2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 5.0 and strategies
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the position for 2019.
Jump to ...
Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns to boost their Fantasy numbers. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.
But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is that wide receivers aren't quite as top-heavy as they were last year.
In addition to knowing your lineup requirements and scoring system, you must answer these questions:
- How risk-averse are you?
- How badly do you want to fill your starting lineup with no-brainers?
- How deep do you think this position is?
- Are you good at finding replacement receivers off waivers?
The first two questions go hand-in-hand: Wide receivers are generally safer than their running back counterparts, but they typically don't score as much in non-PPR, and only the top guys come close to matching up in PPR. The more of those "safe" picks you want for your starting group, the more receivers you should target early in your draft.
You can use my tiers to determine how deep you think the position is, but after stewing on this for six months (that's right, while you were living your life, I was studying these guys), I feel real good about the wideouts in the first four or five rounds being good starters. I'm also confident that the receivers in the fifth and sixth tiers make up a bunch of breakout and sleeper candidates who carry enough upside to warrant starting. You should find the entire class to your liking and may even decide to wait to draft your third or fourth receivers.
That last question? I'm not you, so I can't exactly answer that. But if you've played Fantasy Football for a while, you know that there are receivers with at least decent upside on waivers every week. No one who will cement himself into a starting spot, but someone who offers a chance at scoring a touchdown, going for 70 yards, etc. The better you (and we) are at finding them, the less urgency you'll need to draft deep.
Just know that nearly every Fantasy manager will select at least one very good receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two of them if you want to differentiate your lineup, but that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).
But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.
What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs and a stud tight end with your first trio of picks. This is do-able in smaller non-PPR formats and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.
But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.
Wide Receivers - PPR
D. Hopkins HOU DeAndre Hopkins HOU
J. Jones ATL Julio Jones ATL
D. Adams GB Davante Adams GB
O. Beckham CLE Odell Beckham CLE
J. Smith-Schuster PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
T. Hill KC Tyreek Hill KC
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
A. Cooper DAL Amari Cooper DAL
S. Diggs MIN Stefon Diggs MIN
J. Edelman NE Julian Edelman NE
A. Brown OAK Antonio Brown OAK
B. Cooks LAR Brandin Cooks LAR
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
T. Hilton IND T.Y. Hilton IND
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
K. Golladay DET Kenny Golladay DET
C. Ridley ATL Calvin Ridley ATL
R. Woods LAR Robert Woods LAR
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
A. Green CIN A.J. Green CIN
A. Robinson CHI Allen Robinson CHI
C. Kirk ARI Christian Kirk ARI
A. Jeffery PHI Alshon Jeffery PHI
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
D. Westbrook JAC Dede Westbrook JAC
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
C. Samuel CAR Curtis Samuel CAR
R. Anderson NYJ Robby Anderson NYJ
C. Davis TEN Corey Davis TEN
W. Fuller HOU Will Fuller HOU
S. Shepard NYG Sterling Shepard NYG
D. Pettis SF Dante Pettis SF
J. Landry CLE Jarvis Landry CLE
D. Jackson PHI DeSean Jackson PHI
L. Fitzgerald ARI Larry Fitzgerald ARI
S. Watkins KC Sammy Watkins KC
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
M. Jones DET Marvin Jones DET
D. Moncrief PIT Donte Moncrief PIT
T. Williams OAK Tyrell Williams OAK
J. Crowder NYJ Jamison Crowder NYJ
A. Miller CHI Anthony Miller CHI
K. Coutee HOU Keke Coutee HOU
G. Allison GB Geronimo Allison GB
J. Brown BUF John Brown BUF
G. Tate NYG Golden Tate NYG
D. Hamilton DEN DaeSean Hamilton DEN
E. Sanders DEN Emmanuel Sanders DEN
A. Wilson MIA Albert Wilson MIA
J. Washington PIT James Washington PIT
N. Harry NE N'Keal Harry NE
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
R. Cobb DAL Randall Cobb DAL
K. Stills MIA Kenny Stills MIA
M. Boykin BAL Miles Boykin BAL
D. Metcalf SEA D.K. Metcalf SEA
J. Gordon NE Josh Gordon NE
Wide Receivers - Non-PPR
D. Hopkins HOU DeAndre Hopkins HOU
J. Jones ATL Julio Jones ATL
D. Adams GB Davante Adams GB
O. Beckham CLE Odell Beckham CLE
T. Hill KC Tyreek Hill KC
J. Smith-Schuster PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
A. Cooper DAL Amari Cooper DAL
S. Diggs MIN Stefon Diggs MIN
B. Cooks LAR Brandin Cooks LAR
A. Brown OAK Antonio Brown OAK
T. Hilton IND T.Y. Hilton IND
J. Edelman NE Julian Edelman NE
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Ridley ATL Calvin Ridley ATL
K. Golladay DET Kenny Golladay DET
R. Woods LAR Robert Woods LAR
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
A. Green CIN A.J. Green CIN
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
A. Robinson CHI Allen Robinson CHI
C. Kirk ARI Christian Kirk ARI
A. Jeffery PHI Alshon Jeffery PHI
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
C. Samuel CAR Curtis Samuel CAR
R. Anderson NYJ Robby Anderson NYJ
W. Fuller HOU Will Fuller HOU
D. Westbrook JAC Dede Westbrook JAC
C. Davis TEN Corey Davis TEN
S. Shepard NYG Sterling Shepard NYG
D. Pettis SF Dante Pettis SF
D. Jackson PHI DeSean Jackson PHI
J. Landry CLE Jarvis Landry CLE
S. Watkins KC Sammy Watkins KC
M. Jones DET Marvin Jones DET
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
D. Moncrief PIT Donte Moncrief PIT
T. Williams OAK Tyrell Williams OAK
L. Fitzgerald ARI Larry Fitzgerald ARI
A. Miller CHI Anthony Miller CHI
J. Brown BUF John Brown BUF
K. Coutee HOU Keke Coutee HOU
G. Allison GB Geronimo Allison GB
E. Sanders DEN Emmanuel Sanders DEN
J. Washington PIT James Washington PIT
G. Tate NYG Golden Tate NYG
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
K. Stills MIA Kenny Stills MIA
N. Harry NE N'Keal Harry NE
J. Crowder NYJ Jamison Crowder NYJ
M. Boykin BAL Miles Boykin BAL
D. Hamilton DEN DaeSean Hamilton DEN
D. Metcalf SEA D.K. Metcalf SEA
M. Brown BAL Marquise Brown BAL
J. Gordon NE Josh Gordon NE
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
RB Tiers 5.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
We've seen some movement at the top of the quarterback tiers, with an elite option sliding...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carry Kerryon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...