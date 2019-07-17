2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are the wildcards

Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings this season.

It's not too difficult to start your Dynasty rankings at quarterback. Nearly everyone agrees Patrick Mahomes should be at the top. There may be some disagreement on the order of the next four, but most analysts will tell you Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck, Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers should round out the top five. It's almost boring how predictable it is.

The same cannot be said for the end of the top 12. Especially when it comes to the ranking of Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray. In the Fantasy Pros consensus Dynasty rankings, Jackson is ranked as high as seventh and as low as 21st. Murray has an even bigger range, from sixth to 24th. It's not hard to see why, as there's immense upside and a terrifying floor with both of these quarterbacks.

View Profile
Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8
Att147
Yds695
TD5
FL4

Jackson handled unprecedented volume on the ground last season and was a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback when he took over as a starter, despite the fact that at times he did not appear to be able to throw a football. I saw enough from him in college to know he's a better passer than he showed in 2018, but how much better he is will determine his upside. 

Murray is a small quarterback from a system that often produces gaudy numbers, but rarely as gaudy as what he put up last season. He also has a coach who has never coached in the NFL and a system that hasn't fully been tried at this level. Most of his receivers are still question marks and the one who isn't is closer to 40 than 30. Oh yeah, and his offensive line is likely below average. 

I have both of these quarterbacks ranked closer to the highest ranking on them than the lowest. That's because of the depth of the quarterback position. I'm happy to take a shot on their upside because I have little fear of being stuck with a quarterback bad enough that I'll notice. 

This is a position where you aim for upside, and there's plenty of it on the list below. 

Dynasty QB Top 40

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

23

2

Deshaun Watson

HOU

23

3

Andrew Luck

IND

29

4

Baker Mayfield

CLE

24

5

Aaron Rodgers

GB

35

6

Cam Newton

CAR

30

7

Carson Wentz

PHI

26

8

Jared Goff

LAR

24

9

Russell Wilson

SEA

30

10

Jameis Winston

TB

25

11

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

25

12

Lamar Jackson

BAL

22

13

Kyler Murray

ARI

21

14

Dak Prescott

DAL

26

15

Matt Ryan

ATL

34

16

Josh Allen

BUF

23

17

Jimmy Garoppolo

SF

27

18

Ben Roethisberger

PIT

37

19

Phillip Rivers

LAC

37

20

Dwayne Haskins

WAS

22

21

Drew Brees

NO

40

22

Tom Brady

NE

42

23

Sam Darnold

NYJ

22

24

Kirk Cousins

MIN

31

25

Marcus Mariota

TEN

25

26

Andy Dalton

CIN

31

27

Derek Carr

OAK

28

28

Matthew Stafford

DET

31

29

Josh Rosen

MIA

22

30

Nick Foles

JAC

30

31

Will Grier

CAR

24

32

Drew Lock

DEN

22

33

Daniel Jones

NYG

22

34

Eli Manning

NYG

38

35

Ryan Finley

CIN

24

36

Teddy Bridgewater

NO

26

37

Ryan Tannehill

TEN

31

38

Jarrett Stidham

NE

23

39

Ryan Fitzpatrick

MIA

36

40

Joe Flacco

DEN

34

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
07/16: Rankings Updates and Mailbag! (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories
  • david-johnson-7-1400.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: RB

    Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...

  • juju-smith-schuster-1400.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: WR

    Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...

  • hockenson.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: TE

    Heath Cummings says you shouldn't expect too much from this year's rookie class... yet. But...