2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Zero RB is alive and well thanks to Tevin Coleman, Latavius Murray and more
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and a tight end or quarterback. There are more than enough late-round running backs to go around.
The death of the Zero-RB strategy has been greatly exaggerated. In fact, researching this year's article has me as excited as ever.
I've developed a list of 15 running backs I plan on drafting when the draft board leads me to elite receivers and tight ends early. The list includes some floor plays (Latavius Murray and Dion Lewis), some upside plays (Darrell Henderson, Rashaad Penny, and Darwin Thompson), and one guy at the top who has the best of both worlds.
But before I get to the running backs you should take after the first five rounds let's first talk about why you you should use this approach and when you definitely shouldn't use this approach.
The "why" of waiting on running back comes down to a couple of things. The first is risk aversion. Running backs get hurt at a higher rate than wide receivers. They also bust at a higher rate. So using your most valuable picks on a more stable asset is a way to protect yourself early in the draft. But why not just take a running back in Round 3 or 4?
For one thing, positional depth at tight end is really weak and there is both an elite tier (Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle) available in the first three rounds and an upside tier (Evan Engram, O.J. Howard, Hunter Henry) available in Round 4 and 5. But also, as Ben Gretch wrote about today, the hit rate for running backs drafted after Round 2 is not very encouraging. So why not take the cheaper guys later in the draft?
The only time I'd definitely rule this strategy out is if I had a pick in the top four. I'm not passing up on the opportunity to start my draft with Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, ALvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey. But they may very well be the only running back I take in the first five rounds even then.
What could a roster look like if you employ this strategy? I'm in the middle of a slow draft right now from the 10 slot. I didn't take a running back until my sixth round pick and I'm absolutely in love with this roster:
1.10 JuJu Smith-Schuster
2.3 Tyreek Hill
3.10 Zach Ertz
4.3 Robert Woods
5.10 Calvin Ridley
6.3 Tevin Coleman
7.10 Rashaad Penny
8.3 Latavius Murray
I'll draft at least three more running backs in the coming rounds. Most, if not all, of them will come from this list:
Zero RB targets
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
If you're skipping running back in the first five rounds you should spend the last two hoping Tevin Coleman lasts to Round 6. Because he fits perfectly. Coleman has a solid floor as a top-30 back with good exposure to the passing game on an above-average offense. The current health situation of Jerick McKinnon and injury history of Matt Breida gives Coleman enormous upside as well. San Francisco running backs ran for 1,769 yards and caught 53 passes for 457 yards last season. Even 60% of that could make Coleman a league-winner if he's surrounded by an elite receiving corps. Don't underestimate how good he is in the passing game; he's averaged 8.1 yards per target over the past three seasons.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I'm not actually one to get Henderson in most drafts. That's because in our drafts the Gurley owner often scoops him up in the sixth round. Thankfully, his ADP is bordering on Round 8. At that cost his upside is undeniable. Henderson falls into the category of guys you won't want to start Week 1, but he has top-10 upside if Todd Gurley can't hold up. Early reports have the Rams using Henderson in a "Chris Thompson role" which could make him viable as a No. 2 running back in PPR even if Gurley stays healthy.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Penny doesn't have the floor of Coleman but he may have as much upside as any running back in this article and I'd feel pretty comfortable flexing him as early as Week 1. Penny made progress throughout his rookie year, learning from Chris Carson what Pete Carroll expects from his running backs. He's firmly entrenched in a committee with Carson entering 2019 on an offense that may just lead the league in rush attempts. Penny has more talent than Carson, so if he's learned enough he may just wrestle away 60% of the touches without the need for an injury. But Carson does have a bit of an injury history. If Carson goes down Penny could legitimately be a top-10 back in this offense.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
This ADP may be a little misleading, but not a lot. Ekeler will continue to move up for as long as Melvin Gordon sits out but I still haven't seen him get all that close to the fifth round yet. Expect a timeshare in Los Angeles if Gordon indeed misses games with Ekeler getting a little over half of the carries and closer to 70% of the running back targets. He'll be a must-start No. 2 running back in an elite offense for as long as Gordon isn't there. But also, Ekeler is a fine flex in PPR when Gordon is active. He's been one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL over the past two seasons, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 10.3 yards per reception. He won't keep that up in a lead role, but I would expect him to be above average.
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It's kind of weird to think that Mark Ingram was a fourth or fifth round pick in this same role and now we see Murray available in the eighth. I don't believe Murray has the same talent as Ingram, especially in the passing game, but he may be a better fit for a short-yardage role. Murray has double-digit touchdown upside even if Kamara plays 16 games, but he'd become a borderline No. 1 back if Kamara were to miss time.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This is still a full-blown committee in Denver and I fully expect Vic Fangio desires a run-heavy approach to protect his defense. Freeman will see about 40% of the carries for as long as the diminutive Phillip Lindsay can stay upright. Freeman showed passing game chops at the end of last year and should be better suited for red zone work.
Carlos Hyde RB
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Is Hyde anything special? No. But he's battling Darwin Thompson for the backup role to Damien Williams, who is already dealing with a hamstring issue. Williams has never been a feature back and Thompson has no NFL experience. This is arguably the best situation in football so I'll be interested in rostering anyone who has a shot at it.
Dion Lewis RB
TEN Tennessee • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Forget about Derrick Henry's strained calf for a minute. Dion Lewis deserved to be on this list before that was even a consideration. Lewis is still the pass-catching back in Tennessee and the Titans face a brutal schedule that includes 10 elite offenses. In most of those games I'd anticipate we're going to see a lot of Lewis chasing the score. If this calf injury lingers for Henry? You may have just landed a feature back in the double-digit rounds. Lewis is one of the most obvious touchdown regression candidates this season and he was a top-30 back even with rotten luck.
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
All we need for Foreman to do is regain the explosiveness he had before his achilles injury. If he does that I would fully expect he'll wrestle away enough carries to be Fantasy relevant. At one point he looked like the most talented back in Houston. Hopefully he flashes that upside again this preseason.
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Read everything I wrote about Carlos Hyde, then add a little bit of actual upside and elusiveness. You may have to be patient with Thompson but he could do big things in the second half.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Hill is backing up a 29-year-old running back in what may be the most run-heavy offense in football. Like Thompson, this pick may require patience.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It kind of sounds like Ballage may be winning the lead rushing role in Miami in camp. While that seems ridiculous to me, it's no more ridiculous than Frank Gore getting the touches he did last year. I'd expect Ballage to do more with those touches than Gore did.
BUF Buffalo • #40
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It's just murmurs now, but there are rumblings that LeSean McCoy's time in Buffalo may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Add in that Gore hasn't been able to get healthy enough to practice and you have a recipe for Singletary to win the job outright.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We saw just how good Breida can be with touches last year. While we still don't know if he can hold up for a full season but I like his chances better than McKinnon's right now. Breida can be a solid flex even with Coleman and has top-15 upside if something happens to Coleman.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson is more dependent on Gordon's holdout than Ekeler, but he's a lot cheaper too. Even in drafts over the last few weeks he isn't cracking the single digit rounds. Just remember, if Gordon holds out Jackson is just one Ekeler injury away from top-20 status.
