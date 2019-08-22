2019 Fantasy Football Quarterback Dynasty Rankings: Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold rising in the preseason

Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last rankings.

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact. 

Two quarterbacks who have moved up since the last version of these rankings are Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold. It really shouldn't be surprising that these rookies are looking better entering their second season; it's become the norm as of late. Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky and Jared Goff all struggled as passers in their rookie years and made huge leaps in Year 2. Darnold and Jackson are showing signs they could do the same.

For now, there's still a significant gap between these two signal callers for one simple reason: what they do on the ground. Jackson was a borderline Fantasy starter as a rookie while providing almost no value through the air. Any improvement from him could make him a star. Darnold will need to make more substantial improvements, but the additions of Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder should help. 

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Rank 

Player 

Team 

Age 

Patrick Mahomes 

KC 

23 

Deshaun Watson 

HOU 

23 

Andrew Luck 

IND 

29 

Baker Mayfield 

CLE 

24 

Aaron Rodgers 

GB 

35 

Cam Newton 

CAR 

30 

Carson Wentz 

PHI 

26 

Jared Goff 

LAR 

24 

Jameis Winston 

TB 

25 

10 

Lamar Jackson 

BAL 

22 

11 

Russell Wilson 

SEA 

30 

12 

Mitch Trubisky 

CHI 

25 

13 

Kyler Murray 

ARI 

21 

14 

Dak Prescott 

DAL 

26 

15 

Matt Ryan 

ATL 

34 

16 

Josh Allen 

BUF 

23 

17 

Jimmy Garoppolo 

SF 

27 

18 

Ben Roethlisberger 

PIT 

37 

19 

Phillip Rivers 

LAC 

37 

20 

Sam Darnold 

NYJ 

22 

21 

Dwayne Haskins 

WAS 

22 

22 

Tom Brady 

NE 

42 

23 

Drew Brees 

NO 

40 

24 

Kirk Cousins 

MIN 

31 

25 

Derek Carr 

OAK 

28 

26 

Marcus Mariota 

TEN 

25 

27 

Andy Dalton 

CIN 

31 

28 

Matthew Stafford 

DET 

31 

29 

Josh Rosen 

MIA 

22 

30 

Nick Foles 

JAC 

30 

31 

Daniel Jones 

NYG 

22 

32 

Drew Lock 

DEN 

22 

33 

Will Grier 

CAR 

24 

34 

Ryan Finley 

CIN 

24 

35 

Eli Manning 

NYG 

38 

36 

Ryan Fitzpatrick 

MIA 

36 

37 

Joe Flacco 

DEN 

34 

38 

Teddy Bridgewater 

NO 

26 

39 

Ryan Tannehill 

TEN 

31 

40 

Case Keenum 

WAS 

31 

