2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: What to watch for in the preseason

The preseason kicks off Aug. 1 with the Hall of Fame game between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos at 8 ET. While we likely won't see starters much tonight, here are 11 Fantasy-relevant situations to monitor over the next several weeks of preseason games.

San Francisco RB

Jerick McKinnon's slow rehab might keep him out for some or perhaps all of the preseason, so how first-team reps split out between Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida in Kyle Shanahan's typically RB-friendly offense will be important to watch. Until McKinnon's setback, Breida had been the third of this trio to go off the board in early drafts, but he was very efficient while leading the 2018 RB group in essentially every major statistical category. Meanwhile, Coleman's Average Draft Position suggests Fantasy players believe he'll be at least the lead in a committee, if not more.

Green Bay No. 2 WR

Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling appear to both have inside tracks for starting roles with Green Bay, with Allison expected to man the slot and Valdes-Scantling the outside opposite Davante Adams. But how many three-wide sets first-year coach Matt LaFleur uses in his new offense will be worth monitoring, as well as how the first-team snaps split out in various formations. Throughout Aaron Rodgers' career, secondary receivers have had a habit of breaking out in a big way, and one of these two will likely prove to be a Draft Day value.

Miami RB

Kalen Ballage surprisingly got first-team reps early in Dolphins camp, but Kenyan Drake's longer track record and receiving upside has kept Fantasy drafters from reacting too harshly. But if Ballage starts and plays heavily with the first-team in the preseason, his ADP is sure to shoot up.

Washington QB

It would seem likely Washington will give multiple quarterbacks starts in the preseason to get each of them work with the ones. Fantasy owners should be pulling for Dwayne Haskins to look sharp, because Case Keenum and Colt McCoy aren't elevating this skill position group. But if Haskins shows why he was at one point considered the top quarterback in this class, there might be reason for some optimism from the most ignored receiving group in early Fantasy drafts.

Los Angeles Chargers RB

Much of the news surrounding Melvin Gordon's holdout has leaned negative, and drafters are reacting. But much has been made about whether Austin Ekeler would get a No. 1 role in the event Gordon wasn't active for Week 1, or if Justin Jackson would see significant work and Ekeler would continue to be a part-time player. With Gordon unlikely to be around for the majority of the preseason, we should get a pretty good indication of the Chargers' plans based on how much each of those backs plays with the first-team offense.

Tampa Bay RB

Peyton Barber is the veteran incumbent, while Ronald Jones is the 2018 second-round pick who bulked up this offseason. Then there's Bruce Anderson, our Heath Cummings' favorite UDFA to watch. Jones had a poor preseason in his rookie season last year, then followed that up with 30 forgettable regular-season touches, so showing some flashes this year will be necessary to establish he can be a second-year producer.

Seattle WR

With Doug Baldwin announcing his retirement this offseason, Seattle has precious little veteran depth at WR. Tyler Lockett is a Fantasy darling, but will his share increase to a true No. 1 rate? And if it doesn't, then what? Second-round pick D.K. Metcalf is an obvious name to watch, but fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and even seventh-round pick John Ursua, a potential slot option, could work their way into the rotation. Second-year player David Moore had a solid rookie season, but is he just a deep threat? And while Jaron Brown caught just 14 balls in his first season with the team, he did score five touchdowns.

Philadelphia RB

A hamstring strain forced rookie Miles Sanders to miss OTAs and minicamp, but reports have been positive since he returned to practice. Still, he has to be considered a bit behind, so how much he plays with the ones will be interesting. The Eagles recently brought back passing-downs back Darren Sproles, and if free agent acquisition Jordan Howard looks sharp in preseason action, Sanders could find himself further behind to start the season than Fantasy drafters would like. On the flip side, if Howard stumbles, we might get some indication during the preseason that Sanders could be a factor as soon as September.

Pittsburgh No. 2 WR

Most Fantasy drafters have JuJu Smith-Schuster in or near their first tier at the WR position, but the No. 2 role in the Pittsburgh offense is still up for grabs. Early reports indicate Donte Moncrief has the inside track, with youngsters James Washington and Diontae Johnson falling behind. But will any of these receivers make a splash this season? Prior to 2018, the last time a second Steelers' WR reached 100 targets behind Antonio Brown was 2013. Someone, probably Moncrief, will need to be the clear No. 2 to reach that mark.

No. 2 RBs behind McCaffrey, Barkley, Elliott

Christian McCaffrey set the standard for snap share at the running back position in 2018, playing 100% of his team's snaps in eight different games, five more than the rest of the league's backs combined. Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott handled similarly dominant shares of their backfield snaps and touches. No one likes to think about elite players missing time, but James Conner stepped into top pick Le'Veon Bell's massive vacated workload last year and was a Fantasy star. That may not be the case in these three offenses if a similar situation presented itself, but monitoring how the backup situations shake out this preseason could lead to nabbing a high-value handcuff in the latest rounds of your draft. Rookies Jordan Scarlett in Carolina and Tony Pollard in Dallas are two of particular note to watch.

Baltimore WR

Marquise Brown, the first WR selected in the 2019 draft, missed some time early in camp with a foot problem, but has since returned. He's a likely starter if healthy, but the other rookie Baltimore drafted, third-round pick Miles Boykin, has been the one getting rave reviews in camp. Might Baltimore trot out two rookie receivers to start 2019, or will Willie Snead or Chris Moore, among other potential options, be starters? And will the preseason give us any indication Lamar Jackson will throw enough for it to matter?