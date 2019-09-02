2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: What to do with the No. 2 pick in PPR leagues

You start off a draft from the two-spot knowing you're taking your favorite between Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. After that you don't know much at all.

In this draft Todd Gurley fell to No. 23, Zach Ertz fell to the third round, and I ended up going four rounds in a three-receiver league without selecting a wideout. That is not something I would generally advise, but it's not often you get the chance to start your draft with four players who have a realistic shot at being the best at their position.

While I love the way this draft started I won't pretend that it doesn't come with serious drawbacks. Rounds 6 and 7 were defined by perilous choice between backing up Todd Gurley or drafting starting receiver. The way the draft went there wasn't a perfect answer to that question. Because I took quarterback and tight end with my first four picks, I was forced to choose between running back depth or quality receivers.

Here's my team from No. 2 overall:

Let's not kid ourselves, my receivers are bad. As much as I love Golladay in Round 5, he's a No. 2 receiver, not a No. 1. Jones and Watkins are No. 3 guys even if they'll have stretches as No. 2s. I'm counting on one of the Ravens emerging in a run-heavy offense and being a bye-week replacement I feel good about. The question you have to ask yourself is this: If Watson, Kamara, Gurley and Ertz live up to expectations, am I even going to care about my weakness at receiver? I doubt it.

I'm not totally sure what my running back depth is going to look like by midseason, but I like the look early on. Jackson and McCoy both rank as solid flex options for me in Week 1. For McCoy, I'd expect that to continue as long as the Bills leave him as the starter. Jackson's fate is closely tied to Melvin Gordon, but we've received no real indication Gordon is close to returning.

Favorite Pick Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 70 TAR 120 REYDS 1063 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7

The wide receiver run happened a little later in this draft than past three-receiver drafts, but none of them fell quite as far as Golladay. I landed him after T.Y. Hilton, D.J. Moore, Calvin Ridley and Chris Godwin were taken. I have Golladay ranked ahead of all of them. He's a third-year receiver coming off a 1,000-yard season, who could see a boost in targets this year without Golden Tate. Golladay has top-12 upside and it feels great pairing him with my No. 2 ranked running back, quarterback and tight end.

Pick I might regret Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. REC 40 TAR 55 REYDS 519 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4

I like Watkins in the seventh round just fine. I believe he's a great No. 3 receiver who will perform like a No. 2 when he's healthy. That's what we saw last year. But taking him meant my primary backups to Todd Gurley are Jackson and McCoy. I could have had Austin Ekeler in this spot, and that would have meant Tyrell Williams or Marquez Valdes-Scantling as my No. 3 receiver. The bottom line? If Gurley stays healthy, I'll be glad I took Watkins.

Make or break pick Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1251 REC 59 REYDS 580 TD 21 FPTS/G 26.6

This one is quite simple, right? Gurley could be the best running back in Fantasy or he could be an erratic No. 2 back. He showed us both in 2018. My current expectation is that Gurley will be limited to 17 touches a game as the Rams try to preserve him for the playoffs. At last year's efficiency he could still be the best back in football. My concern (outside of injury) is that the Rams offensive line will not be as good as it was last season and Gurley won't be as efficient. Even with the risks, this is the right place to take him.