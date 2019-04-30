2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings: Quarterback gets even deeper, but Patrick Mahomes is still king

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify.

Dynasty Rankings: RB | WR | QB | TE | Rookies

The depth at the quarterback position is literally changing the way I think about Fantasy Football. A few years back I tolerated two-quarterback leagues and thought superflex was a fun novelty. Now I think those are the ideal formats for Dynasty. Otherwise, you're rendering some of the league's most interesting players largely irrelevant.

One of the contributing factors to this depth are the old guys who are not just holding on, but performing at a high level. Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Tom Brady are all on the wrong side of 35 and they were all top-13 quarterbacks in 2018. Estimating their value in Dynasty is nearly impossible without knowing your team's situation. They may be useless to a rebuilding squad or extremely valuable to a team trying to win now, especially in a two-QB league. I have all four outside of my top-17 in these rankings, but they're all better starters in 2019 that several young quarterbacks ranked above them.

Of course, the other interesting factor at this position is the juxtaposition between the depth and the excellence at the top. I'm a firm believer in the late-round quarterback approach, but Patrick Mahomes did his best to change that last season. He was so much better than every other quarterback that it was like rostering an additional flex player each week if you had him. He's still just 23 years old and it's really hard to criticize those people who are going to spend a first-round pick on him in drafts this summer. I still wouldn't advise it in any league where you only need one quarterback.

The other young quarterback who vaulted up in the Dynasty rankings the past year was Baker Mayfield, who was Mahomes-esque in the second half of 2018, with 2,254 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final eight games. Then the team added Odell Beckham. I could make a case for Mayfield as high as No. 2 in Dynasty and wouldn't be all that surprised if he finished that high in 2019.

This is a remarkably deep position with young elite talent at the top. And it got deeper at the 2019 draft.

The Rookies

Kyler Murray is the only rookie signal-caller you'll consider in a redraft one-quarterback league in 2019. And even that selection had better be a part of a committee plan. Murray knows the offense he'll be running, and the Cardinals have surrounded him with a handful of talented weapons. Whether the offensive line can keep him upright is another question. He has star potential long-term, but a lot of questions about his floor.

Dwayne Haskins is the only other rookie I feel confident will start more than half of the season. Haskins' job in Washington will be more difficult with a less creative offense and fewer weapons in the passing game. Still, he has intrigue in any Dynasty league and could be a starter in a two-QB league.

Will Grier, Drew Lock and Ryan Finley round out my top-five rookie quarterbacks in Dynasty. Grier has enormous potential, but Lock has a much clearer path to a starting role. Unlike the New York Giants, I will not be drafting Daniel Jones.

Dynasty Rankings