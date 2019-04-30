2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Mecole Hardman is the big WR winner, but don't give up on Hakeem Butler
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees a lot of No. 2 receivers in this draft.
Situation and opportunity matter to every position, but maybe none as much as wide receiver. If you're looking for evidence, check out the industry consensus on Mecole Hardman. Pre-draft he was viewed as a gadget player who had a lot to work on and needed a perfect landing spot. He got the perfect landing spot with the Chiefs, and it sure seems like all of the other concerns vanished. Well, they haven't.
Hardman does have elite speed and his highlight reel does look a lot like Tyreek Hill, at least rookie Tyreek Hill. But Hill improved a lot as a receiver his first three years in the league, most receivers do. The thing is, the Chiefs have a fourth-year receiver on the roster in Demarcus Robinson, who may just be the beneficiary of the role Hardman is being given by the Fantasy community. No, Robinson can't do the things Hill did either, but he's a big riser in the rankings below.
I'd still rather have Hardman than Robinson, but only if their cost is the same. Based on what their cost is actually going to be, I'll take Robinson.
The Rookies
The flip side of Hardman is all the very talented receivers who ended up in questionable situations. Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin will rely on Lamar Jackson improving as a passer. Hakeem Butler fell to the fourth round and now has to beat out Christian Kirk and a receiver the Cardinals drafted ahead of him (Andy Isabella). A.J. Brown was drafted by a run-heavy team that already had a young receiver we believed had No. 1 upside (Corey Davis). And D.K. Metcalf's initial landing spot may not be great either.
The positive? Either Brown or Boykin is going to be a No. 1 receiver on their own team. Butler possesses size and skills unmatched in the Cardinals receiving corps. Metcalf will be paired with one of the best deep ball passers in the league.
This is a remarkably deep class, as evidenced by the fact that 10 of them made my top-60 receivers and I left out a few that other people like better. I wouldn't be all that surprised if 10 of these guys are in the top-40 in a couple of years.
Dynasty Rankings
- DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
- Odell Beckham, Browns
- Michael Thomas, Saints
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
- Davante Adams, Packers
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers
- Julio Jones, Falcons
- Keenan Allen, Chargers
- Antonio Brown, Raiders
- Amari Cooper, Cowboys
- A.J. Green, Bengals
- Kenny Golladay, Lions
- Stefon Diggs, Vikings
- Adam Thielen, Vikings
- Brandin Cooks, Rams
- Robert Woods, Rams
- D.J. Moore, Panthers
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
- Cooper Kupp, Rams
- Tyler Boyd, Bengals
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts
- Calvin Ridley, Falcons
- Mike Williams, Chargers
- D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks
- N'Keal Harry, Patriots
- Hakeem Butler, Cardinals
- Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
- Corey Davis, Titans
- Dante Pettis, 49ers
- Christian Kirk, Cardinals
- Deebo Samuel, 49ers
- A.J. Brown, Titans
- Jarvis Landry, Browns
- Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
- Allen Robinson, Bears
- Will Fuller, Texans
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
- Parris Campbell, Colts
- Miles Boykin, Ravens
- Marquise Brown, Ravens
- Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
- Geronimo Allison, Packers
- Anthony Miller, Bears
- Josh Gordon, Patriots
- Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
- Courtland Sutton, Broncos
- Curtis Samuel, Panthers
- Julian Edelman, Patriots
- Marvin Jones, Lions
- James Washington, Steelers
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles
- Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
- Michael Gallup, Cowboys
- Keke Coutee, Texans
- Marqise Lee, Jaguars
- Daesean Hamilton, Broncos
- Sterling Shepard, Giants
- Robby Anderson, Jets
- Golden Tate, Giants
- Tyrell Williams, Raiders
- John Brown, Bills
- Zay Jones, Bills
- Andy Isabella, Cardinals
- Tre-Quan Smith, Saints
- Robert Foster, Bills
- Kelvin Harmon, Washington
- Diontae Johnson, Steelers
- Kenny Stills, Dolphins
- Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
- Devin Funchess, Colts
- Devante Parker, Dolphins
- Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers
- Terry McLaurin, Washington
- Jalen Hurd, 49ers
- Riley Ridley, Bears
- Preston Williams, Dolphins
- Stanley Morgan, Bengals
- Albert Wilson, Dolphins
- Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
- DeSean Jackson, Eagles
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
- Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
