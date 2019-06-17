2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Can Sam Darnold lead the Jets forward?
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 New York Jets.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Sam Darnold enters year two with a new slot receiver in Jamison Crowder and a superstar in the backfield in Le'Veon Bell. They join Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, and Chris Herndon to build out an underrated skill position group that has the potential to surprise.
As a receiver, it's like gold. It's a blessing and it's exciting because you know he has many great ideas and great things planned for me, and ways for me to execute and really show my talent. I've been labeled a 'deep threat', but everybody who knows what I can do knows that's not the case.Robby Anderson, on Adam Gase
2018 Review
Record: 4 - 12 (29th in NFL)
PPG: 20.8 (23)
YPG: 299.2 (29)
Pass YPG: 197.8 (25)
Rush YPG: 101.4 (26)
PAPG: 32.8 (22)
RAPG: 25.6 (16)
2018 Fantasy finishes
QB: Sam Darnold - QB25; Josh McCown* - QB48
RB: Isaiah Crowell* - RB35; Elijah McGuire - RB59; Bilal Powell* - RB75
WR: Robby Anderson - WR38; Quincy Enunwa - WR84; Jermaine Kearse* - WR89
TE: Chris Herndon - TE16
*No longer with team
Number to know: 929
Gase's Dolphins averaged 929 offensive plays per year in his three seasons there. That's a number that could hurt just about everyone's value if it follows him to New York.
2019 Offseason
Head Coach: Adam Gase (1st year - previously Head Coach, MIA)
Offensive Coordinator: Dowell Loggains (1st year - previously Offensive Coordinator, MIA)
Draft Picks
1. (3) Quinnen Williams, DT
3. (68) Jachai Polite, LB
3. (92) Chuma Edoga, T
4. (105) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S
5. (157) Blake Cashman, LB
6. (196) Blessuan Austin, CB
Additions
QB Trevor Siemian, RB Le'Veon Bell, RB Ty Montgomery, WR Jamison Crowder, OL Kelechi Osemele, LB C.J. Moseley, DB Brian Poole, K Chandler Catanzaro
Key Departures
QB Josh McCown, RB Isaiah Crowell, RB Bilal Powell, WR Rishard Matthews, WR Andre Roberts, WR Jermaine Kearse, DB Morris Claiborne, DB Buster Skrine, K Jason Myers
Rankings and Projections
|Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats
|3,693 Yds, 24 TD, 15 INT, 161 Rush YD, 1 TD
|239 ATT, 1,005 YD, 7 TD; 97 TAR, 78 REC, 624 YD, 3 TD
Biggest Question
Should we trust Robby Anderson?
"Adam Gase's offenses in Miami ran the fewest plays and ranked 17th in pass attempts of 20-plus air-yards during his three years there. Anderson is optimistic he'll thrive with Gase calling plays, but he's a shoo-in to lose targets to Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder, and is big-play dependent. At least quarterback isn't a problem anymore. Late Round 6 seems like the optimal time to choose him." - Dave Richard
One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust
Sleeper: Jamison Crowder
All of the offseason buzz has been about Le'Veon Bell, but based on Adam Gase's recent history we should maybe be paying more attention to Jamison Crowder. The only consistently good Fantasy option for the Dolphins under Gase was Jarvis Landry and Crowder should fill Landry's role for the Jets in 2019. If he is the most targeted Jet and he stays healthy, he could give us a high-volume version of his quietly outstanding 2016.
Breakout: Chris Herndon
Herndon had some success with Sam Darnold under center and both players should be better in their sophomore seasons. If this offense can be good, Herndon could be the beneficiary in the red zone. At the very least he'll be a streaming tight end with weekly upside.
Bust: Le'Veon Bell
Fantasy owners should expect a decrease in volume and efficiency from Le'Veon Bell in his first season in New York. He can still be a top-12 running back, but he's not worth a top-12 pick. Bell is coming from a high-volume offense with a good line and no one to share with to an Adam Gase offense that is essentially the opposite of all of those things.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team Preview: New England Patriots
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Miami Dolphins
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Buffalo Bills
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Houston Texans
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Denver Broncos
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...