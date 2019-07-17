2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore up next

Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the top, as the old guard gets into their 30s.

Cracking the top 12 at the receiver position is no easy task in Dynasty, and won't be for a while. Most of the elite receivers in the league are in the prime of their career; only Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and A.J. Green on the wrong side of 30. They're also the only players over 27 who cracked the top 15 in my latest Dynasty rankings. 

But as difficult as it is, there are a pair of 22-year-olds who have done just that, and they may still be ranked too low by the time the season starts. 

JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT • WR • 19
2018 Stats
TAR166
REC111
REC YDs1426
REC TD7
FL1

JuJu Smith-Schuster burst on to the scene as in 2017, and has already established himself as one of the league's top wideouts at 22. He was remarkably efficient in 2017, averaging 11.6 yards per target, and showed he can handle huge volume in his second year, hauling in 111 of 166 targets. Now he'll operate without Brown, which could be a blessing and a curse. He could smash his target total from 2018 and lead the league, but he'll also have to deal with more double teams and prove he can beat them. There's an argument for Smith-Schuster to be the No. 1 receiver in this format due to his age, and I don't need to see much more before it happens. 

D.J. Moore CAR • WR • 12
2018 Stats
TAR82
REC55
REC YDs788
REC TD2
FL3

Moore hasn't done near as much as Smith-Schuster, but he did have a very efficient rookie season. He was the fourth rookie in the last five years to earns at least 64 targets and average better than 9.5 yards per target. The other three were Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham and Tyler Lockett. Moore also found success on the ground, rushing 13 times for 172 yards. He really emerged in the second half of 2018 and I expect him to build on that this year. He's a borderline No. 2 receiver in 2019 with a possible explosion in production coming the following years. 

Top 80 Dynasty Wide Receivers

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

27

2

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

22

3

Michael Thomas

NO

26

4

Odell Beckham Jr.

CLE

26

5

Davante Adams

GB

26

6

Mike Evans

TB

26

7

Julio Jones

ATL

30

8

Keenan Allen

LAC

27

9

Amari Cooper

DAL

25

10

Brandin Cooks

LAR

25

11

Stefon Diggs

MIN

25

12

D.J. Moore

CAR

22

13

Antonio Brown

OAK

31

14

A.J. Green

CIN

31

15

Kenny Golladay

DET

25

16

Adam Thielen

MIN

29

17

Tyler Boyd

CIN

24

18

Calvin Ridley

ATL

24

19

Chris Godwin

TB

23

20

Tyreek Hill

KC

25

21

Cooper Kupp

LAR

26

22

Robert Woods

LAR

27

23

T.Y. Hilton

IND

29

24

Christian Kirk

ARI

22

25

Corey Davis

TEN

24

26

Dante Pettis

SF

23

27

Mike Williams

LAC

24

28

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

21

29

N'Keal Harry

NE

21

30

Tyler Lockett

SEA

26

31

Dede Westbrook

JAC

25

32

Allen Robinson

CHI

26

33

Sammy Watkins

KC

26

34

Jarvis Landry

CLE

26

35

Will Fuller

HOU

25

36

Deebo Samuel

SF

23

37

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

29

38

Marquise Brown

BAL

22

39

Miles Boykin

BAL

22

40

A.J. Brown

TEN

22

41

Tyrell Williams

OAK

27

42

Robby Anderson

NYJ

26

43

Julian Edelman

NE

33

44

Courtland Sutton

DEN

23

45

Curtis Samuel

CAR

24

46

Keke Coutee

HOU

22

47

Anthony Miller

CHI

24

48

Sterling Shepard

NYG

26

49

Josh Gordon

FA

28

50

Parris Campbell

IND

22

51

Devin Funchess

IND

25

52

Marvin Jones

DET

29

53

James Washington

PIT

23

54

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

GB

24

55

Geronimo Allison

GB

25

56

Hakeem Butler

ARI

23

57

Andy Isabella

ARI

22

58

Mecole Hardman

KC

21

59

Golden Tate

NYG

31

60

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

PHI

22

61

Antonio Callaway

CLE

22

62

Michael Gallup

DAL

23

63

DaeSean Hamilton

DEN

24

64

Diontae Johnson

PIT

23

65

Keelan Cole

JAC

26

66

Marqise Lee

JAC

27

67

Robert Foster

BUF

25

68

Zay Jones

BUF

24

69

John Brown

BUF

29

70

Tre'Quan Smith

NO

23

71

Kenny Stills

MIA

27

72

Albert Wilson

MIA

27

73

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

26

74

Donte Moncrief

PIT

26

75

Devante Parker

MIA

26

76

Kelvin Harmon

WAS

22

77

Terry McLaurin

WAS

23

78

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

23

79

Demarcus Robinson

KC

24

80

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

36

