2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Using projections to identify over, under-drafted players

We're diving into SportsLine's projections to identify four over-valued players and four-undervalued based on average draft position.

We've spent a lot of time talking about ADP so far this week, after a big draft weekend that led to some big moves. However, the biggest draft weekend of the year is still ahead of us — some 60% of CBS Fantasy leagues have yet to hold their drafts — which means there are plenty of you out there still looking for help.

We've looked at the best and worst values at five different sites, plus broke down 10 of the biggest ADP risers of the weekend, and now we're using SportsLine's projections to identify some of the best and worst values for your upcoming drafts.

SportsLine simulates every season 10,000 times to come up with their projections, which came up with Matt Breida's breakout 2018 season and identified a big bounceback campaign for Andrew Luck last season, too. Here are four players SportsLine's projections have as a good value against ADP this season, as well as four you probably shouldn't be touching:

SportsLine Projections
best, worst values
Best Values
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
85th
PROJ QB RNK
5th
PROJ PTS
334
SOS
27
ADP
QB12
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3395
RUYDS
488
TD
28
INT
13
FPTS/G
23.5
Before a shoulder injury derailed things, Newton was having the finest season of his career as a passer, stringing together a streak of 11 straight games with a touchdown beginning in Week 2. His pace during that stretch? 4,128 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 570 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns; that pace would have made him the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback by a decent margin last season.
headshot-image
Duke Johnson RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
62nd
PROJ RB RNK
18th
PROJ PTS
196
SOS
12
ADP
RB34
If Johnson keeps going in the seventh round and the Texans don't add another running back, this projection probably won't even be enough. This projection has him for 151 carries and 55 receptions — the carries are the lowest number of any back in the top-19, while the receptions would only be the third-highest total of Johnson's NFL career, despite the fact he has spent most of his career in a part-time role. If the Texans really do go into the season with him as their lead back, Johnson might just win a lot of leagues.
headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
76th
PROJ WR RNK
22nd
PROJ PTS
195
SOS
9
ADP
WR34
2018 Stats
REC
71
TAR
99
REYDS
868
TD
6
FPTS/G
16.6
It's ultimately going to come down to whether Sanders can buck history and get back to playing at a high level. Before his Achilles tear, Sanders was on pace for 95 catches, 1,157 yards, and six touchdowns, and this projection doesn't even come close to that; it's about a 20-25% reduction across the board. This is an especially tricky injury to come back from, especially in your 30s, but if Sanders can come back and be even slightly as effective as he was last season, he'll represent a solid return on investment even as his ADP grows.
headshot-image
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
89th
PROJ TE RNK
5th
PROJ PTS
185
SOS
14
ADP
TE7
2018 Stats
REC
68
TAR
101
REYDS
896
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.1
The assumption in the Fantasy community seems to be that Cook won't get anywhere close to the 101 targets he got last season to fuel his breakout, but what if he does? What if the Saints' defense takes a step back and they have to throw the ball a bit more, creating the opportunity for their new tight end to play a bigger-than-expected role? We just saw him catch 65.2% of his targets for 8.5 yards per over the last two seasons, and that was with Derek Carr as his quarterback. What happens if he gets 95 targets from Drew Brees? He probably belongs in that second tier of tight ends, that's what.
Worst Values
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Baker Mayfield QB
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
82nd
PROJ QB RNK
QB12
PROJ PTS
322
SOS
8
ADP
QB5
2018 Stats
PAYDS
3725
RUYDS
131
TD
27
INT
14
FPTS/G
21
Mayfield is coming off the board right now as the fifth quarterback, just behind Matt Ryan and just before Drew Brees. While I don't much love Brees' value there, I'd much rather have Ryan in that round, let alone the likes of Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff or Carson Wentz going at least a round later across the board. The projections are on my side, with Mayfield slotting in as the 13th quarterback. Now, the position is so tightly bunched up near the top that he's only projected for 12 fewer points than Newton, so this is more about the cost. Can Mayfield be a top-five quarterback? Of course; he had multiple touchdowns in six of his final eight games last season. But is he such a good bet to get there that you're willing to take him four rounds ahead of Newton, Russell Wilson, or Jameis Winston, all of whom have at least as much upside? Not for me.
headshot-image
Derrick Henry RB
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
58th
PROJ RB RNK
RB33
PROJ PTS
163
SOS
22
ADP
RB24
2018 Stats
RUYDS
1059
REC
15
REYDS
99
TD
12
FPTS/G
12.4
You can justify Henry in this range in Non-PPR, but even then, I don't love it because I don't see the upside of a back who doesn't catch passes in a bad offense. You can cite the end of last season all you want, but if he didn't go supernova for four weeks, he would've been maybe the biggest bust in Fantasy. This projection has him for just over 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and that strikes me as totally fair. It should strike you that Henry is a bad value.
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
72nd
PROJ WR RNK
WR48
PROJ PTS
156
SOS
24
ADP
WR38
2018 Stats
REC
39
TAR
65
REYDS
494
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5
What the SportsLine projections can't know is that there have been a lot of very positive tweets from beat writers about Samuel in training camp, which is the primary reason his ADP has taken off – on NFC over the last four days, he's going in the seventh round. Maybe that's a good thing. We haven't really gotten any new, actionable data about Samuel this preseason to cause his move up draft boards, so maybe it's best to stick with the pre-camp expectations. You can quibble with a projection that sees Samuel get just 79 targets, however Samuel is probably third in the pecking order for targets, and the No. 3 option in the Panthers' passing game has topped 80 targets just once in the last five seasons. Unless he overtakes D.J. Moore as the team's top wide receiver, Samuel might have trouble getting the work he needs.
headshot-image
Eric Ebron TE
IND Indianapolis • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
145th
PROJ TE RNK
13th
PROJ PTS
133
SOS
29
ADP
TE8
2018 Stats
REC
66
TAR
110
REYDS
750
TD
14
FPTS/G
13.9
Playing with Andrew Luck, Ebron caught just 60.0% of his targets for 6.8 yards per target; it was the touchdowns that really saved him. With Jack Doyle healthy, he's not getting 110 targets again; and he's not scoring 14 touchdowns with Jacoby Brissett throwing it to him either. Ebron can finish as a top-12 tight end, sure, but that's not saying much. There's a better chance he's a touchdown-or-bust streamer than a lineup stalwart this season.

Get NFL and college football picks from 10,000 simulations, optimal DFS lineups, proven Fantasy cheat sheets and expert predictions for football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, horse racing and so much more. Join SportsLine today and use promo code TROPHY to get your first month for only $1. Get every pick now!

Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories