2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who should I take at No. 5 overall in PPR?

Congratulations, you got the No. 5 overall pick. Wait, is that a good thing?



In a 12-team PPR league, this is where the fun begins.



In continuing our 12-part series where me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch held a four-man PPR mock draft to show you how to build a team from every draft spot, the No. 5 overall pick presents arguably the biggest challenge. It could be fun or frustrating, depending on your approach.



You are most likely going to miss out on the top four running backs of Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, which happened here. Thanks to Melvin Gordon's holdout, there's no longer a consensus No. 5 running back on Draft Day.



If you must draft a running back in this spot, you could pivot to David Johnson, James Conner, Joe Mixon or Le'Veon Bell instead of Gordon. Or you can take the safe route and draft the first receiver off the board.



That's what I did here with Davante Adams. While most people will likely draft DeAndre Hopkins ahead of Adams, I like the No. 1 guy for the Packers slightly better. Adams finished last season just behind Hopkins as the No. 1 PPR receiver in total points, but Adams missed Week 17. In PPR points per game, Adams was better than Hopkins, which I expect to happen again.



Here's my team from No. 5 overall:

It was easy to start my team with two receivers after getting Allen at No. 20 overall. He isn't going to score many touchdowns -- he has 12 combined scores over the past two seasons -- but he has 199 catches for 2,589 yards on 295 targets over that span. Pairing him with Adams is a huge advantage in a three-receiver league.



Taking Gurley in Round 3 will make or break my team, which I'll address below, but he's easily worth the gamble at this point in the draft. I even considered drafting him in Round 2.



For those of you who have been following me for years, it's probably a surprise to see Mahomes, the No. 1 consensus quarterback coming into the season, on my Fantasy team. But even I know that drafting him in Round 4 is a steal.



Since I started WR-WR and then took a questionable guy in Gurley, I needed to address running back, beginning in Round 5. Lindsay and Michel aren't my favorite Fantasy options this year, but they were worth the risk in these spots, especially if Michel (knee) is healthy for Week 1.



I covered myself with Freeman in Round 8 and Harris in Round 9, and I even drafted Brown as a potential handcuff for Gurley in Round 14. I wanted to draft Darrell Henderson to pair with Gurley, but he went three picks ahead of me in Round 7, which was unfortunate.



Watkins loses value now that Tyreek Hill isn't going to be suspended, but he's still a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver worth drafting in Round 7 or later. And I took the "friendship strategy" approach with the Steelers receivers of Washington and Moncrief. One of those two should emerge as the starter opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster as the replacement for Antonio Brown, and I like having both guys on my roster heading into the season.



I was thrilled to get Njoku in Round 12 since he's a top 10 Fantasy tight end coming into the season. And even though the Browns added Odell Beckham and have Jarvis Landry and Njoku, don't be surprised if Callaway is a big-time playmaker for them. He's a boom-or-bust receiver worth drafting with a late-round pick.

Favorite pick James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 16 TAR 38 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.1

There is a lot of production to replace for the Steelers with Antonio Brown gone, and he had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns last season on 168 targets. It might take some time to see who the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger like best out of Washington, Moncrief and potentially rookie Diontae Johnson, but I would draft Washington first, followed by Moncrief. Keep in mind that Pittsburgh led the NFL in pass attempts last season, so you want a piece of this high-volume offense if you can get it. And in this case, getting Washington in Round 10 could be a steal. I also covered myself by drafting Moncrief, and I'm excited to see how this plays out.

Pick I might regret Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 931 REC 7 REYDS 50 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7

If Michel is fine with his injured knee, getting him in Round 6, even in PPR, could be fantastic. We saw in 2018 that he could do well in a high-volume role, especially in the NFL playoffs when he had 71 carries for 336 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in three games. But he was placed on the PUP list to open training camp, and the Patriots added competition to this backfield with Harris, who could take touches away from Michel. The one thing that makes me feel better about drafting Michel in this spot was getting Harris in Round 9, but that could be a potential headache if everyone is healthy when you also factor in James White and Rex Burkhead.

Player who could make or break my team Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1251 REC 59 REYDS 580 TD 21 FPTS/G 26.6

Gurley's knee situation has many Fantasy managers concerned, and rightfully so. He missed two games at the end of the regular season last year and then limped through the playoffs. Since then, the Rams brought back Malcolm Brown as a restricted free agent and selected Henderson in the third round of the NFL Draft. Everything being said by the Rams and Gurley indicates that he should be fine, but his workload could be lighter, which could hinder his production. And there's always the chance he could miss more time due to injury. But I still feel like the reward is worth the risk if you get him in Round 2 or later. And getting him in Round 3 here is larceny. If Gurley is 75 percent of his usual production -- he's averaged at least 25.8 PPR points in each of the past two seasons -- then this Fantasy team could be incredible.