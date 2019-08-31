2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: What LeSean McCoy's release means for Devin Singletary and teams like the Texans

LeSean McCoy has been released after four years with the Bills.

Surprise cut: Bills are releasing LeSean McCoy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

It's not a major surprise, and has been discussed throughout the offseason as a possibility, primarily because the Bills brought in both T.J. Yeldon and Frank Gore via free agency and of course drafted Devin Singletary this offseason.

Fueling further speculation, per Over the Cap, the move saves the Bills $6.425 million against the salary cap, and leaves behind only $2.625 million in dead money. McCoy's cap number for 2019 would have been the third highest among all NFL running backs.

And yet, the team had stayed firm that it intended to keep McCoy as a bridge for Singletary, so the word surprise can certainly still be applied. But there are major ramifications, both for the Bills and around the league.

Bills Running Back Outlook

The move leaves Singletary in line for a much larger role in his rookie season, but it doesn't quite vault him into an elite projection. Yeldon is a veteran pass-catching specialist who has caught at least 30 balls in each of his four NFL seasons, and caught a career-high 55 last year for Jacksonville. He seems likely to spell Singletary on passing downs.

Meanwhile, we all know what Frank Gore can do to a running back's workload. We seem destined for another season where Gore accounts for 100 or so rushes, capping the rushing upside for Singletary. Gore will likely start Week 1 as deference to his veteran status, but Singletary is an intriguing pick because much like other rookies — think Miles Sanders — he will likely have the opportunity to carve out a larger role as the season moves along.

As I update my projections, Singletary moved to my projected RB31 in PPR and RB28 in non-PPR.

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #40

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ben's updated projection RUATTS 187 RUYDS 767 REC 29 REYDS 230 TD 6.1 PPR FPTS/G 10.4

Of Yeldon and Gore, Yeldon is the preferred Fantasy play, particularly in PPR leagues. It's quite a bit closer in non-PPR, but Yeldon's likely role as the passing back means his upside would be far higher.

Yeldon checks in at RB48 in my PPR projections, but RB55 in non-PPR.

T.J. Yeldon RB BUF Buffalo • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ben's updated projection RUATTS 72 RUYDS 287 REC 38 REYDS 298 TD 2.7 PPR FPTS/G 4.7

Possible landing spots



Assuming McCoy is picked up — and that's not a certainty given his age — it's likely an overreaction to assume he would be a major threat to displace the top of a backfield depth charts. Of course, a player of McCoy's stature would receive more work than he perhaps should, so he would definitely have an impact. But on a downward trajectory — his 3.2 yards per carry in 2018 were by far a career low, and his previous career low came in 2017 at 4.0 — McCoy's best days are behind him, something we should expect at 31.

The first team to come to mind is Houston, who has publicly acknowledge being in the market for a veteran running back after Lamar Miller's ACL injury. I recently discussed this possibility after Miller's injury, and pegged McCoy as perhaps the worst-case scenario addition for Duke Johnson's value.

It wouldn't crater Johnson's value, though. The concern would simply be that of all the available options, McCoy would likely eat into Johnson's potential workload the most. Johnson's receiving ability would still ensure him a significant share of the backfield, and it's possible McCoy landing in Houston would make Johnson a steal in late Fantasy drafts.

A reunion with the Eagles has also been a rumored destination, but they do have a deep running back corps after the additions of Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard this offseason, plus Darren Sproles' return. They've somewhat surprisingly also publicly discussed looking to add another back, and we know philosophically they do like to rotate players at the position. McCoy landing there would have a similar effect, not derailing the upside for Sanders but perhaps cutting into a reasonable projection.

Finally, it wouldn't be a free agent running back column without discussing the Buccaneers. Their backfield is so unsettled that 2016 UDFA Dare Ogunbowale appears to have leveraged a strong preseason into a potential Week 1 role. This is likely the best-case scenario for McCoy's value, as it gives him the best chance at a fuller workload.