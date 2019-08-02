2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 2 overall in non-PPR leagues

As fond as I'm becoming of the Zero-RB strategy, picking second in non-PPR guarantees I'm taking one running back in the first round and likely means I'm taking two in my first three picks. That's partially because of the format and partially because of the general shape of ADP at this point in the offseason.

What makes it really interesting is what you do with that other pick in the first three rounds. You're only getting three of the top 46 picks when you draft second, so you've got to make these count. I took Zach Ertz in the second because he feels bust-proof as the de facto No. 1 in Philadelphia.

After that, I started taking some chances.

Here's my team from No. 2 overall:

I'm not sure any of my next three picks after Ertz are what I'd consider "safe", but they're all plenty interesting. I'm going to discuss Fournette and Green below but Ridley is every bit as fascinating. It's really hard to imagine Ridley matching last year's absurd touchdown production, but I also expect he'll see an increase in volume. I have him projected as a borderline No. 2 receiver but there's legitimate top-five upside if anything happens to Jones.

There's not too much to say about Miller or Jones in the next two rounds but Guice at the end of Round 8 is too cheap even for me, and I've included him in my busts. Guice doesn't have a ton of upside as long as Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson are in Washington, but he's a very good No. 4 running back that should be startable as a flex in this format.

Favorite pick Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 3074 RUYDS 93 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.3

I know you probably can't take Wentz in the ninth round of your draft. But if you can get him two rounds after Baker Mayfield and a round after Matt Ryan, you should be just as happy. The Eagles have way too many mouths to feed in this offense, which depresses almost everyone's Fantasy value besides Wentz. It does the opposite for him. The Eagles will run a high-paced, pass-heavy offense and most games Wentz will have his choice of open receivers. DeSean Jackson, in particular, should open things up down the field, and Ertz remains one of the best security blankets in the game. If Wentz plays 16 games this season, I project him to be a top-five quarterback.

Pick I might regret Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 439 REC 22 REYDS 185 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9

Don't get me wrong. I believe Fournette could have an enormous year this year. He was in my breakout column. I truly believe he has top-five upside at running back and love that the Jaguars haven't brought anyone in to fill T.J. Yeldon's role in the passing game. But it's not hard to see how things go sideways for him. He's missed 11 games in two years in the NFL and he's had a little bit of trouble with the front office. Taking a risk like this in the third round can lead to very bad times.

Make or break pick A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 46 TAR 77 REYDS 694 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.6

Yeah. This could be just about anything. I'm approaching this as if Green will almost certainly miss the first two games of the season. This pick could even be okay if he isn't healthy until Week 4. But that's only if he stays healthy after that. I don't think the only risk is health either. Tyler Boyd could cut into his targets and Green is missing valuable practice time learning a new offense. At 31 years old you also have to consider the possibility of a drop in skill. So why did I draft him here? The upside is you're getting 13 or 14 games of low-end No. 1 receiver production in the fifth round. That could be league-winning with a two-running back, tight end start.