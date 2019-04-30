2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Mecole Hardman is the big WR winner, but don't give up on Hakeem Butler

Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees a lot of No. 2 receivers in this draft.

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunesStitcher or Spotify. 

Dynasty Rankings: RB | WR | QB | TE | Rookies

Situation and opportunity matter to every position, but maybe none as much as wide receiver. If you're looking for evidence, check out the industry consensus on Mecole Hardman. Pre-draft he was viewed as a gadget player who had a lot to work on and needed a perfect landing spot. He got the perfect landing spot with the Chiefs, and it sure seems like all of the other concerns vanished. Well, they haven't.

Hardman does have elite speed and his highlight reel does look a lot like Tyreek Hill, at least rookie Tyreek Hill. But Hill improved a lot as a receiver his first three years in the league, most receivers do. The thing is, the Chiefs have a fourth-year receiver on the roster in Demarcus Robinson, who may just be the beneficiary of the role Hardman is being given by the Fantasy community. No, Robinson can't do the things Hill did either, but he's a big riser in the rankings below.

I'd still rather have Hardman than Robinson, but only if their cost is the same. Based on what their cost is actually going to be, I'll take Robinson.

The Rookies

The flip side of Hardman is all the very talented receivers who ended up in questionable situations. Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin will rely on Lamar Jackson improving as a passer. Hakeem Butler fell to the fourth round and now has to beat out Christian Kirk and a receiver the Cardinals drafted ahead of him (Andy Isabella). A.J. Brown was drafted by a run-heavy team that already had a young receiver we believed had No. 1 upside (Corey Davis). And D.K. Metcalf's initial landing spot may not be great either. 

The positive? Either Brown or Boykin is going to be a No. 1 receiver on their own team. Butler possesses size and skills unmatched in the Cardinals receiving corps. Metcalf will be paired with one of the best deep ball passers in the league.

This is a remarkably deep class, as evidenced by the fact that 10 of them made my top-60 receivers and I left out a few that other people like better. I wouldn't be all that surprised if 10 of these guys are in the top-40 in a couple of years.

Dynasty Rankings

  1. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
  2. Odell Beckham, Browns
  3. Michael Thomas, Saints
  4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
  5. Davante Adams, Packers
  6. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
  7. Julio Jones, Falcons
  8. Keenan Allen, Chargers
  9. Antonio Brown, Raiders
  10. Amari Cooper, Cowboys
  11. A.J. Green, Bengals
  12. Kenny Golladay, Lions
  13. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
  14. Adam Thielen, Vikings
  15. Brandin Cooks, Rams
  16. Robert Woods, Rams
  17. D.J. Moore, Panthers
  18. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
  19. Cooper Kupp, Rams
  20. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
  21. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
  22. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
  23. Mike Williams, Chargers
  24. D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks
  25. N'Keal Harry, Patriots
  26. Hakeem Butler, Cardinals
  27. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
  28. Corey Davis, Titans
  29. Dante Pettis, 49ers
  30. Christian Kirk, Cardinals
  31. Deebo Samuel, 49ers
  32. A.J. Brown, Titans
  33. Jarvis Landry, Browns
  34. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
  35. Allen Robinson, Bears
  36. Will Fuller, Texans
  37. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
  38. Parris Campbell, Colts
  39. Miles Boykin, Ravens
  40. Marquise Brown, Ravens
  41. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
  42. Geronimo Allison, Packers
  43. Anthony Miller, Bears
  44. Josh Gordon, Patriots
  45. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
  46. Courtland Sutton, Broncos
  47. Curtis Samuel, Panthers
  48. Julian Edelman, Patriots
  49. Marvin Jones, Lions
  50. James Washington, Steelers
  51. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles
  52. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
  53. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
  54. Keke Coutee, Texans
  55. Marqise Lee, Jaguars
  56. Daesean Hamilton, Broncos
  57. Sterling Shepard, Giants
  58. Robby Anderson, Jets
  59. Golden Tate, Giants
  60. Tyrell Williams, Raiders
  61. John Brown, Bills
  62. Zay Jones, Bills
  63. Andy Isabella, Cardinals
  64. Tre-Quan Smith, Saints
  65. Robert Foster, Bills
  66. Kelvin Harmon, Washington
  67. Diontae Johnson, Steelers
  68. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
  69. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
  70. Devin Funchess, Colts
  71. Devante Parker, Dolphins
  72. Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers
  73. Terry McLaurin, Washington
  74. Jalen Hurd, 49ers
  75. Riley Ridley, Bears
  76. Preston Williams, Dolphins
  77. Stanley Morgan, Bengals
  78. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
  79. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
  80. DeSean Jackson, Eagles
  81. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
  82. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories