2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR strategy and Tiers 1.0

Positional Tiers 1.0: QB Tiers | RB Tiers | WR Tiers | TE Tiers | K/DST Tiers

Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns, leading to an obvious boost in Fantasy production. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (WR were 0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.

But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is this position isn't quite as top-heavy as last year. The first four rounds will decorate draft boards with no-brainer starters, and the next four to five rounds offer appealing breakouts and sleepers.

If there's a position to build your draft strategy around, this is it.

PPR WR Tiers 1.0

MEGA-ELITE ELITE EXCELLENT VERY GOOD HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE ROUND 1 ROUND 2 ROUND 3 ROUND 4 ROUND 5 DeAndre Hopkins JuJu Smith-Schuster T.Y. Hilton Robert Woods Dante Pettis Julio Jones Antonio Brown Amari Cooper Brandin Cooks Tyler Boyd Davante Adams Mike Evans Adam Thielen Calvin Ridley Cooper Kupp Odell Beckham Keenan Allen Stefon Diggs Chris Godwin Jarvis Landry Michael Thomas A.J. Green Julian Edelman D.J. Moore Kenny Golladay

MID-VALUE UPSIDE HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS BENCH DEPTH

ROUND 6 ROUNDS 8-9 ROUNDS 10-11 ROUNDS 11+

Will Fuller Parris Campbell Keke Coutee Emmanuel Sanders

Mike Williams Marvin Jones Corey Davis John Brown

Tyler Lockett Dede Westbrook Courtland Sutton Kenny Stills

Sammy Watkins Mecole Hardman Anthony Miller Robert Foster

Christian Kirk Allen Robinson DeSean Jackson Hakeem Butler

Robby Anderson Larry Fitzgerald Marquise Brown N'Keal Harry

Alshon Jeffery Geronimo Allison James Washington Deebo Samuel

Golden Tate DaeSean Hamilton D.K. Metcalf

Curtis Samuel Jamison Crowder

Sterling Shepard



Expect nearly every Fantasy manager to select at least one elite-level receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two stud receivers early if you want to differentiate your lineup. But that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).

What if you prefer to go after running backs and an elite tight end with your first three picks? Because of the depth of the receiver position, you can get away with this move. Assume Round 4 is the last time you can draft a respectable No. 1 receiver, then collect wideouts from the fifth tier. That's the grouping with the highest-remaining upside, offering great draft value.

What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs, a stud tight end, and a top-shelf quarterback. It's hard to imagine drafting all of those pieces before taking a receiver, but if we're talking about a smaller non-PPR format, it's doable and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.

Non-PPR WR Tiers 1.0

MEGA-ELITE ELITE EXCELLENT VERY GOOD HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE ROUND 1 ROUND 2 ROUND 3 ROUND 4 ROUND 5 DeAndre Hopkins Odell Beckham A.J. Green Kenny Golladay Chris Godwin Julio Jones JuJu Smith-Schuster Amari Cooper Adam Thielen Dante Pettis Davante Adams Michael Thomas Keenan Allen Julian Edelman Cooper Kupp

Antonio Brown Stefon Diggs Robert Woods Tyler Boyd

Mike Evans Brandin Cooks

T.Y. Hilton Calvin Ridley









MID-VALUE UPSIDE HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS BENCH DEPTH

ROUNDS 6- 7 ROUNDS 8-9 ROUNDS 10-11 ROUNDS 11+

Will Fuller Parris Campbell Corey Davis Emmanuel Sanders

D.J. Moore Christian Kirk Courtland Sutton Sterling Shepard

Mike Williams Dede Westbrook Marquise Brown Curtis Samuel

Jarvis Landry Allen Robinson Anthony Miller John Brown

Tyler Lockett Geronimo Allison DaeSean Hamilton Kenny Stills

Sammy Watkins DeSean Jackson Golden Tate Robert Foster

Robby Anderson James Washington Hakeem Butler

Alshon Jeffery Larry Fitzgerald N'Keal Harry

Marvin Jones Keke Coutee Deebo Samuel

Mecole Hardman D.K. Metcalf

Devin Funchess



The safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-four or five tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. Receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a sizable piece of the target pie from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.