2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: How to draft in every slot from No. 1 through No. 12 in non-PPR

The No. 1 overall pick is great and all, but you wait forever to pick again. Then you wait some more. That's tougher in non-PPR.

What if you fall just outside the top four picks where those consensus four backs figure to go in almost every draft? After Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey go off the board, there's lots more thinking to do. Or what about if you're picking later in the round or on the turn?

Fear not. We've got you covered in our 12-part series. Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch show you how to build winning teams from every draft position in a four-man non-PPR mock.

No. 1 -- Barkley is the choice for Ben, but it isn't automatic. Then he gets one of his favorites in Round 2 as a bonus.

No. 2 -- Zeke's holdout doesn't slow down Heath, who breaks down his mid-round picks, including injured A.J. Green..

No. 3 -- Kamara is easy enough, but Dave sweats over investing a Round 2 pick in a tight end but says picking third is the best draft spot in any format

No. 4 -- Jamey loves getting McCaffrey, and finds he loves picking from this draft position.

No. 5 -- Now it's not so easy. But Ben finds his pick here is the same as it would be in PPR -- David Johnson. Even more interesting is his pick of discounted Todd Gurley in Round 2.

No. 6 -- This slot brings Heath closer to his Zero RB roots, but not that close. After starting with two premium wideouts, he builds his backfield in Rounds 3-6.

No. 7 -- Dave tries to stick with running backs early in non-PPR. He starts with two, but that leads to some scrambling and second-guessing.

No. 8 -- Jamey starts with his top-rated receiver before taking a calculated risk on Le'Veon Bell.

No. 9 -- Ben's Odell Beckham-Dalvin Cook start leads to a balanced approach that includes waiting until Round 10 to find his upside quarterback.

No. 10 -- Now this slot falls into Heath's Zero RB wheelhouse, as he starts his team with three wideouts and Patrick Mahomes.

No. 11 -- How much is a big advantage at tight worth to you in non-PPR? For Dave, it's worth starting his team with Travis Kelce.

No. 12 -- Drafting on the corner has Jamey loading up on three wideouts before drafting five straight running backs.

Non-PPR draft slot: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12