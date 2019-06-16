2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Are Gruden's Raiders splash or substance?

For the first time in several years, Antonio Brown isn't Fantasy's locked-in WR1 in drafts. How much of a downgrade Derek Carr proves to be from Ben Roethlisberger is one of the biggest question marks of 2019 drafts. What we know is the targets will be there, as they should be for fellow addition Tyrell Williams. First-round rookie RB Josh Jacobs should handle the bulk of the carries, with Jalen Richard and his 68 catches from 2018 providing passing-down support.

That man is awesome, He's a great teammate; he's a really good friend. Derek Carr, on Antonio Brown

2018 Review

Record: 4 - 12 (29th in NFL)

PPG: 18.1 (28)

YPG: 336.2 (23)

Pass YPG: 234.4 (18)

Rush YPG: 101.8 (25)

PAPG: 34.8 (16)

RAPG: 24.2 (23)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Derek Carr - QB19

RB: Jalen Richard - RB29; Doug Martin - RB41; Marshawn Lynch* - RB63

WR: Amari Cooper* - WR18**; Jordy Nelson* - WR39; Seth Roberts* - WR68

TE: Jared Cook* - TE5

*No longer with team

**Played six games with OAK

Number to know: 361

The Raiders have 361 targets available from last season, most in the NFL. There's plenty of room for both Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Jon Gruden (2nd year)

Offensive Coordinator: Greg Olson (2nd year)

Draft Picks

1. (4) Clelin Ferrell, DE

1. (24) Josh Jacobs, RB

1. (27) Johnathan Abram, S

2. (40) Trayvon Mullen, CB

4. (106) Maxx Crosby, DE

4. (129) Isaiah Johnson, CB

4. (137) Foster Moreau, TE

5. (149) Hunter Renfrow, WR

7. (230) Quinton Bell, DE

Additions

WR Antonio Brown, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Ryan Grant, WR J.J. Nelson, TE Luke Willson, OL Trent Brown, DL Benson Mayowa, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Brandon Marshall, DB Nevin Lawson, DB Lamarcus Joyner

Key Departures

RB Marshawn Lynch, WR Jordy Nelson, WR Seth Roberts, WR Martavis Bryant, WR Brandon LaFell, TE Jared Cook, DB Rashaan Melvin, DB Marcus Gilchrist

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Derek Carr QB22 QB24 QB23 Josh Jacobs RB14 RB19 RB26 Jalen Richard RB53 RB59 RB43 Antonio Brown WR8 WR7 WR8 Tyrell Williams WR59 WR58 WR27 Foster Moreau N/A N/A TE26 Daniel Carlson K27 K26 K29 Raiders DST DST31 DST31 DST29



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Derek Carr 4,161 YD, 25 TD, 10 INT RB Josh Jacobs 247 ATT, 1,037 YD, 7 TD; 34 TAR, 26 REC, 180 YD RB Jalen Richard 46 ATT, 228 YD, 1 TD; 80 TAR, 62 REC, 529 YD, 2 TD WR Antonio Brown 160 TAR, 96 REC, 1,149 YD, 8 TD WR Tyrell Williams 108 TAR, 65 REC, 962 YD, 6 TD WR Hunter Renfrow 86 TAR, 60 REC, 599 YD, 4 TD TE Foster Moreau 57 TAR, 37 REC, 408 YD, 3 TD

Biggest Question

Is Derek Carr good enough to sustain Antonio Brown and Josh Jacobs?

"The Raiders want Carr to run a controlled offense with lots of high-percentage completions where his receivers make plays after the catch. Carr has thrown over 30 touchdowns in a year once and 25-plus scores twice, and last year was the first time he topped 4,000 yards passing. Expectations for Brown and Jacobs should be halted to roughly 1,200 total yards and seven or eight scores each." - Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Tyrell Williams

With Jared Cook and the entire receiving corps gone from Oakland there are plenty of targets for both Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. Williams has topped 100 targets just once in his career and he caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll see single coverage thanks to Brown and I'd bet on the Raiders defense keeping the team in passing situations. There's top-20 upside here.

Breakout: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs was the first skill position player taken and the easy breakout pick if you're looking for one on the Raiders. Jacobs has 300-touch potential and he should be efficient with the attention defenses will have to pay to Brown. The key to a real breakout will be if Jacobs can steal 40-plus receptions from Jalen Richard. If that happens he could be a No. 1 running back.

Bust: Antonio Brown

Expect Antonio Brown will take a step back in just about every regard. His efficiency will almost certainly drop and there's a good chance his volume does as well. He's a fine selection at the two-three turn but a reach anywhere before that. There's also slightly more risk for Brown due to his age and his recent diva performances. No one should be surprised if he, Gruden, and Carr are involved in a screaming match by Week 4.