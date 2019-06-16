2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Eagles have added talent everywhere
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles.
Exciting second-round talents at both RB and WR join a deep skill position depth chart, while the Eagles fortified their offensive line with first-round tackle Andre Dillard. The offense's ability to post big numbers will come down to the health of Carson Wentz, but if his back holds up and his knee is stronger two years removed from the devastating injury, there is plenty of upside in Philly.
Carson has no limitations. I'm not going to hold him back.Doug Pederson, on Carson Wentz
2018 Review
Record: 9 - 7 (13th in NFL)
PPG: 22.9 (18)
YPG: 365.3 (14)
Pass YPG: 267.2 (7)
Rush YPG: 98.1 (28)
PAPG: 37.4 (7)
RAPG: 24.9 (20)
2018 Fantasy finishes
QB: Carson Wentz - QB22; Nick Foles* - QB37
RB: Wendell Smallwood - RB43; Josh Adams - RB61; Corey Clement - RB62; Darren Sproles* - RB74; Jay Ajayi - RB84
WR: Alshon Jeffery - WR25; Golden Tate - WR28**; Nelson Agholor - WR34
TE: Zach Ertz - TE2; Dallas Goedert - TE20
*No longer with team
**Played seven games with DET
Number to know: 46.5%
The Eagles were the only team in the NFL to throw less than half of their targets to wide receivers in 2018.
2019 Offseason
Head Coach: Doug Pederson (4th year)
Offensive Coordinator: Mike Groh (2nd year)
Draft Picks
1. (22) Andre Dillard, T
2. (53) Miles Sanders, RB
2. (57) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR
4. (138) Shareef Miller, DE
5. (167) Clayton Thorson, QB
Additions
RB Jordan Howard, WR DeSean Jackson, DL Malik Jackson, DL Vinny Curry
Key Departures
QB Nick Foles, RB Jay Ajayi, RB Darren Sproles, WR Golden Tate, WR Jordan Matthews, WR Mike Wallace, OL Chance Warmack, LB Jordan Hicks, DB Corey Graham, DB Ronald Darby
Rankings and Projections
|Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats
|4,371 YD, 29 TD, 11 INT; 196 Rush YD, 1 TD
|194 ATT, 833 YD, 6 TD
|142 ATT, 639 YD, 5 TD; 31 REC, 260 YD, 1 TD
|111 TAR, 64 REC, 886 YD, 7 TD
|76 TAR, 48 REC, 824 YD, 5 TD
|64 TAR, 35 REC, 406 YD, 2 TD
|152 TAR, 106 REC, 1,114 YD, 8 TD
Biggest Question
Is Carson Wentz the best value pick among Fantasy quarterbacks?
"Think about who the Eagles have on offense: DeSean Jackson brings speed; rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert bring size; Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery bring reliability (and more size). Wentz has averaged 36.2 pass attempts per game, so with a deeper, bigger, faster group, he has ample chances to hit it big so long as he stays healthy. He's a perfect pick to target past Round 8." - Dave Richard
One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust
Sleeper: Dallas Goedert
No one actually considers handcuffing a tight end, but if you were going to Dallas Goedert would be the tight end you'd target. Goedert has the talent to be a top-10 tight end in the league and he's in a system that targets tight ends more heavily than any other. If something happens to Zach Ertz, Goedert will vault into must-start territory.
Breakout: Miles Sanders
If anyone is going to break out in this offense it will be Miles Sanders. But he's going to have to change Doug Pederson's committee M.O. to make it happen. The Eagles have had one of the least concentrated rushing attacks in football since Pederson arrived. The positive? Sanders has the skillset to stay on the field and his competition for touches isn't special.
Bust: Alshon Jeffery
Alshon Jeffery has had a very strange past four seasons. Each year he's finished with between 789 and 843 yards but he's done so in wildly different ways. We've seen his target share dip since he arrived in Philadelphia, which makes it really hard for him to be a consistent Fantasy option. But his consensus ranking is still amongst the top-24 receivers. You should pass at that cost.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team Preview: Indianapolis Colts
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New York Giants
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Dallas Cowboys
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Oakland Raiders
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Los Angeles Chargers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Washington
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which Washington players to target in Fantasy...