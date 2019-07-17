2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Tight End Rankings: Rookies require patience

Heath Cummings says you shouldn't expect too much from this year's rookie class... yet. But they should still be on your Dynasty radar.

The 2019 tight end draft class was one of the more celebrated I can remember. T.J. Hockenson was taken seventh overall and Noah Fant joined him in the first round. Six more tight ends had been drafted by the time the third round was over. With Travis Kelce approaching 30 and Zach Ertz not far behind him, this class is hopefully the future of the position. 

With that in mind, four of those rookie tight ends crack my top 16, with Hockenson and Fant finding their way into to the top 10. But just because they're ranked as starting tight ends in Dynasty doesn't mean you should expect starting tight end production from them in this format. 

Evan Engram is the only rookie tight end to finish in the top-12 since Rob Gronkowski in 2010. While it's possible Hockenson matches Engram, that should not be the expectation. Drafting either of these rookies as a tight means you should prioritize one of the older starters like Vance McDonald, Jared Cook or Eric Ebron if he falls. I woudl want an option I feel good about for two years, because it may be that long before you feel good about starting your young tight end.

Top 40 Dynasty Tight Ends

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Travis Kelce

KC

29

2

George Kittle

SF

25

3

Zach Ertz

PHI

28

4

O.J. Howard

TB

24

5

Evan Engram

NYG

25

6

Hunter Henry

LAC

24

7

David Njoku

CLE

23

8

T.J. Hockenson

DET

22

10

Noah Fant

DEN

21

11

Austin Hooper

ATL

24

12

Mark Andrews

BAL

24

13

Dallas Goedert

PHI

24

9

Eric Ebron

IND

26

14

Chris Herndon IV

NYJ

23

16

Irv Smith Jr.

MIN

21

15

Jace Sternberger

GB

23

20

Trey Burton

CHI

27

17

Jordan Reed

WAS

29

19

Vance McDonald

PIT

29

18

Jared Cook

NO

32

23

Will Dissly

SEA

23

24

Ian Thomas

CAR

23

21

Kyle Rudolph

MIN

29

22

Jack Doyle

IND

29

25

Hayden Hurst

BAL

26

26

Dawson Knox

BUF

22

27

Josh Oliver

JAC

22

28

Foster Moreau

OAK

22

31

Mike Gesicki

MIA

23

29

Delanie Walker

TEN

35

30

Jimmy Graham

GB

32

32

Greg Olsen

CAR

34

33

Gerald Everett

LAR

25

34

C.J. Uzomah

CIN

26

35

Jonnu Smith

TEN

24

36

Kahale Warring

HOU

22

37

Cameron Brate

TB

28

38

Ricky Seals-Jones

ARI

24

39

Darren Waller

OAK

26

40

Adam Shaheen

CHI

24

