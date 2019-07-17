2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are the wildcards

It's not too difficult to start your Dynasty rankings at quarterback. Nearly everyone agrees Patrick Mahomes should be at the top. There may be some disagreement on the order of the next four, but most analysts will tell you Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck, Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers should round out the top five. It's almost boring how predictable it is.

The same cannot be said for the end of the top 12. Especially when it comes to the ranking of Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray. In the Fantasy Pros consensus Dynasty rankings, Jackson is ranked as high as seventh and as low as 21st. Murray has an even bigger range, from sixth to 24th. It's not hard to see why, as there's immense upside and a terrifying floor with both of these quarterbacks.

View Profile Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 Att 147 Yds 695 TD 5 FL 4

Jackson handled unprecedented volume on the ground last season and was a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback when he took over as a starter, despite the fact that at times he did not appear to be able to throw a football. I saw enough from him in college to know he's a better passer than he showed in 2018, but how much better he is will determine his upside.

Murray is a small quarterback from a system that often produces gaudy numbers, but rarely as gaudy as what he put up last season. He also has a coach who has never coached in the NFL and a system that hasn't fully been tried at this level. Most of his receivers are still question marks and the one who isn't is closer to 40 than 30. Oh yeah, and his offensive line is likely below average.

I have both of these quarterbacks ranked closer to the highest ranking on them than the lowest. That's because of the depth of the quarterback position. I'm happy to take a shot on their upside because I have little fear of being stuck with a quarterback bad enough that I'll notice.

This is a position where you aim for upside, and there's plenty of it on the list below.

