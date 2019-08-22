2019 Fantasy Football Running Back Dynasty Rankings: Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler rising in the preseason

Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last rankings.

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact. 

Two running backs who have risen in these rankings the past month are Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler. They couldn't be much different as football players, but they're definitely moving the same direction.

Carson is someone who, based on production alone, probably should have been higher in the first place. He's a 25-year-old back coming off a 1,300-yard, nine-touchdown season. He also plays for one of the most run-heavy teams in the league. It's time to stop worrying about Rashaad Penny; Carson has beat him out again. He's a borderline No. 1 back in non-PPR redraft and a solid No. 2 in PPR Dynasty.

Ekeler has been one of the most efficient backs in the NFL the past two seasons, but that's easier to do when you're the backup. The longer Melvin Gordon holds out the more it seems like we may get a chance to see what Ekeler can do as the larger part of a committee. If he shines, we'll be talking about him as a borderline top-20 Dynasty running back.

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Rank 

Player 

Team 

Age 

Saquon Barkley 

NYG 

22 

Ezekiel Elliott 

DAL 

24 

Alvin Kamara 

NO 

24 

Christian McCaffrey 

CAR 

23 

Nick Chubb 

CLE 

23 

Joe Mixon 

CIN 

23 

James Conner 

PIT 

24 

Melvin Gordon 

LAC 

26 

Dalvin Cook 

MIN 

24 

10 

Kerryon Johnson 

DET 

22 

11 

Leonard Fournette 

JAC 

24 

12 

Le'Veon Bell 

NYJ 

27 

13 

David Johnson 

ARI 

27 

14 

Todd Gurley 

LAR 

25 

15 

David Montgomery 

CHI 

22 

16 

Josh Jacobs 

OAK 

21 

17 

Aaron Jones 

GB 

24 

18 

Marlon Mack 

IND 

23 

19 

Phillip Lindsay 

DEN 

25 

20 

Sony Michel 

NE 

24 

21 

Tarik Cohen 

CHI 

24 

22 

Chris Carson 

SEA 

25 

23 

Derrius Guice 

WAS 

22 

24 

Derrick Henry 

TEN 

25 

25 

Devonta Freeman 

ATL 

27 

26 

Miles Sanders 

PHI 

22 

27 

Darrell Henderson 

LAR 

22 

28 

Damien Williams 

KC 

27 

29 

Tevin Coleman 

SF 

26 

30 

Rashaad Penny 

SEA 

23 

31 

Kenyan Drake 

MIA 

25 

32 

Royce Freeman 

DEN 

23 

33 

Mark Ingram 

BAL 

29 

34 

Lamar Miller 

HOU 

28 

35 

Kareem Hunt 

CLE 

24 

36 

Austin Ekeler 

LAC 

24 

37 

James White 

NE 

27 

38 

Alexander Mattison 

MIN 

21 

39 

Ronald Jones II 

TB 

22 

40 

Devin Singletary 

BUF 

22 

41 

Darwin Thompson 

KC 

23 

42 

Matt Breida 

SF 

24 

43 

Justice Hill 

BAL 

21 

44 

Damien Harris 

NE 

22 

45 

Ito Smith 

ATL 

23 

46 

Latavius Murray 

NO 

29 

47 

Jordan Howard 

PHI 

24 

48 

Kalen Ballage 

MIA 

23 

49 

Nyheim Hines 

IND 

22 

50 

Peyton Barber 

TB 

25 

51 

Justin Jackson 

LAC 

24 

52 

Tony Pollard 

DAL 

22 

53 

Jamaal Williams 

GB 

24 

54 

Jaylen Samuels 

PIT 

23 

55 

Benny Snell Jr.  

PIT 

21 

56 

Duke Johnson 

CLE 

25 

57 

Dion Lewis 

TEN 

28 

58 

Dexter Williams 

GB 

22 

59 

Carlos Hyde 

KC 

28 

60 

Jalen Richard 

OAK 

25 

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
08/21: Live Mock Draft! (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories