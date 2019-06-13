2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: WR strategy and Tiers 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position for 2019, and gives his first positional tiers
Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns, leading to an obvious boost in Fantasy production. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (WR were 0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.
But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is this position isn't quite as top-heavy as last year. The first four rounds will decorate draft boards with no-brainer starters, and the next four to five rounds offer appealing breakouts and sleepers.
If there's a position to build your draft strategy around, this is it.
PPR WR Tiers 1.0
MEGA-ELITE
ELITE
EXCELLENT
VERY GOOD
HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
ROUND 5
DeAndre Hopkins
JuJu Smith-Schuster
T.Y. Hilton
Robert Woods
Dante Pettis
Julio Jones
Antonio Brown
Amari Cooper
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Boyd
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
Adam Thielen
Calvin Ridley
Cooper Kupp
Odell Beckham
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin
Jarvis Landry
Michael Thomas
A.J. Green
Julian Edelman
D.J. Moore
Kenny Golladay
MID-VALUE UPSIDE
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
BENCH DEPTH
|
ROUND 6
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUNDS 10-11
ROUNDS 11+
|
Will Fuller
Parris Campbell
Keke Coutee
Emmanuel Sanders
|
Mike Williams
Marvin Jones
Corey Davis
John Brown
|
Tyler Lockett
Dede Westbrook
Courtland Sutton
Kenny Stills
|
Sammy Watkins
Mecole Hardman
Anthony Miller
Robert Foster
|
Christian Kirk
Allen Robinson
DeSean Jackson
Hakeem Butler
|
Robby Anderson
Larry Fitzgerald
Marquise Brown
N'Keal Harry
|
Alshon Jeffery
Geronimo Allison
James Washington
Deebo Samuel
|
Golden Tate
DaeSean Hamilton
D.K. Metcalf
|
Curtis Samuel
Jamison Crowder
|
Sterling Shepard
|
Expect nearly every Fantasy manager to select at least one elite-level receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two stud receivers early if you want to differentiate your lineup. But that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).
What if you prefer to go after running backs and an elite tight end with your first three picks? Because of the depth of the receiver position, you can get away with this move. Assume Round 4 is the last time you can draft a respectable No. 1 receiver, then collect wideouts from the fifth tier. That's the grouping with the highest-remaining upside, offering great draft value.
What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs, a stud tight end, and a top-shelf quarterback. It's hard to imagine drafting all of those pieces before taking a receiver, but if we're talking about a smaller non-PPR format, it's doable and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.
Non-PPR WR Tiers 1.0
MEGA-ELITE
ELITE
EXCELLENT
VERY GOOD
HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
ROUND 5
DeAndre Hopkins
Odell Beckham
A.J. Green
Kenny Golladay
Chris Godwin
Julio Jones
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Amari Cooper
Adam Thielen
Dante Pettis
Davante Adams
Michael Thomas
Keenan Allen
Julian Edelman
Cooper Kupp
Antonio Brown
Stefon Diggs
Robert Woods
Tyler Boyd
Mike Evans
Brandin Cooks
T.Y. Hilton
Calvin Ridley
MID-VALUE UPSIDE
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
BENCH DEPTH
|
ROUNDS 6- 7
ROUNDS 8-9
ROUNDS 10-11
ROUNDS 11+
|
Will Fuller
Parris Campbell
Corey Davis
Emmanuel Sanders
|
D.J. Moore
Christian Kirk
Courtland Sutton
Sterling Shepard
|
Mike Williams
Dede Westbrook
Marquise Brown
Curtis Samuel
|
Jarvis Landry
Allen Robinson
Anthony Miller
John Brown
|
Tyler Lockett
Geronimo Allison
DaeSean Hamilton
Kenny Stills
|
Sammy Watkins
DeSean Jackson
Golden Tate
Robert Foster
|
Robby Anderson
James Washington
Hakeem Butler
|
Alshon Jeffery
Larry Fitzgerald
N'Keal Harry
|
Marvin Jones
Keke Coutee
Deebo Samuel
|
Mecole Hardman
D.K. Metcalf
|
Devin Funchess
|
The safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-four or five tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. Receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a sizable piece of the target pie from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.
