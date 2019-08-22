2019 Fantasy Football Quarterback Dynasty Rankings: Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold rising in the preseason

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.

Two quarterbacks who have moved up since the last version of these rankings are Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold. It really shouldn't be surprising that these rookies are looking better entering their second season; it's become the norm as of late. Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky and Jared Goff all struggled as passers in their rookie years and made huge leaps in Year 2. Darnold and Jackson are showing signs they could do the same.

For now, there's still a significant gap between these two signal callers for one simple reason: what they do on the ground. Jackson was a borderline Fantasy starter as a rookie while providing almost no value through the air. Any improvement from him could make him a star. Darnold will need to make more substantial improvements, but the additions of Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder should help.

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: