2019 Fantasy Football Running Back Dynasty Rankings: Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler rising in the preseason
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last rankings.
Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.
Two running backs who have risen in these rankings the past month are Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler. They couldn't be much different as football players, but they're definitely moving the same direction.
Carson is someone who, based on production alone, probably should have been higher in the first place. He's a 25-year-old back coming off a 1,300-yard, nine-touchdown season. He also plays for one of the most run-heavy teams in the league. It's time to stop worrying about Rashaad Penny; Carson has beat him out again. He's a borderline No. 1 back in non-PPR redraft and a solid No. 2 in PPR Dynasty.
Ekeler has been one of the most efficient backs in the NFL the past two seasons, but that's easier to do when you're the backup. The longer Melvin Gordon holds out the more it seems like we may get a chance to see what Ekeler can do as the larger part of a committee. If he shines, we'll be talking about him as a borderline top-20 Dynasty running back.
Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Running Back Rankings:
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
22
2
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
24
3
Alvin Kamara
NO
24
4
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
23
5
Nick Chubb
CLE
23
6
Joe Mixon
CIN
23
7
James Conner
PIT
24
8
Melvin Gordon
LAC
26
9
Dalvin Cook
MIN
24
10
Kerryon Johnson
DET
22
11
Leonard Fournette
JAC
24
12
Le'Veon Bell
NYJ
27
13
David Johnson
ARI
27
14
Todd Gurley
LAR
25
15
David Montgomery
CHI
22
16
Josh Jacobs
OAK
21
17
Aaron Jones
GB
24
18
Marlon Mack
IND
23
19
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
25
20
Sony Michel
NE
24
21
Tarik Cohen
CHI
24
22
Chris Carson
SEA
25
23
Derrius Guice
WAS
22
24
Derrick Henry
TEN
25
25
Devonta Freeman
ATL
27
26
Miles Sanders
PHI
22
27
Darrell Henderson
LAR
22
28
Damien Williams
KC
27
29
Tevin Coleman
SF
26
30
Rashaad Penny
SEA
23
31
Kenyan Drake
MIA
25
32
Royce Freeman
DEN
23
33
Mark Ingram
BAL
29
34
Lamar Miller
HOU
28
35
Kareem Hunt
CLE
24
36
Austin Ekeler
LAC
24
37
James White
NE
27
38
Alexander Mattison
MIN
21
39
Ronald Jones II
TB
22
40
Devin Singletary
BUF
22
41
Darwin Thompson
KC
23
42
Matt Breida
SF
24
43
Justice Hill
BAL
21
44
Damien Harris
NE
22
45
Ito Smith
ATL
23
46
Latavius Murray
NO
29
47
Jordan Howard
PHI
24
48
Kalen Ballage
MIA
23
49
Nyheim Hines
IND
22
50
Peyton Barber
TB
25
51
Justin Jackson
LAC
24
52
Tony Pollard
DAL
22
53
Jamaal Williams
GB
24
54
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
23
55
Benny Snell Jr.
PIT
21
56
Duke Johnson
CLE
25
57
Dion Lewis
TEN
28
58
Dexter Williams
GB
22
59
Carlos Hyde
KC
28
60
Jalen Richard
OAK
25
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event, how you can be involved, and everything...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...