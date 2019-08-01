2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Broncos add Theo Riddick to backfield split

Demaryius Thomas is gone and Emmanuel Sanders is coming back from a torn Achilles, leaving new quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Drew Lock with a less settled pass-catching corps than Denver passers have thrown to in recent years. Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton figure to be heavily involved, while tight end Noah Fant should have plenty of opportunity to have an impactful rookie season. The backfield is in better shape for the team, if not Fantasy players, as the workload split between second-year guys Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman is anything but clear, especially after the addition of veteran pass catcher Theo Riddick.

2018 Review

Record: 6 - 10 (22nd in NFL)

PPG: 20.6 (24)

YPG: 350.1 (19)

Pass YPG: 230.9 (19)

Rush YPG: 119.2 (12)

PAPG: 36.8 (8)

RAPG: 24.6 (21)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Case Keenum* - QB20

RB: Phillip Lindsay - RB13; Royce Freeman - RB47; Devontae Booker - RB57

WR: Emmanuel Sanders - WR23; Demaryius Thomas* - WR37**; Courtland Sutton - WR50

TE: Jeff Heuerman - TE31; Matt LaCosse* - TE38

*No longer with team

**Played seven games with HOU

Number to know: 23

Of the 84 targets Courtland Sutton saw in his rookie season, 23 were deemed uncatchable by Sports Info Solutions. New quarterback Joe Flacco helped John Brown be a big storyline in the early part of 2018 with the Ravens, and Sutton's 14.0 average depth of target (aDOT) last year suggests he's the guy who will play a similar role for the Broncos in 2019.

2019 Offseason

"More than anything, I think his skill-set marries very, very well with the type of offense we run. He's tough. He stands in the pocket and he can make all the throws. Those are the things that of course you want in your quarterback, and so [I'm] looking forward to building on that and working with him." - Rich Scangarello, on Joe Flacco

Head Coach: Vic Fangio (1st year - previously Defensive Coordinator, CHI)

Offensive Coordinator: Rich Scangarello (1st year - previously QB Coach, SF)

Draft Picks

1. (20) Noah Fant, TE

2. (41) Dalton Risner, T

2. (42) Drew Lock, QB

3. (71) Dre'mont Jones, DT

5. (156) Justin Hollins, LB

6. (187) Juwann Winfree, WR

Additions



QB Joe Flacco, OL Ju'Wuan James, LB Dekoda Watson, DB Kareem Jackson, DB Bryce Callahan

Key Departures

QB Case Keenum, WR Jordan Taylor, TE Matt LaCosse, OL Matt Paradis, OL Billy Turner, OL Max Garcia, OL Jared Veldheer, LB Shaquil Barrett, LB Shane Ray, LB Brandon Marshall, DB Bradley Roby, DB Tramaine Brock, DB Jamar Taylor

Rankings and Projections



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Joe Flacco 3,400 YD, 19 TD, 12 INT RB Phillip Lindsay 207 ATT, 1,014 YD, 7 TD; 40 TAR, 28 REC, 193 YD, 1 TD RB Royce Freeman 207 ATT, 828 YD, 7 TD WR Courtland Sutton 95 TAR, 48 REC, 751 YD, 5 TD WR DaeSean Hamilton 95 TAR, 64 REC, 573 YD, 3 TD WR Emmanuel Sanders 115 TAR, 69 REC, 794 YD, 5 TD TE Noah Fant 70 TAR, 49 REC, 539 YD, 4 TD

Biggest Question

Besides Phillip Lindsay, is there anyone else worth drafting here?

"Flacco's track record suggests a decent lean on rookie Noah Fant (about 20% of Flacco's completions annually go to tight ends) and second-year receiver Courtland Sutton (Flacco has an eye for the longer throws). They're worth low-expectation picks after 100th overall, but the Broncos figure to be conservative, hurting the upside of all parties involved." - Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Noah Fant

Of all relevant Fantasy positions, tight end is the one where players have the hardest time contributing as rookies. But when they do, it's typically guys with early draft pedigrees and physical traits like Fant's. With 4.5 speed at 6 feet 4 inches, 249 pounds, Fant is a matchup problem for defenses. He's too quick for most linebackers, too big for most defensive backs, a reality that helped him to 18 touchdowns along with over 1,000 receiving yards in his final two collegiate seasons. It may take a little time, but Fant should get plenty of chances throughout the season.

Breakout: Courtland Sutton

Sutton was frequently used as a downfield threat in his rookie season, posting an aDOT of 14. That can mean a boom-or-bust statistical profile, and he just didn't seem to be on the same page with Case Keenum, as more than a quarter of his 84 targets were deemed uncatchable by Sports Info Solutions. In fact, one of Sutton's two touchdowns of more than 20 yards came from fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Still, Sutton managed a strong 8.4 yards per target as a rookie, and the 704 yards he posted suggests the potential for a 1,000-yard season if he can bring in more balls than the 50% catch rate he posted in year one. He has a strong pedigree behind him as a productive collegiate player, and a quarterback change may be all he needs to ascend in his second season.

Bust: Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay was electric as a rookie, coming in as a sub-200 pound UDFA and completely stealing the show from third-round pick Royce Freeman. He'll be hard-pressed to repeat. A new coaching staff means the potential for a redefinition of roles, and the 45 pounds Freeman has on Lindsay suggests the goal line work might go to Freeman. Four of Lindsay's 10 touchdowns in 2018 came from 25 yards or further, a difficult feat to replicate. And Devontae Booker is still on the roster after leading the backfield in targets and receptions last year. Lindsay is also recovering from offseason wrist surgery, though he's expected to be fine for camp. Lindsay's 2018 was thrilling, but everything from the size of his role to the efficiency numbers he put up will be difficult to match in year two. Tread carefully.