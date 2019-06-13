2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR strategy and Tiers 1.0

How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position for 2019, and gives his first positional tiers

Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns, leading to an obvious boost in Fantasy production. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (WR were 0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.

But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is this position isn't quite as top-heavy as last year. The first four rounds will decorate draft boards with no-brainer starters, and the next four to five rounds offer appealing breakouts and sleepers.

If there's a position to build your draft strategy around, this is it.

PPR WR Tiers 1.0

MEGA-ELITE

ELITE

EXCELLENT

VERY GOOD

HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

ROUND 5

DeAndre Hopkins

JuJu Smith-Schuster

T.Y. Hilton

Robert Woods

Dante Pettis

Julio Jones

Antonio Brown

Amari Cooper

Brandin Cooks

Tyler Boyd

Davante Adams

Mike Evans

Adam Thielen

Calvin Ridley

Cooper Kupp

Odell Beckham

Keenan Allen

Stefon Diggs

Chris Godwin

Jarvis Landry

Michael Thomas

A.J. Green

Julian Edelman

 

D.J. Moore

 

 

Kenny Golladay

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MID-VALUE UPSIDE

HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

BENCH DEPTH


ROUND 6

ROUNDS 8-9

ROUNDS 10-11

ROUNDS 11+


Will Fuller

Parris Campbell

Keke Coutee

Emmanuel Sanders


Mike Williams

Marvin Jones

Corey Davis

John Brown


Tyler Lockett

Dede Westbrook

Courtland Sutton

Kenny Stills


Sammy Watkins

Mecole Hardman

Anthony Miller

Robert Foster


Christian Kirk

Allen Robinson

DeSean Jackson

Hakeem Butler


Robby Anderson

Larry Fitzgerald

Marquise Brown

N'Keal Harry


Alshon Jeffery

Geronimo Allison

James Washington

Deebo Samuel


 

Golden Tate

DaeSean Hamilton

D.K. Metcalf


 

 

Curtis Samuel

Jamison Crowder


 

 

Sterling Shepard

 


Expect nearly every Fantasy manager to select at least one elite-level receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two stud receivers early if you want to differentiate your lineup. But that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).

What if you prefer to go after running backs and an elite tight end with your first three picks? Because of the depth of the receiver position, you can get away with this move. Assume Round 4 is the last time you can draft a respectable No. 1 receiver, then collect wideouts from the fifth tier. That's the grouping with the highest-remaining upside, offering great draft value.

What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs, a stud tight end, and a top-shelf quarterback. It's hard to imagine drafting all of those pieces before taking a receiver, but if we're talking about a smaller non-PPR format, it's doable and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.

Non-PPR WR Tiers 1.0

MEGA-ELITE

ELITE

EXCELLENT

VERY GOOD

HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

ROUND 5

DeAndre Hopkins

Odell Beckham

A.J. Green

Kenny Golladay

Chris Godwin

Julio Jones

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Amari Cooper

Adam Thielen

Dante Pettis

Davante Adams

Michael Thomas

Keenan Allen

Julian Edelman

Cooper Kupp

 

Antonio Brown

Stefon Diggs

Robert Woods

Tyler Boyd

 

Mike Evans

 

Brandin Cooks

 

 

T.Y. Hilton

 

Calvin Ridley

 

 

 

 

 

 

MID-VALUE UPSIDE

HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS

BENCH DEPTH


ROUNDS 6- 7

ROUNDS 8-9

ROUNDS 10-11

ROUNDS 11+


Will Fuller

Parris Campbell

Corey Davis

Emmanuel Sanders


D.J. Moore

Christian Kirk

Courtland Sutton

Sterling Shepard


Mike Williams

Dede Westbrook

Marquise Brown

Curtis Samuel


Jarvis Landry

Allen Robinson

Anthony Miller

John Brown


Tyler Lockett

Geronimo Allison

DaeSean Hamilton

Kenny Stills


Sammy Watkins

DeSean Jackson

Golden Tate

Robert Foster


Robby Anderson

 

James Washington

Hakeem Butler


Alshon Jeffery

 

Larry Fitzgerald

N'Keal Harry


Marvin Jones

 

Keke Coutee

Deebo Samuel


Mecole Hardman

 

 

D.K. Metcalf


 

 

 

Devin Funchess


The safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-four or five tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. Receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a sizable piece of the target pie from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.   

