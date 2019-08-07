2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide receiver training camp standouts for every AFC team
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing their opportunities so far.
There's a lot going on at training camp right now. Thirty-two teams in 32 different locations with hundreds of reporters chronicling everything from the starting running back battles to which kickers are making their attempts in simulated late-game sessions. It's way too much for any one person to keep up.
But it's worth knowing what is going on, especially at wide receiver, where close to half the league still has Fantasy relevant battles to sort out. Every year, we see guys flash in training camp, and while not all of them end up making an impact or even winning a spot in the starting lineup, occasionally, a difference maker gets a chance and thrives.
Who might be that guy this season? And who is taking the lead in the various battles across the league. We're going through training camp reports from every team in the league to highlight who has stood out and who is building buzz so far.
Here are the AFC team notes:
AFC WR
NE New England • #69
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
N'Keal Harry was the first Patriots' wide receiver drafted this year, but it's undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers and Maurice Harris who have garnered the most attention in camp so far. Neither is a workout warrior, but the Boston Herald projected Harris to not only make the team but to start if the the season began today; The Athletic noted Meyers caught four passes from Brady in a recent joint practice against the Lions. He has been one of Brady's favorite targets so far.
MIA Miami • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Preston Williams is another undrafted free agent who didn't exactly star at his pro day, but is coming off a 96-catch, 1,345-yard, 14-touchdown season at Colorado State. His draft stock was likely hurt by off-field issues, but Dolphins star corner Xavien Howard told reporters over the weekend, "He's special, man. He's going to be a No.1 receiver one day."
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
From the sound of things, John Brown hasn't just been the best wide receiver in Bills camp — he's been arguably the best player. Bills wide receiver coach Chad Hall told reporters recently Brown is "probably the smoothest guy I've ever seen." He looks like the top target for Josh Allen and is a major sleeper in Fantasy drafts right now.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Jets actually seem to be following through on their promise to use Robby Anderson as more than just a deep threat. That will still be where he is most effective, but if he can emerge as a more versatile weapon, the potential is there for him to become more than just a boom-or-bust big-play receiver.
Miles Boykin WR
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The biggest news for the Ravens' receivers might be just how much praise Lamar Jackson is drawing for his passing, but Miles Boykin has apparently stood out on his own. According to The Athletic, Boykin "is playing himself into a prominent role on offense." Boykin is an absurd athlete, and if he ends up the No. 1 option, even on a run-first team, he'll be a valuable late-round pick.
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm not sure Donte Moncrief is the kind of receiver who will blow anyone away in practice, but we've gotten good reports so far, with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noting "the connection is there" for Moncrief and Ben Roethlisberger. Given how often the Steelers figure to throw — and how many targets are available with Antonio Brown gone — that could be enough to make Moncrief a Fantasy starter.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
There wouldn't be much for you to learn if I told you that Odell Beckham was getting the most buzz for the Browns, but that's where we are. Antonio Callaway came into camp out of shape, but still has plenty of big-play potential if he can work his way back into the coaching staff's good graces; there have been positive reports lately.
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With A.J. Green likely to miss the start of the season with an ankle injury, there's certainly an opportunity here, especially with the Bengals planning on going with three wide receivers as their base offense. There haven't been many notable reports about standouts beyond Tyler Boyd, though Auden Tate was recently praised for his ability to make big plays. There could be something there, but you won't want or need to look into it until he shows a lot more.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
For the Texans, just having Keke Coutee and Will Fuller on the field is exciting enough. Fuller is expected to be ready for Week 1, and he doesn't seem to have lost the speed that made him such a dangerous weapon when healthy. I'd be shocked if his stock didn't start to climb in Fantasy drafts — though I'll take him where he's going now if it doesn't.
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Colts have consistently made it clear they don't think Parris Campbell to be just a slot receiver. After two highlight-reel plays in a recent practice, coach Frank Reich raved about the rookie out of Ohio State: "You see those? The two plays he made in the end zone today weren't gadget, hybrid, slot-receiver type plays. They were legit, NFL, I'm-gonna-be-a-stud receiver plays." Of course … Campbell still has to get over the nagging hamstring injury that has bothered him in recent days.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There is no reason to think there is any competition coming for Corey Davis' role as the team's top option in the passing game based on what we've heard from Titans camp. Nobody else has really drawn strong reviews, while Davis has been noted for his improvement in going after 50-50 balls, something the coaching staff has tried to instill in him.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dede Westbrook is the only receiver with a clear-cut role in the Jaguars' offense, but D.J. Chark seems to be coming on strong. He dominated in red-zone drills recently, and could be locking up a starting spot on the outside.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
On a team this stacked with talent, it's probably pretty hard to stand out, even with Tyreek Hill seeing limited time on the field. Mecole Hardman has made plenty of big plays, however, and if anything should happen to Hill, he figures to see plenty of opportunities to make plays. He'll be one to watch early.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams cemented at the top of the depth chart, there aren't a ton of targets left to go around here. Artavis Scott has received some praise, but figures to be an end-of-roster type. What we'd like to see moving forward is more news about Williams dominating camp, given his status as a popular breakout.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I won't make the obvious joke about Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton literally fighting for a spot, mostly because they seem pretty much assured of their roles. DaeSean Hamilton only just returned from a hamstring Sunday, so he's got some catching up to do. Sutton has connected with Joe Flacco for a few deep balls, something that figures to be a big part of the offense.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In Antonio Brown's absence, Tyrell Williams has been a bright spot for the Raiders, notably making several plays on deep balls. When Brown gets right, there could be plenty of room for him to take the top off defenses while they are focusing on Brown.
