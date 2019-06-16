2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Are Gruden's Raiders splash or substance?
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 Oakland Raiders.
For the first time in several years, Antonio Brown isn't Fantasy's locked-in WR1 in drafts. How much of a downgrade Derek Carr proves to be from Ben Roethlisberger is one of the biggest question marks of 2019 drafts. What we know is the targets will be there, as they should be for fellow addition Tyrell Williams. First-round rookie RB Josh Jacobs should handle the bulk of the carries, with Jalen Richard and his 68 catches from 2018 providing passing-down support.
That man is awesome, He's a great teammate; he's a really good friend.Derek Carr, on Antonio Brown
2018 Review
Record: 4 - 12 (29th in NFL)
PPG: 18.1 (28)
YPG: 336.2 (23)
Pass YPG: 234.4 (18)
Rush YPG: 101.8 (25)
PAPG: 34.8 (16)
RAPG: 24.2 (23)
2018 Fantasy finishes
QB: Derek Carr - QB19
RB: Jalen Richard - RB29; Doug Martin - RB41; Marshawn Lynch* - RB63
WR: Amari Cooper* - WR18**; Jordy Nelson* - WR39; Seth Roberts* - WR68
TE: Jared Cook* - TE5
*No longer with team
**Played six games with OAK
Number to know: 361
The Raiders have 361 targets available from last season, most in the NFL. There's plenty of room for both Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.
2019 Offseason
Head Coach: Jon Gruden (2nd year)
Offensive Coordinator: Greg Olson (2nd year)
Draft Picks
1. (4) Clelin Ferrell, DE
1. (24) Josh Jacobs, RB
1. (27) Johnathan Abram, S
2. (40) Trayvon Mullen, CB
4. (106) Maxx Crosby, DE
4. (129) Isaiah Johnson, CB
4. (137) Foster Moreau, TE
5. (149) Hunter Renfrow, WR
7. (230) Quinton Bell, DE
Additions
WR Antonio Brown, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Ryan Grant, WR J.J. Nelson, TE Luke Willson, OL Trent Brown, DL Benson Mayowa, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Brandon Marshall, DB Nevin Lawson, DB Lamarcus Joyner
Key Departures
RB Marshawn Lynch, WR Jordy Nelson, WR Seth Roberts, WR Martavis Bryant, WR Brandon LaFell, TE Jared Cook, DB Rashaan Melvin, DB Marcus Gilchrist
Rankings and Projections
|Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats
|4,161 YD, 25 TD, 10 INT
|247 ATT, 1,037 YD, 7 TD; 34 TAR, 26 REC, 180 YD
|46 ATT, 228 YD, 1 TD; 80 TAR, 62 REC, 529 YD, 2 TD
|160 TAR, 96 REC, 1,149 YD, 8 TD
|108 TAR, 65 REC, 962 YD, 6 TD
|86 TAR, 60 REC, 599 YD, 4 TD
|57 TAR, 37 REC, 408 YD, 3 TD
Biggest Question
Is Derek Carr good enough to sustain Antonio Brown and Josh Jacobs?
"The Raiders want Carr to run a controlled offense with lots of high-percentage completions where his receivers make plays after the catch. Carr has thrown over 30 touchdowns in a year once and 25-plus scores twice, and last year was the first time he topped 4,000 yards passing. Expectations for Brown and Jacobs should be halted to roughly 1,200 total yards and seven or eight scores each." - Dave Richard
One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust
Sleeper: Tyrell Williams
With Jared Cook and the entire receiving corps gone from Oakland there are plenty of targets for both Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams. Williams has topped 100 targets just once in his career and he caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll see single coverage thanks to Brown and I'd bet on the Raiders defense keeping the team in passing situations. There's top-20 upside here.
Breakout: Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs was the first skill position player taken and the easy breakout pick if you're looking for one on the Raiders. Jacobs has 300-touch potential and he should be efficient with the attention defenses will have to pay to Brown. The key to a real breakout will be if Jacobs can steal 40-plus receptions from Jalen Richard. If that happens he could be a No. 1 running back.
Bust: Antonio Brown
Expect Antonio Brown will take a step back in just about every regard. His efficiency will almost certainly drop and there's a good chance his volume does as well. He's a fine selection at the two-three turn but a reach anywhere before that. There's also slightly more risk for Brown due to his age and his recent diva performances. No one should be surprised if he, Gruden, and Carr are involved in a screaming match by Week 4.
