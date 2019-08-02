2019 Fantasy Football Quarterback Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
You want a good quarterback. But you don't want to take one early. But you don't want to miss out on the good ones. But you want to chase last year's production. But …
Well, it's not exactly straightforward, is it? Quarterbacks score the most points of any position in Fantasy, which is why Fantasy players are often so quick to take them, even against the advice of the Fantasy advice industrial complex. That makes knowing how to value quarterbacks in your own drafts even more difficult, because we're telling you to do one thing, but they'll be flying off the board before you know it.
To help you make sense of it, we spent this week previewing the quarterback position, trying to help you make sense of this deceptively tricky position. We've got everything you need right here in one place, including a look at the state of the position heading into 2019, our expert calls for sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and plenty of other advice to help you get a grip before Draft Day.
QB Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about QB in 2019.
- State of the Position: Experts tackle biggest QB questions
- Sleepers: Can Jackson make history?
- Breakouts: Jameis, Jimmy G looking for the leap
- Busts: Has the game passed Brees by?
- Regression Alert: Can Wilson do it again?
- Mahomes: What can he do for an encore?
- Who can be this year's Mahomes?
- Two-QB Strategy: How early is too early?
- Draft-to-Stream: Get off to a quick start for cheap
- Bye Week Cheat Sheet
- Ranking the weapons for all 32 quarterbacks
- Heath Cummings' QB projections
- Ben Gretch's QB projections
- SportsLine Cheat Sheets
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for QB on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the quarterbacks for Dynasty leagues.
- Patrick Mahomes
- Deshaun Watson
- Andrew Luck
- Baker Mayfield
- Aaron Rodgers
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for QB here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Patrick Mahomes KC $8 (Bye: 12)
2
Aaron Rodgers GB $7 (Bye: 11)
3
Deshaun Watson HOU $6 (Bye: 10)
4
Andrew Luck IND $6 (Bye: 6)
5
Baker Mayfield CLE $4 (Bye: 7)
6
Cam Newton CAR $4 (Bye: 7)
7
Matt Ryan ATL $3 (Bye: 9)
8
Carson Wentz PHI $3 (Bye: 10)
9
Jameis Winston TB $2 (Bye: 7)
10
Kyler Murray ARI $2 (Bye: 12)
11
Jared Goff LAR $2 (Bye: 9)
12
Drew Brees NO $2 (Bye: 9)
13
Russell Wilson SEA $1 (Bye: 11)
14
Lamar Jackson BAL $1 (Bye: 8)
15
Jimmy Garoppolo SF $1 (Bye: 4)
16
Dak Prescott DAL $1 (Bye: 8)
17
Ben Roethlisberger PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
18
Philip Rivers LAC $1 (Bye: 12)
19
Josh Allen BUF $1 (Bye: 6)
20
Mitchell Trubisky CHI $1 (Bye: 6)
21
Tom Brady NE $1 (Bye: 10)
22
Kirk Cousins MIN (Bye: 12)
23
Sam Darnold NYJ (Bye: 4)
24
Derek Carr OAK (Bye: 6)
25
Matthew Stafford DET (Bye: 5)
26
Andy Dalton CIN (Bye: 9)
27
Nick Foles JAC (Bye: 10)
28
Marcus Mariota TEN (Bye: 11)
29
Joe Flacco DEN (Bye: 10)
30
Eli Manning NYG (Bye: 11)
31
Dwayne Haskins WAS (Bye: 10)
32
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (Bye: 5)
Dave Richard
1
Patrick Mahomes KC $6 (Bye: 12)
2
Andrew Luck IND $4 (Bye: 6)
3
Aaron Rodgers GB $4 (Bye: 11)
4
Deshaun Watson HOU $3 (Bye: 10)
5
Matt Ryan ATL $2 (Bye: 9)
6
Baker Mayfield CLE $2 (Bye: 7)
7
Cam Newton CAR $2 (Bye: 7)
8
Carson Wentz PHI $2 (Bye: 10)
9
Kyler Murray ARI $2 (Bye: 12)
10
Drew Brees NO $1 (Bye: 9)
11
Russell Wilson SEA $1 (Bye: 11)
12
Jared Goff LAR $1 (Bye: 9)
13
Jameis Winston TB $1 (Bye: 7)
14
Philip Rivers LAC $1 (Bye: 12)
15
Dak Prescott DAL $1 (Bye: 8)
16
Ben Roethlisberger PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
17
Lamar Jackson BAL $1 (Bye: 8)
18
Jimmy Garoppolo SF $1 (Bye: 4)
19
Mitchell Trubisky CHI $1 (Bye: 6)
20
Tom Brady NE $1 (Bye: 10)
21
Josh Allen BUF (Bye: 6)
22
Kirk Cousins MIN (Bye: 12)
23
Sam Darnold NYJ (Bye: 4)
24
Derek Carr OAK (Bye: 6)
25
Matthew Stafford DET (Bye: 5)
26
Andy Dalton CIN (Bye: 9)
27
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (Bye: 5)
28
Nick Foles JAC (Bye: 10)
29
Joe Flacco DEN (Bye: 10)
30
Marcus Mariota TEN (Bye: 11)
31
Dwayne Haskins WAS (Bye: 10)
32
Eli Manning NYG (Bye: 11)
Heath Cummings
1
Patrick Mahomes KC $9 (Bye: 12)
2
Deshaun Watson HOU $9 (Bye: 10)
3
Aaron Rodgers GB $6 (Bye: 11)
4
Andrew Luck IND $6 (Bye: 6)
5
Carson Wentz PHI $3 (Bye: 10)
6
Cam Newton CAR $3 (Bye: 7)
7
Baker Mayfield CLE $3 (Bye: 7)
8
Ben Roethlisberger PIT $1 (Bye: 7)
9
Jameis Winston TB $1 (Bye: 7)
10
Jared Goff LAR $1 (Bye: 9)
11
Mitchell Trubisky CHI $1 (Bye: 6)
12
Matt Ryan ATL $1 (Bye: 9)
13
Dak Prescott DAL $1 (Bye: 8)
14
Russell Wilson SEA (Bye: 11)
15
Lamar Jackson BAL (Bye: 8)
16
Drew Brees NO (Bye: 9)
17
Kyler Murray ARI (Bye: 12)
18
Josh Allen BUF (Bye: 6)
19
Philip Rivers LAC (Bye: 12)
20
Tom Brady NE (Bye: 10)
21
Jimmy Garoppolo SF (Bye: 4)
22
Derek Carr OAK (Bye: 6)
23
Kirk Cousins MIN (Bye: 12)
24
Andy Dalton CIN (Bye: 9)
25
Marcus Mariota TEN (Bye: 11)
26
Sam Darnold NYJ (Bye: 4)
27
Nick Foles JAC (Bye: 10)
28
Matthew Stafford DET (Bye: 5)
29
Dwayne Haskins WAS (Bye: 10)
30
Eli Manning NYG (Bye: 11)
31
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (Bye: 5)
32
Joe Flacco DEN (Bye: 10)
