2019 Fantasy Football Running Back Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all of our position preview content.
We could just tell you who to draft and who to avoid, but that isn't going to help anyone. We've got our opinions about who will be the best running backs and who will disappoint, but the fun of Fantasy Football is making those decisions for yourself.
So, with our running back preview content, we didn't want to just give you lists of players we like and dislike. We wanted to give you the tools you need to make the right decision. So, we've got a series of stories about how to approach the position on Draft Day to help steer you to make the best decisions you can make.
Of course, part of the fun of Fantasy Football for us is putting together those lists of players we like and dislike, so we went ahead and did that too. We want to plant our flags on players and beat our chests when we get them right, so you'll find that here, too.
That combination — the strategy and the players to target — is what you need to build the best team possible on Draft Day. Here's our Fantasy Football Today team's preview of the running back position in 2019. You can find our quarterback position preview here, as well.
RB Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about RB in 2019.
Draft Strategy
- State of the position: Context matters at RB
- Zero RB: A league-winning approach
- The Running Back Dead Zone
- Avoid the TRAP at running back
- Six TRAP backs to avoid, 11 to target
Player Previews
- Sleepers: Will rookies matter?
- Breakouts: The next elite backs
- Busts: Avoid these landmines
- Believe it or not: Kerryon a No. 1?
- King of NYC: Bell vs. Barkley
- Gurley: Will knee issues trip up your season?
- Cook vs. Fournette: Who to target in Round 2?
Projections
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for RB on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier (PPR)
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the running back for Dynasty leagues.
- Saquon Barkley
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Alvin Kamara
- Christian McCaffrey
- Joe Mixon
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for RB here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $34 (Bye: 11)
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $33 (Bye: 8)
3
Christian McCaffrey CAR $32 (Bye: 7)
4
Alvin Kamara NO $31 (Bye: 9)
5
David Johnson ARI $28 (Bye: 12)
6
James Conner PIT $27 (Bye: 7)
7
Joe Mixon CIN $25 (Bye: 9)
8
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $24 (Bye: 4)
9
Kerryon Johnson DET $22 (Bye: 5)
10
Leonard Fournette JAC $21 (Bye: 10)
11
Dalvin Cook MIN $21 (Bye: 12)
12
Damien Williams KC $20 (Bye: 12)
13
Nick Chubb CLE $20 (Bye: 7)
14
Todd Gurley LAR $20 (Bye: 9)
15
Devonta Freeman ATL $16 (Bye: 9)
16
Marlon Mack IND $16 (Bye: 6)
17
Josh Jacobs OAK $15 (Bye: 6)
18
Aaron Jones GB $15 (Bye: 11)
19
Mark Ingram BAL $14 (Bye: 8)
20
Melvin Gordon LAC $14 (Bye: 12)
21
Kenyan Drake MIA $10 (Bye: 5)
22
James White NE $9 (Bye: 10)
23
Tevin Coleman SF $9 (Bye: 4)
24
Phillip Lindsay DEN $9 (Bye: 10)
Dave Richard
1
Alvin Kamara NO $36 (Bye: 9)
2
Saquon Barkley NYG $36 (Bye: 11)
3
Christian McCaffrey CAR $35 (Bye: 7)
4
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $35 (Bye: 8)
5
David Johnson ARI $30 (Bye: 12)
6
James Conner PIT $30 (Bye: 7)
7
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $28 (Bye: 4)
8
Joe Mixon CIN $26 (Bye: 9)
9
Nick Chubb CLE $24 (Bye: 7)
10
Damien Williams KC $22 (Bye: 12)
11
Leonard Fournette JAC $21 (Bye: 10)
12
Kerryon Johnson DET $20 (Bye: 5)
13
Dalvin Cook MIN $20 (Bye: 12)
14
Josh Jacobs OAK $17 (Bye: 6)
15
Aaron Jones GB $16 (Bye: 11)
16
Todd Gurley LAR $16 (Bye: 9)
17
Marlon Mack IND $15 (Bye: 6)
18
Melvin Gordon LAC $15 (Bye: 12)
19
Derrick Henry TEN $14 (Bye: 11)
20
Devonta Freeman ATL $12 (Bye: 9)
21
Phillip Lindsay DEN $11 (Bye: 10)
22
Chris Carson SEA $10 (Bye: 11)
23
Tevin Coleman SF $9 (Bye: 4)
24
David Montgomery CHI $9 (Bye: 6)
Heath Cummings
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $33 (Bye: 11)
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $33 (Bye: 8)
3
Alvin Kamara NO $31 (Bye: 9)
4
Christian McCaffrey CAR $30 (Bye: 7)
5
James Conner PIT $24 (Bye: 7)
6
David Johnson ARI $24 (Bye: 12)
7
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $22 (Bye: 4)
8
Joe Mixon CIN $22 (Bye: 9)
9
Kerryon Johnson DET $22 (Bye: 5)
10
Dalvin Cook MIN $22 (Bye: 12)
11
Leonard Fournette JAC $21 (Bye: 10)
12
Nick Chubb CLE $21 (Bye: 7)
13
Damien Williams KC $18 (Bye: 12)
14
Todd Gurley LAR $18 (Bye: 9)
15
Tarik Cohen CHI $17 (Bye: 6)
16
Devonta Freeman ATL $17 (Bye: 9)
17
Aaron Jones GB $12 (Bye: 11)
18
Marlon Mack IND $12 (Bye: 6)
19
Kenyan Drake MIA $12 (Bye: 5)
20
Melvin Gordon LAC $12 (Bye: 12)
21
Tevin Coleman SF $9 (Bye: 4)
22
Josh Jacobs OAK $9 (Bye: 6)
23
James White NE $9 (Bye: 10)
24
Phillip Lindsay DEN $8 (Bye: 10)
