2019 Fantasy Football Quarterback Dynasty Rankings: Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold rising in the preseason
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last rankings.
Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.
Two quarterbacks who have moved up since the last version of these rankings are Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold. It really shouldn't be surprising that these rookies are looking better entering their second season; it's become the norm as of late. Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky and Jared Goff all struggled as passers in their rookie years and made huge leaps in Year 2. Darnold and Jackson are showing signs they could do the same.
For now, there's still a significant gap between these two signal callers for one simple reason: what they do on the ground. Jackson was a borderline Fantasy starter as a rookie while providing almost no value through the air. Any improvement from him could make him a star. Darnold will need to make more substantial improvements, but the additions of Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder should help.
Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
KC
23
2
HOU
23
3
IND
29
4
CLE
24
5
GB
35
6
CAR
30
7
Carson Wentz
PHI
26
8
Jared Goff
LAR
24
9
TB
25
10
Lamar Jackson
BAL
22
11
SEA
30
12
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
25
13
ARI
21
14
DAL
26
15
ATL
34
16
BUF
23
17
SF
27
18
PIT
37
19
Phillip Rivers
LAC
37
20
Sam Darnold
NYJ
22
21
WAS
22
22
NE
42
23
NO
40
24
MIN
31
25
OAK
28
26
TEN
25
27
CIN
31
28
DET
31
29
MIA
22
30
JAC
30
31
NYG
22
32
DEN
22
33
CAR
24
34
CIN
24
35
NYG
38
36
MIA
36
37
DEN
34
38
NO
26
39
TEN
31
40
WAS
31
