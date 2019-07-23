2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0 and strategies

Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns to boost their Fantasy numbers. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.

But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is that wide receivers aren't quite as top-heavy as they were last year.

In addition to knowing your lineup requirements and scoring system, you must answer these questions:

How risk-averse are you?

How badly do you want to fill your starting lineup with no-brainers?

How deep do you think this position is?

Are you good at finding replacement receivers off waivers?

The first two questions go hand-in-hand: Wide receivers are generally safer than their running back counterparts, but they typically don't score as much in non-PPR, and only the top guys come close to matching up in PPR. The more of those "safe" picks you want for your starting group, the more receivers you should target early in your draft.

You can use my tiers to determine how deep you think the position is, but after stewing on this for six months (that's right, while you were living your life, I was studying these guys), I feel real good about the wideouts in the first four or five rounds being good starters. I'm also confident that the receivers in the fifth and sixth tiers make up a bunch of breakout and sleeper candidates who carry enough upside to warrant starting. You should find the entire class to your liking and may even decide to wait to draft your third or fourth receivers.

The last question? I'm not you, so I can't exactly answer that. But if you've played Fantasy Football for a while, you know that there are receivers with at least decent upside on waivers every week. No one who will cement himself into a starting spot, but someone who offers a chance at scoring a touchdown, going for 70 yards, etc. The better you (and) we are at finding them, the less urgency you'll need to draft deep.

However you decide to answer these questions, know that nearly every Fantasy manager will select at least one very good receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two of them if you want to differentiate your lineup, but that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).

Editor's Note: To download Dave's Tiers for every position, click here.

PPR Wide Receiver Tiers

MEGA-ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 2 DeAndre Hopkins Michael Thomas Julio Jones JuJu Smith-Schuster Davante Adams Tyreek Hill Odell Beckham Antonio Brown Mike Evans

Amari Cooper

A.J. Green

Keenan Allen



EXCELLENT VERY GOOD ROUND 3 ROUND 4 T.Y. Hilton Adam Thielen Stefon Diggs Kenny Golladay Julian Edelman Brandin Cooks Chris Godwin HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE Cooper Kupp ROUNDS 5-6 Calvin Ridley Robby Anderson Robert Woods Tyler Boyd Dante Pettis MID-VALUE UPSIDE D.J. Moore ROUND 7 Tyler Lockett Will Fuller Mike Williams Dede Westbrook Christian Kirk Alshon Jeffery Sterling Shepard HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS Geronimo Allison ROUND 8 Allen Robinson Parris Campbell Jarvis Landry Golden Tate Sammy Watkins Corey Davis Courtland Sutton BENCH DEPTH ROUND 11+ MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS Kenny Stills ROUNDS 9-10 Tyrell Williams Curtis Samuel Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anthony Miller Larry Fitzgerald Keke Coutee Jamison Crowder DeSean Jackson John Brown Marvin Jones Robert Foster DaeSean Hamilton Antonio Callaway N'Keal Harry Emmanuel Sanders James Washington Albert Wilson Deebo Samuel D.K. Metcalf

What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs and a stud tight end with your first trio of picks. This is do-able in smaller non-PPR formats and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.

Non-PPR Wide Receiver Tiers

MEGA-ELITE ELITE ROUND 1 ROUND 2 DeAndre Hopkins Odell Beckham Julio Jones Tyreek Hill Davante Adams JuJu Smith-Schuster

Michael Thomas

Antonio Brown

Mike Evans

Amari Cooper



EXCELLENT VERY GOOD ROUND 3 ROUND 4 A.J. Green Kenny Golladay T.Y. Hilton Adam Thielen Keenan Allen Julian Edelman Stefon Diggs Brandin Cooks Calvin Ridley HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE Chris Godwin ROUND 5 Cooper Kupp MID-VALUE UPSIDE Robby Anderson ROUNDS 6, 7 Robert Woods Dante Pettis Tyler Boyd Tyler Lockett Mike Williams HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS D.J. Moore ROUND 8 Will Fuller Sterling Shepard Alshon Jeffery Geronimo Allison Christian Kirk Sammy Watkins Dede Westbrook Jarvis Landry Allen Robinson MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS BENCH DEPTH ROUNDS 9-10 ROUND 11+ Anthony Miller Tyrell Williams Parris Campbell Marquez Valdes-Scantling DeSean Jackson John Brown Corey Davis D.K. Metcalf Curtis Samuel Antonio Callaway Courtland Sutton Deebo Samuel Marvin Jones Robert Foster James Washington Larry Fitzgerald Golden Tate DaeSean Hamilton Keke Coutee Emmanuel Sanders Kenny Stills Albert Wilson N'Keal Harry

But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.