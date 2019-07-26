2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Worth the cost? Expert answers on ADP

Do you trust the wisdom of the crowd? Should you?

That's the fundamental question behind any discussion of Average Draft Position's utility as a tool in the Fantasy player's belt. You have your own thoughts about how the draft should go; do you even need to know what everyone else thinks?

That's what our Fantasy analysts are going to be tackling today. So far this week, we've looked at the biggest offseason stories, plus our favorite sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and now we're judging the crowd. How much wisdom is to be found?

Here's who will be answering that question:

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today host

Ben Gretch, CBS Fantasy Editor

Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy Senior Editor

1) How closely do you follow ADP while drafting?



Jamey Eisenberg: While drafting? Not so much. But leading up to the draft I use it a lot. It's a great tool to get an idea where players are going in most drafts.

2) Which player in the top 20 in ADP is too high?

Jamey: Melvin Gordon is the obvious answer. He's about to free fall because of his holdout.

3) Which player outside of the top 100 is too low?

Jamey: I hope Curtis Samuel's ADP stays outside of the top 100. He should be going much higher, and he's a steal the later you can get him.

4) Who is one player whose ADP will rise most before Week 1?

Jamey: Aside from Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, I can see Golden Tate's ADP rise now that Sterling Shepard (thumb) could miss Week 1.

Jamey: I'll take Henderson since you can get him the latest, and he's the ultimate lottery ticket this year with Todd Gurley's knee situation.

6) Who is your favorite value right now?

