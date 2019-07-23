2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0 and strategies

It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the position in 2019.

Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns to boost their Fantasy numbers. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.

But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is that wide receivers aren't quite as top-heavy as they were last year.

In addition to knowing your lineup requirements and scoring system, you must answer these questions:

  • How risk-averse are you?
  • How badly do you want to fill your starting lineup with no-brainers?
  • How deep do you think this position is?
  • Are you good at finding replacement receivers off waivers?

The first two questions go hand-in-hand: Wide receivers are generally safer than their running back counterparts, but they typically don't score as much in non-PPR, and only the top guys come close to matching up in PPR. The more of those "safe" picks you want for your starting group, the more receivers you should target early in your draft.

You can use my tiers to determine how deep you think the position is, but after stewing on this for six months (that's right, while you were living your life, I was studying these guys), I feel real good about the wideouts in the first four or five rounds being good starters. I'm also confident that the receivers in the fifth and sixth tiers make up a bunch of breakout and sleeper candidates who carry enough upside to warrant starting. You should find the entire class to your liking and may even decide to wait to draft your third or fourth receivers.

The last question? I'm not you, so I can't exactly answer that. But if you've played Fantasy Football for a while, you know that there are receivers with at least decent upside on waivers every week. No one who will cement himself into a starting spot, but someone who offers a chance at scoring a touchdown, going for 70 yards, etc. The better you (and) we are at finding them, the less urgency you'll need to draft deep.

However you decide to answer these questions, know that nearly every Fantasy manager will select at least one very good receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two of them if you want to differentiate your lineup, but that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).

Editor's Note: To download Dave's Tiers for every position, click here

PPR Wide Receiver Tiers

MEGA-ELITE

ELITE

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

DeAndre Hopkins

Michael Thomas

Julio Jones

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Davante Adams

Tyreek Hill

Odell Beckham

Antonio Brown

 

Mike Evans

 

Amari Cooper

 

A.J. Green

 

Keenan Allen

 

 

EXCELLENT

VERY GOOD

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

T.Y. Hilton

Adam Thielen

Stefon Diggs

Kenny Golladay

Julian Edelman

Brandin Cooks

 

Chris Godwin

HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE

Cooper Kupp

ROUNDS 5-6

Calvin Ridley

Robby Anderson

Robert Woods

Tyler Boyd

 

Dante Pettis

MID-VALUE UPSIDE

D.J. Moore

ROUND 7

Tyler Lockett

Will Fuller

Mike Williams

Dede Westbrook

Christian Kirk

Alshon Jeffery

 

Sterling Shepard

HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

Geronimo Allison

ROUND 8

Allen Robinson

Parris Campbell

Jarvis Landry

Golden Tate

Sammy Watkins

Corey Davis

 

Courtland Sutton

BENCH DEPTH

 

ROUND 11+

MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

Kenny Stills

ROUNDS 9-10

Tyrell Williams

Curtis Samuel

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Anthony Miller

Larry Fitzgerald

Keke Coutee

Jamison Crowder

DeSean Jackson

John Brown

Marvin Jones

Robert Foster

DaeSean Hamilton

Antonio Callaway

N'Keal Harry

Emmanuel Sanders

James Washington

Albert Wilson

 

Deebo Samuel

 

D.K. Metcalf

What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs and a stud tight end with your first trio of picks. This is do-able in smaller non-PPR formats and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.

Non-PPR Wide Receiver Tiers

MEGA-ELITE

ELITE

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

DeAndre Hopkins

Odell Beckham

Julio Jones

Tyreek Hill

Davante Adams

JuJu Smith-Schuster

 

Michael Thomas

 

Antonio Brown

 

Mike Evans

 

Amari Cooper

 

 

EXCELLENT

VERY GOOD

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

A.J. Green

Kenny Golladay

T.Y. Hilton

Adam Thielen

Keenan Allen

Julian Edelman

Stefon Diggs

Brandin Cooks

 

Calvin Ridley

HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE

Chris Godwin

ROUND 5

 

Cooper Kupp

MID-VALUE UPSIDE

Robby Anderson

ROUNDS 6, 7

Robert Woods

Dante Pettis

Tyler Boyd

Tyler Lockett

 

Mike Williams

HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

D.J. Moore

ROUND 8

Will Fuller

Sterling Shepard

Alshon Jeffery

Geronimo Allison

Christian Kirk

Sammy Watkins

Dede Westbrook

Jarvis Landry

Allen Robinson

 

 

MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

BENCH DEPTH

ROUNDS 9-10

ROUND 11+

Anthony Miller

Tyrell Williams

Parris Campbell

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

DeSean Jackson

John Brown

Corey Davis

D.K. Metcalf

Curtis Samuel

Antonio Callaway

Courtland Sutton

Deebo Samuel

Marvin Jones

Robert Foster

James Washington

Larry Fitzgerald

Golden Tate

DaeSean Hamilton

Keke Coutee

Emmanuel Sanders

Kenny Stills

Albert Wilson

N'Keal Harry

 

But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.   

