for Andrew Luck last season, too. Here are four players SportsLine's projections have as a good value against ADP this season, as well as four you probably shouldn't be touching:

SportsLine Projections best, worst values

Best Values Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 85th PROJ QB RNK 5th PROJ PTS 334 SOS 27 ADP QB12 2018 Stats PAYDS 3395 RUYDS 488 TD 28 INT 13 FPTS/G 23.5 Before a shoulder injury derailed things, Newton was having the finest season of his career as a passer, stringing together a streak of 11 straight games with a touchdown beginning in Week 2. His pace during that stretch? 4,128 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 570 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns; that pace would have made him the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback by a decent margin last season. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 62nd PROJ RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 196 SOS 12 ADP RB34 If Johnson keeps going in the seventh round and the Texans don't add another running back, this projection probably won't even be enough. This projection has him for 151 carries and 55 receptions — the carries are the lowest number of any back in the top-19, while the receptions would only be the third-highest total of Johnson's NFL career, despite the fact he has spent most of his career in a part-time role. If the Texans really do go into the season with him as their lead back, Johnson might just win a lot of leagues. Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 76th PROJ WR RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 195 SOS 9 ADP WR34 2018 Stats REC 71 TAR 99 REYDS 868 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.6 It's ultimately going to come down to whether Sanders can buck history and get back to playing at a high level. Before his Achilles tear, Sanders was on pace for 95 catches, 1,157 yards, and six touchdowns, and this projection doesn't even come close to that; it's about a 20-25% reduction across the board. This is an especially tricky injury to come back from, especially in your 30s, but if Sanders can come back and be even slightly as effective as he was last season, he'll represent a solid return on investment even as his ADP grows. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 89th PROJ TE RNK 5th PROJ PTS 185 SOS 14 ADP TE7 2018 Stats REC 68 TAR 101 REYDS 896 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.1 The assumption in the Fantasy community seems to be that Cook won't get anywhere close to the 101 targets he got last season to fuel his breakout, but what if he does? What if the Saints' defense takes a step back and they have to throw the ball a bit more, creating the opportunity for their new tight end to play a bigger-than-expected role? We just saw him catch 65.2% of his targets for 8.5 yards per over the last two seasons, and that was with Derek Carr as his quarterback. What happens if he gets 95 targets from Drew Brees? He probably belongs in that second tier of tight ends, that's what.

Worst Values Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 82nd PROJ QB RNK QB12 PROJ PTS 322 SOS 8 ADP QB5 2018 Stats PAYDS 3725 RUYDS 131 TD 27 INT 14 FPTS/G 21 Mayfield is coming off the board right now as the fifth quarterback, just behind Matt Ryan and just before Drew Brees. While I don't much love Brees' value there, I'd much rather have Ryan in that round, let alone the likes of Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff or Carson Wentz going at least a round later across the board. The projections are on my side, with Mayfield slotting in as the 13th quarterback. Now, the position is so tightly bunched up near the top that he's only projected for 12 fewer points than Newton, so this is more about the cost. Can Mayfield be a top-five quarterback? Of course; he had multiple touchdowns in six of his final eight games last season. But is he such a good bet to get there that you're willing to take him four rounds ahead of Newton, Russell Wilson, or Jameis Winston, all of whom have at least as much upside? Not for me. Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 58th PROJ RB RNK RB33 PROJ PTS 163 SOS 22 ADP RB24 2018 Stats RUYDS 1059 REC 15 REYDS 99 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.4 You can justify Henry in this range in Non-PPR, but even then, I don't love it because I don't see the upside of a back who doesn't catch passes in a bad offense. You can cite the end of last season all you want, but if he didn't go supernova for four weeks, he would've been maybe the biggest bust in Fantasy. This projection has him for just over 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and that strikes me as totally fair. It should strike you that Henry is a bad value. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 72nd PROJ WR RNK WR48 PROJ PTS 156 SOS 24 ADP WR38 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 65 REYDS 494 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 What the SportsLine projections can't know is that there have been a lot of very positive tweets from beat writers about Samuel in training camp, which is the primary reason his ADP has taken off – on NFC over the last four days, he's going in the seventh round. Maybe that's a good thing. We haven't really gotten any new, actionable data about Samuel this preseason to cause his move up draft boards, so maybe it's best to stick with the pre-camp expectations. You can quibble with a projection that sees Samuel get just 79 targets, however Samuel is probably third in the pecking order for targets, and the No. 3 option in the Panthers' passing game has topped 80 targets just once in the last five seasons. Unless he overtakes D.J. Moore as the team's top wide receiver, Samuel might have trouble getting the work he needs. Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 145th PROJ TE RNK 13th PROJ PTS 133 SOS 29 ADP TE8 2018 Stats REC 66 TAR 110 REYDS 750 TD 14 FPTS/G 13.9 Playing with Andrew Luck, Ebron caught just 60.0% of his targets for 6.8 yards per target; it was the touchdowns that really saved him. With Jack Doyle healthy, he's not getting 110 targets again; and he's not scoring 14 touchdowns with Jacoby Brissett throwing it to him either. Ebron can finish as a top-12 tight end, sure, but that's not saying much. There's a better chance he's a touchdown-or-bust streamer than a lineup stalwart this season.

