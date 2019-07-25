2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Who to draft in every slot from No. 1 through No. 12 in PPR

How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots No. 1 through No. 12.

It might be nice to have the No. 1 overall pick, but who would you take? There are four players many believe deserve to be the No. 1 overall pick in PPR -- Saquon BarkleyEzekiel ElliottAlvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey

What if you fall outside the top four picks where those consensus four backs figure to go in almost every draft? Or what about if you're picking late in the round or on the turn?

Fear not. We've got you covered in our 12-part series where Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch show you how they built their teams in a four-man PPR mock draft.

PPR draft slot: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6  | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12

It's getting to be that time of year.  

