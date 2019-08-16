2019 Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, auction values, tiers, Dynasty rankings, and more
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all of our position preview content.
Like it or not, your running backs are probably going to make or break your Fantasy Football team. Whether you invest early or opt to look for bargains later, you're going to need production from this spot to have a chance to win.
With our running back preview content, we didn't want to just give you lists of players we like and dislike. We wanted to give you the tools you need to make the right decision. So, we've got a series of stories about how to approach the position on Draft Day to help steer you to make the best decisions you can make.
Of course, part of the fun of Fantasy Football for us is putting together those lists of players we like and dislike, so we went ahead and did that too. We want to plant our flags on players and beat our chests when we get them right, so you'll find that here, too.
That combination — the strategy and the players to target — is what you need to build the best team possible on Draft Day. Here's our Fantasy Football Today team's preview of the running back position in 2019. You can find our quarterback position preview here, as well.
RB Preview
Our staff puts together what you need to know about RB in 2019.
Draft Strategy
- State of the position: Context matters at RB
- Zero RB: A league-winning approach
- The Running Back Dead Zone
- Avoid the TRAP at running back
- Six TRAP backs to avoid, 11 to target
Player Previews
- Sleepers: Will rookies matter?
- Breakouts: The next elite backs
- Busts: Avoid these landmines
- Believe it or not: Kerryon a No. 1?
- King of NYC: Bell vs. Barkley
- Gurley: Will knee issues trip up your season?
- Cook vs. Fournette: Who to target in Round 2?
Projections
Tiers
Dave Richard provides his updated tiers, plus a plan of attack for RB on Draft Day.
The Elite Tier (PPR)
See the rest of Dave's Tiers here.
Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings takes a long view to rank the running back for Dynasty leagues.
- Saquon Barkley
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Alvin Kamara
- Christian McCaffrey
- Joe Mixon
See the rest of Heath's dynasty rankings for RB here.
Auction Values
Jamey Eisenberg
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $34 (Bye: 11)
2
Christian McCaffrey CAR $33 (Bye: 7)
3
Alvin Kamara NO $32 (Bye: 9)
4
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $31 (Bye: 8)
5
Nick Chubb CLE $26 (Bye: 7)
6
James Conner PIT $27 (Bye: 7)
7
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $25 (Bye: 4)
8
Joe Mixon CIN $24 (Bye: 9)
9
David Johnson ARI $23 (Bye: 12)
10
Kerryon Johnson DET $22 (Bye: 5)
11
Leonard Fournette JAC $22 (Bye: 10)
12
Dalvin Cook MIN $21 (Bye: 12)
13
Todd Gurley LAR $20 (Bye: 9)
14
Devonta Freeman ATL $16 (Bye: 9)
15
Chris Carson SEA $16 (Bye: 11)
16
Marlon Mack IND $15 (Bye: 6)
17
Josh Jacobs OAK $15 (Bye: 6)
18
Mark Ingram BAL $14 (Bye: 8)
19
Aaron Jones GB $12 (Bye: 11)
20
Damien Williams KC $11 (Bye: 12)
21
Tevin Coleman SF $10 (Bye: 4)
22
David Montgomery CHI $10 (Bye: 6)
23
James White NE $9 (Bye: 10)
24
Tarik Cohen CHI $9 (Bye: 6)
25
Phillip Lindsay DEN $8 (Bye: 10)
26
Sony Michel NE $7 (Bye: 10)
27
Melvin Gordon LAC $7 (Bye: 12)
28
Derrick Henry TEN $7 (Bye: 11)
29
Austin Ekeler LAC $6 (Bye: 12)
30
Latavius Murray NO $6 (Bye: 9)
Dave Richard
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $36 (Bye: 11)
2
Alvin Kamara NO $35 (Bye: 9)
3
Christian McCaffrey CAR $35 (Bye: 7)
4
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $31 (Bye: 8)
5
James Conner PIT $29 (Bye: 7)
6
David Johnson ARI $28 (Bye: 12)
7
Nick Chubb CLE $26 (Bye: 7)
8
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $26 (Bye: 4)
9
Joe Mixon CIN $25 (Bye: 9)
10
Leonard Fournette JAC $21 (Bye: 10)
11
Kerryon Johnson DET $21 (Bye: 5)
12
Dalvin Cook MIN $19 (Bye: 12)
13
Todd Gurley LAR $18 (Bye: 9)
14
Josh Jacobs OAK $15 (Bye: 6)
15
Chris Carson SEA $13 (Bye: 11)
16
Devonta Freeman ATL $13 (Bye: 9)
17
Aaron Jones GB $10 (Bye: 11)
18
Damien Williams KC $10 (Bye: 12)
19
Marlon Mack IND $10 (Bye: 6)
20
Mark Ingram BAL $10 (Bye: 8)
21
Tevin Coleman SF $10 (Bye: 4)
22
David Montgomery CHI $10 (Bye: 6)
23
Sony Michel NE $9 (Bye: 10)
24
Melvin Gordon LAC $9 (Bye: 12)
25
James White NE $8 (Bye: 10)
26
Phillip Lindsay DEN $8 (Bye: 10)
27
Derrick Henry TEN $8 (Bye: 11)
28
Austin Ekeler LAC $7 (Bye: 12)
29
Lamar Miller HOU $6 (Bye: 10)
30
Miles Sanders PHI $4 (Bye: 10)
Heath Cummings
1
Saquon Barkley NYG $33 (Bye: 11)
2
Alvin Kamara NO $31 (Bye: 9)
3
Christian McCaffrey CAR $30 (Bye: 7)
4
Ezekiel Elliott DAL $30 (Bye: 8)
5
James Conner PIT $24 (Bye: 7)
6
Le'Veon Bell NYJ $22 (Bye: 4)
7
Joe Mixon CIN $22 (Bye: 9)
8
Nick Chubb CLE $22 (Bye: 7)
9
David Johnson ARI $24 (Bye: 12)
10
Kerryon Johnson DET $22 (Bye: 5)
11
Dalvin Cook MIN $22 (Bye: 12)
12
Leonard Fournette JAC $21 (Bye: 10)
13
Todd Gurley LAR $18 (Bye: 9)
14
Devonta Freeman ATL $17 (Bye: 9)
15
Tarik Cohen CHI $17 (Bye: 6)
16
Damien Williams KC $18 (Bye: 12)
17
Aaron Jones GB $12 (Bye: 11)
18
Tevin Coleman SF $12 (Bye: 4)
19
Marlon Mack IND $12 (Bye: 6)
20
Chris Carson SEA $11 (Bye: 11)
21
Melvin Gordon LAC $11 (Bye: 12)
22
Josh Jacobs OAK $9 (Bye: 6)
23
James White NE $9 (Bye: 10)
24
Phillip Lindsay DEN $8 (Bye: 10)
25
Mark Ingram BAL $8 (Bye: 8)
26
David Montgomery CHI $7 (Bye: 6)
27
Kenyan Drake MIA $12 (Bye: 5)
28
Lamar Miller HOU $6 (Bye: 10)
29
Austin Ekeler LAC $5 (Bye: 12)
30
Dion Lewis TEN $4 (Bye: 11)
