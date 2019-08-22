2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: What to watch in Preseason Week 3

Week 3 of the preseason kicks off Thursday night (fuboTV -- try for free), and there are plenty of Fantasy Football implications. We know the quarterback position isn't nearly as important in Fantasy as it is in real life, but there are several situations where an entire offense's output could hinge on who is under center and how effective they are.

Let's start with some intriguing rookies:

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals

The first overall pick, Kyler Murray, has not looked comfortable yet. New coach Kliff Kingsbury has noted the Cardinals are not using their full offense, and that likely hasn't helped matters. But drafters have reacted anyway, with Murray's Average Draft Position sliding as well as the ADPs of several members of the Cardinals offense. That's likely an overreaction, but it will be interesting to see if we get an extended look at Murray against the Vikings on Saturday at 1 ET, as the Cardinals would certainly prefer to have some type of offensive rhythm entering the regular season.

Can Dwayne Haskins earn the starting nod?

Dwayne Haskins played a little better in Week 2 than he did in his initial Week 1 action, not necessarily in terms of completion percentage or yardage, but because he turned a 0:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio into a 1:0 mark in his second game. But he did lose a fumble, and he still needs to be more consistent to beat out Case Keenum. Drafters are largely avoiding this Washington team in Fantasy, but Haskins certainly has the talent to help this team overperform those very low expectations. Keenum, maybe not so much.

Is Daniel Jones the truth?

After being panned as a reach all offseason, Daniel Jones has been something of a revelation thus far in his first preseason, completing 16 of 19 passes for 228 yards and two scores. Eli Manning has also played well in limited action — 5 for 5 for 45 yards and a score — and it may be impractical to expect Jones has a shot to start Week 1. But if he finishes his preseason strong, you can bet Giants fans will be calling for him as soon as Manning struggles in the regular season.

Should Andy Dalton be sweating?

I was particularly impressed by Bengals' fourth-round pick Ryan Finley's play in the second preseason game, and he's now completed 75% of his 44 pass attempts for 259 yards, three scores and one interception thus far in the preseason. Andy Dalton, by comparison, threw a 96-yard pick-six in Week 2, but he did engineer a touchdown drive in his only action of Week 1. Dalton is technically under contract through 2020, but has no remaining dead money on his deal and would be owed $17.5 million next year. If Finley finishes out his preseason well and things go poorly for Cincinnati in the regular season, don't be surprised if Finley a longer look at some point when the games matter.

Jimmy not-so GQ

Jimmy Garoppolo looked awful in Week 2, and it was right there for all to see in an island game on Monday Night Football. Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard both looked competent last season, so it might not completely spike the 49ers' Fantasy prospects if Garoppolo just doesn't have it. But there has been plenty of optimism Garoppolo could take this 4-12 team from a year ago to the next level, much like 2017 when he took over the helm of a 1-10 team and ripped off five straight wins to end the season. We'll need to see a significant turnaround in Week 3 to feel like we might get something similar this regular season.

Newton, Foles expected to make debuts

We are expected to get our first look at Cam Newton after offseason shoulder surgery. He's been a name to target in Fantasy drafts all offseason at a depressed ADP, but a big game could cause a spike here in late August. Meanwhile, Nick Foles is expected to make his debut for the Jaguars, and we'll see if he and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo can rekindle some of the magic the duo had in 2017 when DeFilippo was Foles' quarterbacks coach during the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

Can the Jets keep it going?

The Jets host the Saints at 7:30 ET Saturday, and we'll get our third look at one of the more positive developments of the 2019 preseason thus far. Exceptionally talented on paper, the Jets have looked like they have plenty of Fantasy upside in them. Apart from Sam Darnold and the passing game, also keep an eye on how the first team running back snaps shake out. We reportedly won't see Le'Veon Bell, and last week it was Ty Montgomery who looked to have a firm hold on the RB2 job, playing all 16 snaps with the starters. Assuming we see a repeat of that, Montgomery is certainly a later-round RB target.

Who will catch passes from Tom Brady?

The Patriots wide receivers are my pick for the most intriguing positional depth chart in the league right now. I just have no idea what's going on up there. Josh Gordon was reinstated, but won't play Thursday. Demaryius Thomas and Julian Edelman were activated from injury lists but it's not clear whether either will play. First-round pick N'Keal Harry hasn't played much, but has looked alright when he has, but while he nurses an injury it's been fellow rookie Jakobi Meyers making all sorts of headlines both in camp and on the field in preseason games. Could the UDFA really have a shot to earn significant playing time? And beyond those names, plus guys like Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios and Maurice Harris, the Patriots also brought in Cameron Meredith earlier this month, who looks more like a player they intend to stash on PUP or IR (if not release). Hopefully we learn a little more about what to expect from this unit in Week 3 of the preseason.