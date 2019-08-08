2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: What to watch in Preseason Week 1, including Kalen Ballage, Kyler Murray, and more

Football!

Well, kind of.

It's our first night with multiple games of preseason football, and there's plenty to keep Fantasy owners busy. The 11 games on the slate feature rookie coaches, rookie play callers, rookie quarterbacks and more. You probably won't be able to keep track of all 11 games, so here's what you really need to pay attention to.

The Arizona Cardinals' offense

Yes, I'm most interested in seeing Kyler Murray on an NFL field, but I'm not going to tune out when Murray leaves in the first quarter Thursday vs. the Chargers (10 p.m. ET, on fuboTV). I want to see as much of Kliff Kingsbury's offense as possible, and I really want to see what the rookie receivers can do in the second half.

This offense has the upside to be one of the most exciting in football. Kingsbury wants to run a high-volume, pass-heavy offense that could lead to boatloads of Fantasy points. That's why some have Murray ranked as a top-10 quarterback and Johnson is the consensus No. 5 running back.

But there's plenty of reason for skepticism as well. Mostly just that we haven't seen anything like this. But also, Murray is a rookie quarterback who is small for the position. We've seen plenty of high-end rookies struggle in their first year, especially when they're paired with a bad offensive line as Murray is.

No decisions will be made on this system or this quarterback tonight, but everyone should tune in for our first glimpse.

Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake

I'm not sure how much we actually need to see from Drake. He's a hyper-efficient running back who coaches just can't seem to trust with a full workload. But I am interested in seeing how the touches are split and whether Ballage can make a statement.

My current handicapping of the competition has Ballage as a small favorite to lead the team in carries and Drake as a big favorite to lead Miami running backs in receptions. Considering how bad I expect the Dolphins will be, that makes Drake far more valuable in Fantasy. We'll see if anything changes tonight.

Devin Singletary and the Bills offensive line

It sounds like Frank Gore is going to get a lot of the first team reps, but I'm more interested in seeing the rookie. There are a lot of people who expect Singletary will take this job over at some point this season. While LeSean McCoy still believes he's the guy, I want to see if Singletary looks like the type of player we could be adding midseason.

Maybe just as important will be how improved this offensive line is. The unit was dreadful last season and responsible for a lot of LeSean McCoy's struggles, and a lot of Josh Allen's rushing volume. An improved line would give me hope somebody could be Fantasy relevant in Buffalo.

T.J. Hockenson against the Patriots

Hockenson is a mountain of a man with great pedigree. As we know, that's no guarantee of success for a rookie tight end, but it's a nice start. Hockenson has earned rave reviews so far in training camp and now he'll try to do it under the lights. There are only seven tight ends I feel great about as season-long starting tight ends. It's unlikely Hockenson can join that group based on preseason performance, but he can definitely move that direction.

The Titans offense

Doesn't sound exciting to you? At the very least it's intriguing. How does Marcus Mariota look? Can Delanie Walker turn back the clock? Is there a third-year breakout in Corey Davis? Who in the world is Arthur Smith and what will his offense look like?

We won't get the definitive answer to any of those questions, but we may start to get the first clues. Smith especially needs the reps this preseason, as he heads into his first season as a play caller. My assumption is the Titans would like to remain run-heavy, but I'm not sure they'll be able to against a schedule jam packed with offensive firepower.

An opportunity for Dexter Williams

Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have not been able to stay healthy, so rookie Dexter Williams should get extended reps on Thursday night. He posted an 1,100-yard season at Notre Dame as a senior and scored 13 touchdowns, but we really didn't expect the sixth-round pick to get this type of opportunity this fast. I don't really expect Williams to be a part of the rotation Week 1 if everyone is healthy, but he could start to change some minds tonight.