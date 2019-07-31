2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Zero RB is alive and well thanks to Tevin Coleman, Latavius Murray and more

The death of the Zero-RB strategy has been greatly exaggerated. In fact, researching this year's article has me as excited as ever.

I've developed a list of 15 running backs I plan on drafting when the draft board leads me to elite receivers and tight ends early. The list includes some floor plays (Latavius Murray and Dion Lewis), some upside plays (Darrell Henderson, Rashaad Penny, and Darwin Thompson), and one guy at the top who has the best of both worlds.

But before I get to the running backs you should take after the first five rounds let's first talk about why you you should use this approach and when you definitely shouldn't use this approach.

The "why" of waiting on running back comes down to a couple of things. The first is risk aversion. Running backs get hurt at a higher rate than wide receivers. They also bust at a higher rate. So using your most valuable picks on a more stable asset is a way to protect yourself early in the draft. But why not just take a running back in Round 3 or 4?

For one thing, positional depth at tight end is really weak and there is both an elite tier (Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle) available in the first three rounds and an upside tier (Evan Engram, O.J. Howard, Hunter Henry) available in Round 4 and 5. But also, as Ben Gretch wrote about today, the hit rate for running backs drafted after Round 2 is not very encouraging. So why not take the cheaper guys later in the draft?

The only time I'd definitely rule this strategy out is if I had a pick in the top four. I'm not passing up on the opportunity to start my draft with Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, ALvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey. But they may very well be the only running back I take in the first five rounds even then.

What could a roster look like if you employ this strategy? I'm in the middle of a slow draft right now from the 10 slot. I didn't take a running back until my sixth round pick and I'm absolutely in love with this roster:

1.10 JuJu Smith-Schuster

2.3 Tyreek Hill

3.10 Zach Ertz

4.3 Robert Woods

5.10 Calvin Ridley

6.3 Tevin Coleman

7.10 Rashaad Penny

8.3 Latavius Murray

I'll draft at least three more running backs in the coming rounds. Most, if not all, of them will come from this list:

Running back preview Zero RB targets