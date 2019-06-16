2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Can a Super Bowl MVP help the Jaguars rebound?

The Blake Bortles era is over in Jacksonville, and the Jags hope Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles can breathe life into an offense that averaged just 15.3 points per game in 2018. The receiving corps is without a true No. 1, though Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook are the closest things on the roster.

There were a lot of things to learn from last year. Obviously, I made a lot of mistakes. The way I handled the team, the way I did schematics, maybe looking at how we want to play, looking at what we want to do. We had a lot of injuries. Looking at how we practice. Looking at rehab. ... I look at it first and say, 'I have to do a better job.' Doug Marrone

2018 Review

Record: 5 - 11 (26th in NFL)

PPG: 15.3 (31)

YPG: 302.0 (27)

Pass YPG: 194.3 (26)

Rush YPG: 107.7 (19)

PAPG: 33.5 (19)

RAPG: 26 (12)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Blake Bortles* - QB26; Cody Kessler* - QB42

RB: T.J. Yeldon* - RB22; Leonard Fournette - RB40

WR: Dede Westbrook - WR33; Donte Moncrief* - WR54; Keelan Cole - WR81

TE: James O'Shaughnessy - TE45

*No longer with team

Number to know: 416

That was the number of rushing attempts for the Jaguars in 2018, which was tied for No. 12 in the NFL. That number was down from 2017, when Jacksonville led the NFL in rushing attempts with 527. Look for the Jaguars to be near the top of the league again in rush attempts this season with a better performance from Fournette, as well as an improved offensive line.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Doug Marrone (3rd year)

Offensive Coordinator: John DeFilippo (1st year - previously Offensive Coordinator, MIN)

Draft Picks

1. (7) Josh Allen, LB

2. (35) Jawaan Taylor, T

3. (69) Josh Oliver, TE

3. (98) Quincy Williams, S

5. (140) Ryquell Armstead, RB

6. (178) Gardner Minshew, QB

7. (235) Dontavius Russell, DT

Additions



QB Nick Foles, RB Alfred Blue, RB Benny Cunningham, WR Chris Conley, TE Geoff Swaim, LB Jake Ryan

Key Departures

QB Blake Bortles, RB Carlos Hyde, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR Donte Moncrief, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, OL Chris Reed, OL Erick Flowers, DL Malik Jackson, DB Tashaun Gipson

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Nick Foles QB27 QB27 QB26 Leonard Fournette RB13 RB18 RB13 Dede Westbrook WR41 WR35 WR22 Marqise Lee N/A N/A WR35 Josh Oliver N/A N/A TE24 Josh Lambo K28 K8 K30 Jaguars DST DST2 DST3 DST6



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Nick Foles 3,927 YD, 25 TD, 12 INT RB Leonard Fournette 272 ATT, 1,033 YD, 9 TD; 39 REC, 327 YD, 2 TD RB Ryquell Armstead 63 ATT, 251 YD, 2 TD WR Dede Westbrook 123 TAR, 79 REC, 916 YD, 7 TD WR Marqise Lee 123 TAR, 65 REC, 844 YD, 6 TD WR Keelan Cole 84 TAR, 50 REC, 730 YD, 3 TD TE Josh Oliver 56 TAR, 36 REC, 419 YD, 3 TD

Biggest Question

Is there any other Jaguars player to get excited about besides Leonard Fournette?



"Keep an open mind on expected slot receiver Dede Westbrook. New offensive coordinator John DeFilippo helped slot-focused wideouts Adam Thielen and Nelson Agholor to amazing seasons in his last two stops, and he should do the same here. Nick Foles is an obvious upgrade at quarterback, the offensive line is better, and Westbrook led the team in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns last year." - Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Marqise Lee

The Jaguars have several receivers who qualify for this category, including D.J. Chark and Chris Conley, but Lee has the most upside of this group if he's healthy. He's still coming back from last year's knee injury that knocked him out for the season. If he's ready for Week 1 as expected then Lee is worth a late-round pick in all formats. He gets an upgraded quarterback this season with Nick Foles replacing Blake Bortles. In 2017, Lee had at least 11 PPR points in six of his final eight games.

Breakout: Leonard Fournette

Fournette is headed for a bounce-back campaign in 2019, and he's one of my favorite breakout candidates this year. He's someone to target toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in all leagues. He's motivated and in better shape after last year's disappointing season, and should benefit with Foles replacing Bortles. He also should love the offensive line in front of him with left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell, and center Brandin Linder all healthy after missing time last year, as well as the addition of rookie right tackle Jawaan Taylor. I can't wait to draft Fournette this season.

Bust: Dede Westbrook

I don't really consider Westbrook a bust candidate given his Average Draft Position in Round 11. It's actually great value for someone who could be the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. But someone has to fall into this category, and Westbrook was the closest player I could find. He will lose value if Lee is healthy and Chark and Conley take on bigger roles. And Jacksonville still wants to be a run-first team. If you can get Westbrook in Round 11 or later then absolutely pull the trigger on him. Just don't draft him before Round 9 in most formats.