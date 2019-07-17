2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are the wildcards
Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings this season.
It's not too difficult to start your Dynasty rankings at quarterback. Nearly everyone agrees Patrick Mahomes should be at the top. There may be some disagreement on the order of the next four, but most analysts will tell you Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck, Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers should round out the top five. It's almost boring how predictable it is.
The same cannot be said for the end of the top 12. Especially when it comes to the ranking of Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray. In the Fantasy Pros consensus Dynasty rankings, Jackson is ranked as high as seventh and as low as 21st. Murray has an even bigger range, from sixth to 24th. It's not hard to see why, as there's immense upside and a terrifying floor with both of these quarterbacks.
Jackson handled unprecedented volume on the ground last season and was a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback when he took over as a starter, despite the fact that at times he did not appear to be able to throw a football. I saw enough from him in college to know he's a better passer than he showed in 2018, but how much better he is will determine his upside.
Murray is a small quarterback from a system that often produces gaudy numbers, but rarely as gaudy as what he put up last season. He also has a coach who has never coached in the NFL and a system that hasn't fully been tried at this level. Most of his receivers are still question marks and the one who isn't is closer to 40 than 30. Oh yeah, and his offensive line is likely below average.
I have both of these quarterbacks ranked closer to the highest ranking on them than the lowest. That's because of the depth of the quarterback position. I'm happy to take a shot on their upside because I have little fear of being stuck with a quarterback bad enough that I'll notice.
This is a position where you aim for upside, and there's plenty of it on the list below.
Dynasty QB Top 40
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
23
2
Deshaun Watson
HOU
23
3
Andrew Luck
IND
29
4
Baker Mayfield
CLE
24
5
Aaron Rodgers
GB
35
6
Cam Newton
CAR
30
7
Carson Wentz
PHI
26
8
Jared Goff
LAR
24
9
Russell Wilson
SEA
30
10
Jameis Winston
TB
25
11
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
25
12
Lamar Jackson
BAL
22
13
Kyler Murray
ARI
21
14
Dak Prescott
DAL
26
15
Matt Ryan
ATL
34
16
Josh Allen
BUF
23
17
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
27
18
Ben Roethisberger
PIT
37
19
Phillip Rivers
LAC
37
20
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
22
21
Drew Brees
NO
40
22
Tom Brady
NE
42
23
Sam Darnold
NYJ
22
24
Kirk Cousins
MIN
31
25
Marcus Mariota
TEN
25
26
Andy Dalton
CIN
31
27
Derek Carr
OAK
28
28
Matthew Stafford
DET
31
29
Josh Rosen
MIA
22
30
Nick Foles
JAC
30
31
Will Grier
CAR
24
32
Drew Lock
DEN
22
33
Daniel Jones
NYG
22
34
Eli Manning
NYG
38
35
Ryan Finley
CIN
24
36
Teddy Bridgewater
NO
26
37
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
31
38
Jarrett Stidham
NE
23
39
Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIA
36
40
Joe Flacco
DEN
34
