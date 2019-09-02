2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: What to do with the No. 1 pick in PPR leagues

Deciding between the top running backs is challenging this year. Saquon Barkley is the consensus No. 1, and for good reason. He was targeted at least eight times in each of five Giants losses by at least a touchdown last year, showing he will be involved and productive no matter the game situation.

Christian McCaffrey broke running back receiving records, but that does make him a better PPR pick than non-PPR. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara's 32 touchdowns over the past two seasons have been bettered by only Todd Gurley, and Kamara is clear of the third name on that list, Melvin Gordon, by a full six touchdowns.

And of course, Ezekiel Elliott, if he reports, has to be in consideration in non-PPR formats. In each of his three NFL seasons, he's led the NFL in rushing yards per game. That's hard to fathom.

In the end, Elliott's holdout takes him out of consideration for No. 1 right now, while McCaffrey's relative reliance on receptions also knocks him off that top platform. Barkley nudged Kamara for me, largely based on a stronger touch projection.

Here's where things went from there in this draft where we start three wide receivers plus a flex.

Considering the scoring, Johnson was a fairly easy pick at 2.12 as the last of a tier of running backs on my board. After my picks at the 2/3 turn, another back didn't come off the board for seven picks.

After also taking Diggs at the 2/3 turn, I finished up my top three WRs at the 4/5 turn, then made sure to snag a bench guy along with another RB at the 7/8 turn. Much of what I said above about Kamara relates to Latavius Murray — the Saints as a team have produced the most RB touchdowns over the past three seasons by a good margin, and Murray's high career touchdown rate should fit in nicely, making him a stable play especially in non-PPR.

But I'm thin at RB overall with just five options, thinner than I usually am. That's not something I would recommend in non-PPR, and my decision to carry both a backup QB and TE can be pointed to as the chief cause. There's an easy case to be made that I should have grabbed one more RB earlier in this draft, perhaps a high-upside option like Jaylen Samuels or Justice Hill at 9.01 where I took Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Both of those backs went later in the ninth round.

Favorite pick Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 56 REYDS 502 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.1

I just noted taking a backup TE limited my flexibility at RB, but I still have to highlight Herndon as my favorite pick. In leagues where he falls as late as the 15th round where I drafted him, he's an easy add. Yes, he's a wasted roster spot for four weeks while he's suspended, but there are simply not very many upside tight ends this season, and he absolutely fits the bill. The Jets looked great offensively through the preseason, and Herndon had a clear connection with Sam Darnold last year. I've taken Herndon in several of my own leagues, at times as my TE1, and paired him with a veteran bridge TE that can get me through the first four weeks like Kyle Rudolph or Jimmy Graham.

Pick I might regret Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats (at Oklahoma) PAYDS 4361 RUYDS 1001 TD 54 INT 7

Let me be clear — I love Murray's potential. He was my favorite pick at 11.04 in our PPR pick-by-pick, which is only a handful of picks later than I took him here. The reason I might regret the pick is simply due to roster construction. Landing Brees at 14.12 is a reminder that you can wait longer than you probably expect to draft your quarterback this year. Given the way the rest of my roster played out, and especially if one of my top three running backs isn't startable every week and Ronald Jones doesn't make good on his longshot upside, I'll look back and wish I added to my RB depth here with a high-floor pick like Ito Smith, who scored three touchdowns this preseason.

Make or break pick Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 578 REC 22 REYDS 141 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.2

The real make-or-break pick is Jones, but I recently explained how I might regret my high exposure to him this year. So let's talk about Murray, who will need to be a reliable flex option for this roster to hit its potential, especially if either Saquon or Kerryon were to miss some games. Of course, Murray's in a great spot, joining a team that seems to churn out running back touchdowns — their backs have combined for seven more than any other team's over the past three seasons. Murray should have enough of a role to rack up 50 or 60 total yards per week, and I'm expecting roughly a touchdown every other week, or eight for the season.