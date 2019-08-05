2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Will Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott holdouts turn them into this year's Le'Veon Bell?

As I write this, two first-round caliber Fantasy options are still in the midst of a holdout, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon try to induce their teams to increase their pay from their miniscule rookie deals.

The good news for Fantasy players? None of this might matter by the time you draft; last season, only 1.34% of drafts on CBS Fantasy were completed by this date, and 90% were done in the final 17 days before the start of the season. That means, for the overwhelming majority of Fantasy players, these holdouts won't really matter for another couple of weeks.

But that's not to say they don't matter right now. We pretended like Le'Veon Bell's holdout didn't matter all the way up until the week of the first games last year, as he was still going in Round 1 or 2 in the final weekend. Clearly, that was a mistake, one of the biggest the Fantasy community has collectively ever made, and one we obviously need to learn from.

The problem is, we do not and cannot know exactly how much we should learn from it. Every holdout is different: Bell had not even signed his second franchise tag, and ultimately never did; Gordon is on his fifth-year option, and the Chargers could very well franchise tag him in 2020; Elliott is still playing under his rookie contract, with a fifth-year option coming next year, and the possibility of a franchise tag the year after.

That is to say, each different situation created different points of leverage for both the team and the player. In Bell's case, he could sit out the full year and the Steelers' only options would be the try to franchise tag him again at an elevated cost or release him. So, what lessons should we learn from Bell's situation last year, and are we running the risk of overcorrection?

After all, while we certainly expected Tyreek Hill to be hit with a suspension this offseason, Fantasy players who avoided him in early drafts are paying the price for arguably overreacting to a possible worst-case scenario, without taking into account the possible upside that he might end up playing the full season.

These two scenarios are not the same as Bell's, but they also aren't the same as each other's. Gordon has already reportedly demanded a trade, and would seem to have more leverage, given that he is already on his fifth-year option. The problem is, thanks to the franchise tag, the Chargers essentially control his rights for two more seasons even beyond this one.

The Chargers can also start taking money out of Gordon's pockets now if they want, as CBS Sports' Will Brinson noted recently. They can fine him up to $30,000 per day he does not report, plus $329,705.88 per preseason game he misses – that is one regular season game check. Add that up for four preseason games, and it's more than one-quarter of what Gordon stands to make if he plays this season out.

However, for all the levers the Chargers have against him, Gordon simply needs his contract to count for this season in order to become a restricted free agent next season. That would require reporting to the team by Week 9 or 10. The Chargers would still have the ability to tag him after the season, but as Bell showed with the Steelers, if you are willing to sit out actual games to make your point, it might reach a point where the team doesn't want to deal with the headache.

Thus, there is real risk that Gordon might sit out most of the season, though almost certainly not all of it. However, if the Chargers hold firm on their contract offer to Gordon and opt not to trade him, one can imagine a scenario where they don't see much reason to rely on him even once he reports.

The downside here is real, and that is why Gordon – about as close to a consensus top-six pick as you can get outside of the top four – has fallen to No. 23 overall in NFC drafts over the last week. Our trio of experts thinks even that is too rich:

Jamey Eisenberg has Gordon ranked 42nd overall

Dave Richard has Gordon ranked 50th overall

Heath Cummings has Gordon ranked 36th overall

Are we over-learning the lessons of Bell's holdout? Possibly. I tend to side more with Heath on this one, viewing Gordon as more of a third round flier. He has less leverage here than Bell did last season, and stands to gain absolutely nothing from sitting out the full season. We should see him at some point, and if it happens relatively early on, let alone before the end of training camp, you could end up with the best value pick in the draft.

Ultimately in Gordon's case, it all comes down to risk tolerance. If you can't stomach the idea of your third round pick missing half the season, you can't touch Gordon, even if it is a smaller risk than it was with Bell a year ago. It could ruin your season, though the good news is, because of Bell, nobody is taking Gordon in the first round these days. That risk becomes at least a little bit minimized.

For me, I'll say Gordon is worth the risk even in the late second round. Sure, he may miss half the season, but there's a decent chance any running back you take in the second or third round will miss significant time; that's just the nature of the position. The downside is, he's riskier than your typical running back in that range (especially with his injury history), but none of the other running backs in that range have displayed the kind of upside that made Gordon a near-consensus top-six pick before the holdout.

In Elliott's case, his ADP hasn't really taken a hit; it's "down" to No. 4 overall in those same drafts. This is smart stuff from these drafters, who know Elliott stands to gain relatively little from any lost time, doesn't have much upside, and plays for a franchise that historically takes care of its stars.

Brinson does note that the Aug. 6 "deadline" that has been set for Elliott to accrue an additional year of service time may not matter, so he's not up against the clock as much as you might think; Elliott needs four years of service time to become a free agent, and with his fifth-year option looming, he likely could sit out until Week 9 or 10, report for 2020, and still be eligible for restricted free agency at the end of his fifth season.

Of course, that would still put him in roughly the same spot Gordon is this time next year. A holdout that costs Elliott games if he doesn't get a new contract seems more likely to take place next season, if it happens at all.

Chances are it won't, and Fantasy players are rightly treating him as if he'll be there on Week 1. Based on what we currently know, that seems like the right call.