2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Tight End Rankings: Rookies require patience
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't expect too much from this year's rookie class... yet. But they should still be on your Dynasty radar.
The 2019 tight end draft class was one of the more celebrated I can remember. T.J. Hockenson was taken seventh overall and Noah Fant joined him in the first round. Six more tight ends had been drafted by the time the third round was over. With Travis Kelce approaching 30 and Zach Ertz not far behind him, this class is hopefully the future of the position.
With that in mind, four of those rookie tight ends crack my top 16, with Hockenson and Fant finding their way into to the top 10. But just because they're ranked as starting tight ends in Dynasty doesn't mean you should expect starting tight end production from them in this format.
Evan Engram is the only rookie tight end to finish in the top-12 since Rob Gronkowski in 2010. While it's possible Hockenson matches Engram, that should not be the expectation. Drafting either of these rookies as a tight means you should prioritize one of the older starters like Vance McDonald, Jared Cook or Eric Ebron if he falls. I woudl want an option I feel good about for two years, because it may be that long before you feel good about starting your young tight end.
Top 40 Dynasty Tight Ends
Rank
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
10
11
12
13
9
14
16
15
20
17
19
18
23
24
21
22
25
26
27
28
31
29
30
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Hamilton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
How to draft Damien Williams in Fantasy
It's not hype around Damien Williams -- he's the Chiefs' best back. But is his role and locale...
-
21 more camp battles to watch
You'll need to keep a close eye on a lot of stuff around the league as training camp rolls...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
What to watch in training camp
Heath Cummings has the top-10 things you need to watch for in training camp.