2019 Fantasy Football: Rookie quarterback breakdown begins same way as NFL Draft -- with Kyler Murray

What's the best way to describe the 2019 draft class? Hmm, that's a tough one. It's a deep group, but there appear to be more contributors and role players than superstars.

Take the running backs for example. You'll learn everything there is to know about Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery and Miles Sanders, but beyond those three are plenty of backs with lots of potential to help a run game, not lead it. Maybe that changes in time in the cases of Darrell Henderson, Damien Harris and Devin Singletary, but even they're not cinches to be good.

The receiver class is equally challenging to handicap. All three of CBS Sports' analysts have different receivers atop their dynasty positional rankings -- none of them being the first receiver taken in the actual NFL Draft! The good news is that several receivers landed in places where they can make a modest impact right away.

If there's a position where there's a consensus on long-term optimism, it's tight end. T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant both have appeal as difference-making tight ends, even if it's not happening in 2019. Same goes for Jace Sternberger and Irv Smith, Jr. This fab four could make appearances in Fantasy drafts for the next five years.

But the most polarizing rookie is the one taken at the top of the NFL Draft -- Kyler Murray. While the rest of the rookie quarterbacks figure to struggle in limited playing time this season, Murray found a comfortable spot where he'll start in Week 1. If his game is anything like it was in college, Fantasy managers will be excited to draft him now and into the future.

Whether you're drafting in dynasty leagues, or just window-shopping for some sleepers, our rookie class preview is designed to give you an idea of what to expect in 2019 and beyond.

KYLER MURRAY, QB, ARIZONA CARDINALS

5-10 1/8, 207, 22 years old

Big things do indeed come in small packages. While Murray is slight of build, he's got a whopper of an arm and wheels to drive defenses crazy. More importantly, he's familiar with the new offensive system installed in Arizona by Kliff Kingsbury, who has known (and recruited) Murray for seven years! There are even receivers on the Cardinals whom Murray has practiced with before at Texas A&M. It's a dreamy landing spot for a passer who rocked big-time college football programs for 311.5 pass yards per game, 71.5 rush yards per game, nearly four total touchdowns per game and just seven interceptions total in 2018. His accurate, strong arm meshed with his calculated mobility could make him a stat monster for Fantasy. It all comes down to how his body holds up behind the Cardinals' suspect offensive line.

2019 DRAFT OUTLOOK: With quite possibly the highest upside of anyone taken after the first half of drafts, he's worth stashing with a pick as soon as Round 9.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Somewhere between fifth and 15th overall.

DWAYNE HASKINS, QB, OHIO STATE

6-3, 231, 22 years old

Only six quarterbacks in FBS history have thrown 50 or more touchdowns in a single season. Haskins is one of them. With his strong arm and size, Haskins can make any toss and throw his receivers open, which is perfect for Washington's offense. He's got some mobility issues and has to master reading the field, and he doesn't have much experience after starting only one season for Ohio State. That might lead the Redskins to bringing him along slowly, particularly since their receiving corps is pretty thin. He could be a useful Fantasy quarterback down the line, but not this year.

2019 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Unlikely to get drafted.

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Somewhere between 20th and 25th overall.

DANIEL JONES, QB, NEW YORK GIANTS

6-5 1/8, 221, 22 years old

NFL talent evaluators coveted Jones because of his league-ready skill set and traits. He's smart, he's mobile and he's durable (he got beat up behind Duke's poor O-line). His arm? It's not bad, but it's not as strong as you normally look for from a top pick in the draft. The Giants will develop his strength while acclimating him to the pro game while Eli Manning puts the final touches on his career. Very positive minicamp reports could accelerate his debut into the back half of 2019, putting him on a path to start in 2020.

2019 DRAFT OUTLOOK: Unlikely to get drafted

ROOKIE-ONLY DRAFT OUTLOOK: Somewhere between 20th and 30th overall.