2019 Fantasy Football Season Preview: Bold predictions, Super Bowl picks, and award winners

The prediction business is a tough one to get in. By publishing this, we are ensuring we'll have angry people in our twitter mentions, yelling at us about why we hate their favorite player/team/alma mater. And then, come the end of the season, we'll have people pointing out all of the things we got wrong. It's tough to win on either end.

But the nature of bold predictions is they aren't necessarily supposed to be likely to happen. We've been telling you what we think is likely to happen in 2019 all preseason long — you can find it all here — and we've got plenty of Week 1 preview content telling you what we think is likely to happen in the next few days, too.

This isn't about what we think is most likely to happen then: This is us going out on a limb. We're planting flags in this piece, declaring our strongest possible takes, so nobody can mistake where we stand. And, with 21 players covered in our bald predictions, there are plenty of places for us to be right — and wrong.

We're also going into our Super Bowl and Award picks for 2019. For those of you who want to yell at us, here's the CBS Fantasy staff who took part in putting this together:

2019 Staff Picks Bold Predictions

Jamey Eisenberg's Bold Predictions Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 996 REC 20 REYDS 149 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.1 Nick Chubb will be the best Fantasy running back for the first eight weeks of the season. Until Kareem Hunt (suspended) is active, Chubb will dominate — and maybe even after Hunt is on the field. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 695 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Lamar Jackson will be a top five Fantasy quarterback in leagues with four points for passing touchdowns. He will pass for at least 3,000 yards and run for at least 1,000 yards. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 45 TAR 64 REYDS 577 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Evan Engram will finish with better stats than Zach Ertz and George Kittle. He's headed for a big season with Odell Beckham gone.

Dave Richard's Bold Predictions Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats PAYDS 4361 RUYDS 1001 TD 54 INT 7 Kyler Murray will outperform Lamar Jackson -- and finish as a top-12 quarterback. I've been on Murray since the Cardinals picked him and I'm not stopping now. Arizona's defense stinks, its O-line is average at best and its receiving corps is deep but not other-worldly. I'm counting on Murray to dazzle through the air and on the ground as the Cardinals' up-tempo offense keeps their team in several high-scoring games. You'll be glad you drafted him. Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 439 REC 22 REYDS 185 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9 Leonard Fournette will total 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns. You would be insane to draft Fournette with a top-12 pick because of his injury concerns, but he'll realize his upside in a Jaguars offense that turns out to be better than expected. One key for his success: catching passes. Bank on career-highs there as Nick Foles leans on him as a three-down player. Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 40 TAR 56 REYDS 566 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.8 Cooper Kupp finishes 2019 as the Rams' best Fantasy receiver. While Brandin Cooks continues his streak of 1,200-yard, 6-plus-score seasons, it'll be Kupp who proves to be more consistent and more lucrative. Not only wil Kupp pick up where he left off before tearing his ACL last year, but he'll help shoulder the offense once it's realized that the Rams run game is a detriment, not a catalyst.

Heath Cummings' Bold Predictions Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 695 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.6 Lamar Jackson will be a top 5 QB in all formats. He'll excel in Greg Roman's new system, throwing for 3,500 yards and running for another 800 with 30 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 111 TAR 166 REYDS 1426 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster breaks Rob Moore's record (208) for most targets in a season and finishes as the No. 1 receiver in PPR. Ben Roethlisberger wants to prove a point to someone on the other side of the country so he peppers Smith-Schuster with targets. Smith-Schuster responds by proving to the doubters that he can handle double teams just fine. Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 439 REC 22 REYDS 185 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9 Leonard Fournette stays healthy for 16 games and does his best Ezekiel Elliott impersonation, accumulating 380 touches, topping 2,000 total yards and scoring double-digit touchdowns. He's a top-three running back on a Jaguars offense that is surprisingly good.

Adam Aizer's Bold Predictions Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 718 RUYDS 33 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 19 Jimmy Garoppolo will be a Top 5 QB. Kyle Shanahan has a track record and Garoppolo has averaged an outstanding 8.5 yards per attempt with San Francisco thus far. This offense is a sleeping giant. Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1059 REC 15 REYDS 99 TD 12 FPTS/G 12.4 Derrick Henry is less than 60% owned by Week 8. Basically, he's a massive bust. Running backs who don't catch passes on below average offenses are set up for failure. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 64 TAR 93 REYDS 821 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.9 Calvin Ridley is a Top 10 WR. The talent is so obvious and he's about to go all Juju Smith-Schuster on us. Sophomore season breakout!

Chris Towers' Bold Predictions Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 4165 RUYDS 551 TD 31 INT 9 FPTS/G 23.9 Deshaun Watson is Fantasy's No. 1 QB. Mahomes will finish just short of 40 total touchdowns, while Watson carries an ever-larger load for the Texans, who are forced to become a pass-first team. He combines 4,500 passing yards with 600 rushing yards and tops 40 total touchdowns — including a league-high seven from 50-plus yards. Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 113 TAR 170 REYDS 1677 TD 8 FPTS/G 20.3 Julio Jones finishes with 15 touchdowns. A shot across the bow to the #NeverJulio truthers. Jones famously hasn't scored double digits in touchdowns since 2012, or the same season James Jones last did it. However, he had eight in the team's final nine games in 2018, as opposing defenses realized they couldn't devote all of their attention to him with Calvin Ridley feasting. Meet your WR1. Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 111 TAR 169 REYDS 1386 TD 13 FPTS/G 21.9 Davante Adams doesn't finish as a top-10 WR. A bounceback season for Jimmy Graham (eight touchdowns), plus breakouts from Marquez Valdes-Scantling (seven) and Geronimo Allison (six), leaves Adams with his first single-digit touchdown total since 2015. With less than 1,100 yards and only eight touchdowns, he finishes closer to 15th than fifth.

Ben Gretch's Bold Predictions D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 55 TAR 82 REYDS 788 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 D.J. Moore is a top 12 PPR wide receiver. Moore was incredible last season at turning the opportunity he got into yardage. He wasn't great at scoring touchdowns, but I expect that to rebound, and didn't play quite enough snaps, but he will this year. Curtis Samuel has kept Moore cheap, but don't get it twisted - he's going to explode. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 34 TAR 48 REYDS 565 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 O.J. Howard will finish higher than both George Kittle and Zach Ertz. Kittle can't repeat the YAC and Ertz will lose targets, but it's not about them. While analyzing Fantasy Football requires flexibility and not being certain about anything, there are few things I believe more strongly than O.J. Howard will be an elite Fantasy tight end, at some point. Why not this season? Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 3725 RUYDS 131 TD 27 INT 14 FPTS/G 21 Baker Mayfield throws 40 touchdowns; Mahomes throws 45. After Mayfield and the Browns start the season hot, Mahomes and the Chiefs will find themselves engaged in a back-and-forth battle that would make Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa blush, with Mahomes ultimately winning and — despite what we've been hearing all offseason — not regressing much, at all.

Ben Schragger's Bold Predictions David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2018 Stats RUYDS 1216 REC 22 REYDS 157 TD 13 David Montgomery won't finish as a top 40 RB. Sharing touches in an "ok" offense with a proven pass-catching RB and rotating with serviceable Mike Davis won't provide Montgomery with enough opportunity for Fantasy relevance in year 1. Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Delanie Walker will be a top 4 TE. A consistent top 5 TE 2015-2017, Walker is set to be the focal point of the Titans passing attack on a team bound to be playing from behind. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 33 TAR 68 REYDS 507 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Michael Gallup outscores Amari Cooper. With a production increase last season once Cooper arrived in Dallas, Gallup is set to break out, especially with Cooper hobbled to start the season.

2019 Staff Picks Super Bowl

Jamey's pick: Eagles over Chiefs

Eagles over Chiefs Dave's pick: Saints over Chargers

Saints over Chargers Heath's pick: Chiefs over Saints

Chiefs over Saints Aizer's pick: Chiefs over Falcons

Chiefs over Falcons Chris' pick: Panthers over Patriots

Panthers over Patriots Ben G.'s pick: Chiefs over Eagles

Chiefs over Eagles Ben S' pick: Saints over Patriots

2019 Staff Picks Award Picks

Most Valuable Player

Offensive Player of the Year

Jamey's pick: Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley Dave's pick: Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Heath's pick: JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster Aizer's pick: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Chris' pick: Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Ben G.'s pick: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Ben S' pick: Ezekiel Elliott

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jamey's pick: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs Dave's pick: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray Heath's pick: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs Aizer's pick: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs Chris' pick: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray Ben G.'s pick: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray Ben S' pick: Josh Jacobs

Defensive Rookie of the Year