2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide receiver training camp standouts for every NFC team

There's a lot going on at training camp right now. Thirty-two teams in 32 different locations with hundreds of reporters chronicling everything from the starting running back battles to which kickers are making their attempts in simulated late-game sessions. It's way too much for any one person to keep up.

But it's worth knowing what is going on, especially at wide receiver, where close to half the league still has Fantasy relevant battles to sort out. Every year we see guys flash in training camp, and while not all of them end up making an impact or even winning a spot in the starting lineup, occasionally, a difference-maker gets a chance and thrives.

Who might be that guy this season? And who is taking the lead in the various battles across the league. We're going through training camp reports from every team in the league to highlight who has stood out and who is building buzz so far.

Here are the NFC team notes:

Training Camp Standouts NFC WR

NFC East Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 153rd WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 116 SOS 19 ADP 177 2018 Stats REC 33 TAR 68 REYDS 507 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Amari Cooper has been out a few days with a sore heel, and second-year receiver Michael Gallup has reportedly stepped up as the No. 1 option. He started to play a bit better in the second half of his rookie season after the Cowboys acquired Cooper, and he seems to have improved again this offseason. As Dak Prescott told The Athletic: "He's a beast." DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 107th WR RNK 47th PROJ PTS 148 SOS 22 ADP 134 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 74 REYDS 774 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 One of the themes of the early part of training camp has been the connection between Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson, who has continued to make big plays. Not only is Jackson a real sleeper for Fantasy purposes, but he could make everything easier for everyone else in the Eagles' offense with defenses having to respect his big-play ability. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 187th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 66 SOS 27 ADP NR 2018 Stats (Ohio State) REC 35 REYDS 701 TD 11 Not much is expected to come from Washington's passing game, but Jay Gruden has been gushing about Terry McLaurin and what he could bring to the offense. During a recent question about Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson, Gruden went out of his way to talk up McLaurin after offering perfunctory praise of the other two. Russell Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) SOS 28 ADP NR 2018 Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 188 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.3 With Golden Tate suspended for the first four games of the season and Sterling Shepard recovering from a fractured thumb, there's an opportunity for someone here to step up. Unfortunately, it just doesn't seem like anyone has really made headlines so far, but Shepard did earn some praise for his performance in the first practice without Shepard or Corey Coleman.

NFC North Projections powered by Sportsline Javon Wims WR CHI Chicago • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) SOS 7 ADP NR 2018 Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, and Anthony Miller are cemented atop the depth chart, but The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain notes that Javon Wims is a player to watch this preseason, thanks to the strong camp he is having. Chad Beebe WR MIN Minnesota • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) SOS 30 ADP NR 2018 Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Chad Beebe seems to be in the lead for the third receiver role in this offense, and Pete Prisco reported Beebe has the coaching staff excited about his potential. There may not be a ton of opportunities on a team that wants to run the ball first and second, but if something happens to Adam Thielen or Stefon Diggs, maybe Beebe could become Fantasy relevant. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 98th WR RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 140 SOS 21 ADP 165 2018 Stats REC 38 TAR 72 REYDS 581 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison seem locked into starting roles behind Davante Adams, and while others behind them have flashed, we haven't necessarily seen anyone step up, according to reports. Rodgers did praise the gains Valdes-Scantling has made in his preparation and approach to practice, something that could be key to getting in the veteran passers' good graces: "A guy like Marquez, went through some spells last season when he wasn't practicing the right way all the time, has totally changed. And now he's a leader when it comes to practicing the right way. I think he's done a great job." Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 41st WR RNK 19th PROJ PTS 204 SOS 23 ADP 50 2018 Stats REC 70 TAR 120 REYDS 1063 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 The Athletic's Chris Burke said rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson was the team's best pass-catcher over the first four days of training camp, which doesn't necessarily fit here, except to say that between Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, there may not be much room for another wide receiver. Not that anyone has really stepped up so far, though it was nice to see that both Golladay and Jones put together some big plays in joint practice with the Patriots on Monday. Given what could be a more run-heavy offense, both receivers will need to make an impact down the field to live up to their draft spots.

NFC South Projections powered by Sportsline Emmanuel Butler WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) SOS 12 ADP NR 2018 Stats (Northern Arizona) REC 35 REYDS 676 TD 7 If you're looking for a sleeper in this Saints' offense — something Fantasy players have usually derived quite a bit of value from in the past — Emmanuel Butler may be the guy. The undrafted free agent from Northern Arizona has drawn comparisons to (who else), Marquese Colston. Butler is a good athlete, but disappointed in his final two seasons in college. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 78th WR RNK 36th PROJ PTS 130 SOS 24 ADP 146 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 65 REYDS 494 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 Is Curtis Samuel going to emerge as the No. 1 option for the Panthers? It hasn't necessarily happened yet, but he has drawn rave reviews in training camp. Maybe they need to be a bit closer in ADP than they currently are — Moore is going about 50 spots ahead in ADP. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 42nd WR RNK 20th PROJ PTS 211 SOS 17 ADP 54 2018 Stats REC 59 TAR 95 REYDS 842 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.6 There is considerable hype around Chris Godwin, and there's been no indication that he has disappointed so far. In particular, his red-zone work has drawn praise. Godwin was solid last season, and just think how much better he can be if he and Jameis Winston can avoid those games where they just can't get on the same page, like last December's memorable-in-the-wrong-way 1-for-10 showing against the Saints. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 45th WR RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 200 SOS 15 ADP 61 2018 Stats REC 64 TAR 93 REYDS 821 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.9 It'd be nice if I could unearth some kind of sleeper here to recommend, but this is a top-heavy offense, with Calvin Ridley trying to join Julio Jones among the ranks of the elite. He put in work with Jones and Mohamed Sanu in the offseason and has drawn praise from quarterback Matt Ryan on his improved hands this summer. That's a good person to draw praise from if you're a wide receiver.

NFC West Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 40th WR RNK 18th PROJ PTS 223 SOS 32 ADP 51 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 566 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.8 If all goes according to plan, the Rams won't have much need for anyone beyond Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, or Cooper Kupp. With Kupp making it through contact practices, it seems like everything is going according to plan. D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 149th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 123 SOS 4 ADP 122 2018 Stats (Ole Miss) REC 26 REYDS 569 TD 5 D.K. Metcalf has been dealing with an oblique injury in recent days, but he was impressing in camp before the injury. Hopefully this won't derail him, and he and Russell Wilson have put in extra work in drills and on the sides to make sure they are on the same page. Wilson has had nothing but positive things to say about the rookie, recently telling The News Tribune: "I mean, obviously, DK Metcalf doesn't look or get any better in terms of his talent level. He's as smart as it gets, too. He wants to learn." Given his physical tools, that's great to hear. Dante Pettis WR SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 71st WR RNK 29th PROJ PTS 170 SOS 2 ADP 82 2018 Stats REC 27 TAR 44 REYDS 467 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.6 Maybe we're underrating Dante Pettis? Kyle Shanahan recently told reporters he believes the second-year receiver has the best chance of emerging as the team's top option at wide receiver, and Richard Sherman backed that up: "I know what he's capable of. If he wasn't capable of being incredibly successful and being a great player — a No. 1 receiver — in this league, then who am I to try to pull something impossible out of him?" Getting to work across a veteran DB like that everyday at camp can only help. The only thing that should give you pause? Pettis has apparently had some trouble hanging on to the ball lately, and was reportedly working with the twos Tuesday. KeeSean Johnson WR ARI Arizona • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 191st WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 21 SOS 5 ADP NR 2018 Stats REC 95 REYDS 1340 TD 8 Even if you're just moderately plugged into NFL news, you've probably heard that absolutely everyone at Cardinals' camp has praised sixth-round rookie KeeSean Johnson. He is likely the No. 3 wide receiver and a starter now, and has made up for his lackluster speed with the kind of route running that gets noted in seemingly every report out of camp. In what could be a fast-paced, high-volume passing offense, Johnson has the potential to be Fantasy relevant from day one.