2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide receiver training camp standouts for every AFC team

Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing their opportunities so far.

There's a lot going on at training camp right now. Thirty-two teams in 32 different locations with hundreds of reporters chronicling everything from the starting running back battles to which kickers are making their attempts in simulated late-game sessions. It's way too much for any one person to keep up.

But it's worth knowing what is going on, especially at wide receiver, where close to half the league still has Fantasy relevant battles to sort out. Every year, we see guys flash in training camp, and while not all of them end up making an impact or even winning a spot in the starting lineup, occasionally, a difference maker gets a chance and thrives.

Who might be that guy this season? And who is taking the lead in the various battles across the league. We're going through training camp reports from every team in the league to highlight who has stood out and who is building buzz so far.

Here are the AFC team notes: 

Training Camp Standouts
AFC WR
AFC East
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #69
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
SOS
25
ADP
NR
2018 Stats (NC State)
REC
92
REYDS
1047
TD
4
N'Keal Harry was the first Patriots' wide receiver drafted this year, but it's undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers and Maurice Harris who have garnered the most attention in camp so far. Neither is a workout warrior, but the Boston Herald projected Harris to not only make the team but to start if the the season began today; The Athletic noted Meyers caught four passes from Brady in a recent joint practice against the Lions. He has been one of Brady's favorite targets so far.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
SOS
18
ADP
NR
2018 Stats (Colorado State)
REC
96
REYDS
1345
TD
14
Preston Williams is another undrafted free agent who didn't exactly star at his pro day, but is coming off a 96-catch, 1,345-yard, 14-touchdown season at Colorado State. His draft stock was likely hurt by off-field issues, but Dolphins star corner Xavien Howard told reporters over the weekend, "He's special, man. He's going to be a No.1 receiver one day."
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
105th
WR RNK
44th
PROJ PTS
130
SOS
31
ADP
208
2018 Stats
REC
42
TAR
97
REYDS
715
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.9
From the sound of things, John Brown hasn't just been the best wide receiver in Bills camp — he's been arguably the best player. Bills wide receiver coach Chad Hall told reporters recently Brown is "probably the smoothest guy I've ever seen." He looks like the top target for Josh Allen and is a major sleeper in Fantasy drafts right now.
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
61st
WR RNK
25th
PROJ PTS
170
SOS
13
ADP
81
2018 Stats
REC
50
TAR
93
REYDS
752
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.2
The Jets actually seem to be following through on their promise to use Robby Anderson as more than just a deep threat. That will still be where he is most effective, but if he can emerge as a more versatile weapon, the potential is there for him to become more than just a boom-or-bust big-play receiver.
AFC North
headshot-image
Miles Boykin WR
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
155th
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
104
SOS
11
ADP
NR
2018 Stats (Notre Dame)
REC
59
REYDS
872
TD
8
The biggest news for the Ravens' receivers might be just how much praise Lamar Jackson is drawing for his passing, but Miles Boykin has apparently stood out on his own. According to The Athletic, Boykin "is playing himself into a prominent role on offense." Boykin is an absurd athlete, and if he ends up the No. 1 option, even on a run-first team, he'll be a valuable late-round pick.
headshot-image
Donte Moncrief WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
97th
WR RNK
42nd
PROJ PTS
151
SOS
1
ADP
152
2018 Stats
REC
48
TAR
89
REYDS
668
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.1
I'm not sure Donte Moncrief is the kind of receiver who will blow anyone away in practice, but we've gotten good reports so far, with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noting "the connection is there" for Moncrief and Ben Roethlisberger. Given how often the Steelers figure to throw — and how many targets are available with Antonio Brown gone — that could be enough to make Moncrief a Fantasy starter.
headshot-image
Antonio Callaway WR
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
164th
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
133
SOS
6
ADP
183
2018 Stats
REC
43
TAR
78
REYDS
586
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.2
There wouldn't be much for you to learn if I told you that Odell Beckham was getting the most buzz for the Browns, but that's where we are. Antonio Callaway came into camp out of shape, but still has plenty of big-play potential if he can work his way back into the coaching staff's good graces; there have been positive reports lately.
headshot-image
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
SOS
3
ADP
NR
2018 Stats
REC
4
TAR
12
REYDS
35
TD
0
FPTS/G
1
With A.J. Green likely to miss the start of the season with an ankle injury, there's certainly an opportunity here, especially with the Bengals planning on going with three wide receivers as their base offense. There haven't been many notable reports about standouts beyond Tyler Boyd, though Auden Tate was recently praised for his ability to make big plays. There could be something there, but you won't want or need to look into it until he shows a lot more.
AFC South
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
76th
WR RNK
34th
PROJ PTS
177
SOS
16
ADP
83
2018 Stats
REC
32
TAR
45
REYDS
503
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.1
For the Texans, just having Keke Coutee and Will Fuller on the field is exciting enough. Fuller is expected to be ready for Week 1, and he doesn't seem to have lost the speed that made him such a dangerous weapon when healthy. I'd be shocked if his stock didn't start to climb in Fantasy drafts — though I'll take him where he's going now if it doesn't.
headshot-image
Parris Campbell WR
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
140th
WR RNK
60th
PROJ PTS
136
SOS
26
ADP
149
2018 Stats (Ohio State)
REC
90
REYDS
1063
TD
12
The Colts have consistently made it clear they don't think Parris Campbell to be just a slot receiver. After two highlight-reel plays in a recent practice, coach Frank Reich raved about the rookie out of Ohio State: "You see those? The two plays he made in the end zone today weren't gadget, hybrid, slot-receiver type plays. They were legit, NFL, I'm-gonna-be-a-stud receiver plays." Of course … Campbell still has to get over the nagging hamstring injury that has bothered him in recent days.
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
79th
WR RNK
38th
PROJ PTS
151
SOS
10
ADP
115
2018 Stats
REC
65
TAR
112
REYDS
891
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.4
There is no reason to think there is any competition coming for Corey Davis' role as the team's top option in the passing game based on what we've heard from Titans camp. Nobody else has really drawn strong reviews, while Davis has been noted for his improvement in going after 50-50 balls, something the coaching staff has tried to instill in him.
headshot-image
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
SOS
29
ADP
NR
2018 Stats
REC
14
TAR
32
REYDS
174
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.6
Dede Westbrook is the only receiver with a clear-cut role in the Jaguars' offense, but D.J. Chark seems to be coming on strong. He dominated in red-zone drills recently, and could be locking up a starting spot on the outside.
AFC West
headshot-image
Mecole Hardman WR
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
PROJ PTS
113
SOS
8
ADP
NR
2018 Stats (Georgia)
REC
35
REYDS
543
TD
7
On a team this stacked with talent, it's probably pretty hard to stand out, even with Tyreek Hill seeing limited time on the field. Mecole Hardman has made plenty of big plays, however, and if anything should happen to Hill, he figures to see plenty of opportunities to make plays. He'll be one to watch early.
headshot-image
Artavis Scott WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
SOS
20
ADP
NR
With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams cemented at the top of the depth chart, there aren't a ton of targets left to go around here. Artavis Scott has received some praise, but figures to be an end-of-roster type. What we'd like to see moving forward is more news about Williams dominating camp, given his status as a popular breakout.
headshot-image
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
108th
WR RNK
48th
PROJ PTS
146
SOS
9
ADP
102
2018 Stats
REC
42
TAR
84
REYDS
704
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.5
I won't make the obvious joke about Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton literally fighting for a spot, mostly because they seem pretty much assured of their roles. DaeSean Hamilton only just returned from a hamstring Sunday, so he's got some catching up to do. Sutton has connected with Joe Flacco for a few deep balls, something that figures to be a big part of the offense.
headshot-image
Tyrell Williams WR
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
102nd
WR RNK
41st
PROJ PTS
155
SOS
14
ADP
139
2018 Stats
REC
41
TAR
65
REYDS
653
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.6
In Antonio Brown's absence, Tyrell Williams has been a bright spot for the Raiders, notably making several plays on deep balls. When Brown gets right, there could be plenty of room for him to take the top off defenses while they are focusing on Brown.
