2019 Fantasy Football Quarterback Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more

You want a good quarterback. But you don't want to take one early. But you don't want to miss out on the good ones. But you want to chase last year's production. But …

Well, it's not exactly straightforward, is it? Quarterbacks score the most points of any position in Fantasy, which is why Fantasy players are often so quick to take them, even against the advice of the Fantasy advice industrial complex. That makes knowing how to value quarterbacks in your own drafts even more difficult, because we're telling you to do one thing, but they'll be flying off the board before you know it.

To help you make sense of it, we spent this week previewing the quarterback position, trying to help you make sense of this deceptively tricky position. We've got everything you need right here in one place, including a look at the state of the position heading into 2019, our expert calls for sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and plenty of other advice to help you get a grip before Draft Day.

QB Preview

Our staff puts together what you need to know about QB in 2019.

Tiers

Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for QB on Draft Day.

The Elite Tier

See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.

Dynasty Rankings

Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the quarterbacks for Dynasty leagues.

Patrick Mahomes Deshaun Watson Andrew Luck Baker Mayfield Aaron Rodgers

See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for QB here.