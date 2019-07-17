2019 Fantasy Football Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings: JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore up next

Cracking the top 12 at the receiver position is no easy task in Dynasty, and won't be for a while. Most of the elite receivers in the league are in the prime of their career; only Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and A.J. Green on the wrong side of 30. They're also the only players over 27 who cracked the top 15 in my latest Dynasty rankings.

But as difficult as it is, there are a pair of 22-year-olds who have done just that, and they may still be ranked too low by the time the season starts.

View Profile JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT • WR • 19 2018 Stats TAR 166 REC 111 REC YDs 1426 REC TD 7 FL 1

JuJu Smith-Schuster burst on to the scene as in 2017, and has already established himself as one of the league's top wideouts at 22. He was remarkably efficient in 2017, averaging 11.6 yards per target, and showed he can handle huge volume in his second year, hauling in 111 of 166 targets. Now he'll operate without Brown, which could be a blessing and a curse. He could smash his target total from 2018 and lead the league, but he'll also have to deal with more double teams and prove he can beat them. There's an argument for Smith-Schuster to be the No. 1 receiver in this format due to his age, and I don't need to see much more before it happens.

View Profile D.J. Moore CAR • WR • 12 2018 Stats TAR 82 REC 55 REC YDs 788 REC TD 2 FL 3

Moore hasn't done near as much as Smith-Schuster, but he did have a very efficient rookie season. He was the fourth rookie in the last five years to earns at least 64 targets and average better than 9.5 yards per target. The other three were Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham and Tyler Lockett. Moore also found success on the ground, rushing 13 times for 172 yards. He really emerged in the second half of 2018 and I expect him to build on that this year. He's a borderline No. 2 receiver in 2019 with a possible explosion in production coming the following years.

Top 80 Dynasty Wide Receivers