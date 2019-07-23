2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0 and strategies
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the position in 2019.
Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns to boost their Fantasy numbers. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.
But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is that wide receivers aren't quite as top-heavy as they were last year.
In addition to knowing your lineup requirements and scoring system, you must answer these questions:
- How risk-averse are you?
- How badly do you want to fill your starting lineup with no-brainers?
- How deep do you think this position is?
- Are you good at finding replacement receivers off waivers?
The first two questions go hand-in-hand: Wide receivers are generally safer than their running back counterparts, but they typically don't score as much in non-PPR, and only the top guys come close to matching up in PPR. The more of those "safe" picks you want for your starting group, the more receivers you should target early in your draft.
You can use my tiers to determine how deep you think the position is, but after stewing on this for six months (that's right, while you were living your life, I was studying these guys), I feel real good about the wideouts in the first four or five rounds being good starters. I'm also confident that the receivers in the fifth and sixth tiers make up a bunch of breakout and sleeper candidates who carry enough upside to warrant starting. You should find the entire class to your liking and may even decide to wait to draft your third or fourth receivers.
The last question? I'm not you, so I can't exactly answer that. But if you've played Fantasy Football for a while, you know that there are receivers with at least decent upside on waivers every week. No one who will cement himself into a starting spot, but someone who offers a chance at scoring a touchdown, going for 70 yards, etc. The better you (and) we are at finding them, the less urgency you'll need to draft deep.
However you decide to answer these questions, know that nearly every Fantasy manager will select at least one very good receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two of them if you want to differentiate your lineup, but that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).
Editor's Note: To download Dave's Tiers for every position, click here.
PPR Wide Receiver Tiers
MEGA-ELITE
ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
DeAndre Hopkins
Michael Thomas
Julio Jones
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Davante Adams
Tyreek Hill
Odell Beckham
Antonio Brown
Mike Evans
Amari Cooper
A.J. Green
Keenan Allen
EXCELLENT
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
T.Y. Hilton
Adam Thielen
Stefon Diggs
Kenny Golladay
Julian Edelman
Brandin Cooks
Chris Godwin
HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE
Cooper Kupp
ROUNDS 5-6
Calvin Ridley
Robby Anderson
Robert Woods
Tyler Boyd
Dante Pettis
MID-VALUE UPSIDE
D.J. Moore
ROUND 7
Tyler Lockett
Will Fuller
Mike Williams
Dede Westbrook
Christian Kirk
Alshon Jeffery
Sterling Shepard
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
Geronimo Allison
ROUND 8
Allen Robinson
Parris Campbell
Jarvis Landry
Golden Tate
Sammy Watkins
Corey Davis
Courtland Sutton
BENCH DEPTH
ROUND 11+
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
Kenny Stills
ROUNDS 9-10
Tyrell Williams
Curtis Samuel
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Anthony Miller
Larry Fitzgerald
Keke Coutee
Jamison Crowder
DeSean Jackson
John Brown
Marvin Jones
Robert Foster
DaeSean Hamilton
Antonio Callaway
N'Keal Harry
Emmanuel Sanders
James Washington
Albert Wilson
Deebo Samuel
D.K. Metcalf
What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs and a stud tight end with your first trio of picks. This is do-able in smaller non-PPR formats and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.
Non-PPR Wide Receiver Tiers
MEGA-ELITE
ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
DeAndre Hopkins
Odell Beckham
Julio Jones
Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Michael Thomas
Antonio Brown
Mike Evans
Amari Cooper
EXCELLENT
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
A.J. Green
Kenny Golladay
T.Y. Hilton
Adam Thielen
Keenan Allen
Julian Edelman
Stefon Diggs
Brandin Cooks
Calvin Ridley
HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE
Chris Godwin
ROUND 5
Cooper Kupp
MID-VALUE UPSIDE
Robby Anderson
ROUNDS 6, 7
Robert Woods
Dante Pettis
Tyler Boyd
Tyler Lockett
Mike Williams
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
D.J. Moore
ROUND 8
Will Fuller
Sterling Shepard
Alshon Jeffery
Geronimo Allison
Christian Kirk
Sammy Watkins
Dede Westbrook
Jarvis Landry
Allen Robinson
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
BENCH DEPTH
ROUNDS 9-10
ROUND 11+
Anthony Miller
Tyrell Williams
Parris Campbell
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
DeSean Jackson
John Brown
Corey Davis
D.K. Metcalf
Curtis Samuel
Antonio Callaway
Courtland Sutton
Deebo Samuel
Marvin Jones
Robert Foster
James Washington
Larry Fitzgerald
Golden Tate
DaeSean Hamilton
Keke Coutee
Emmanuel Sanders
Kenny Stills
Albert Wilson
N'Keal Harry
But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.
