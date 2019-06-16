2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Eagles have added talent everywhere

Exciting second-round talents at both RB and WR join a deep skill position depth chart, while the Eagles fortified their offensive line with first-round tackle Andre Dillard. The offense's ability to post big numbers will come down to the health of Carson Wentz, but if his back holds up and his knee is stronger two years removed from the devastating injury, there is plenty of upside in Philly.

Carson has no limitations. I'm not going to hold him back. Doug Pederson, on Carson Wentz

2018 Review

Record: 9 - 7 (13th in NFL)

PPG: 22.9 (18)

YPG: 365.3 (14)

Pass YPG: 267.2 (7)

Rush YPG: 98.1 (28)

PAPG: 37.4 (7)

RAPG: 24.9 (20)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Carson Wentz - QB22; Nick Foles* - QB37

RB: Wendell Smallwood - RB43; Josh Adams - RB61; Corey Clement - RB62; Darren Sproles* - RB74; Jay Ajayi - RB84

WR: Alshon Jeffery - WR25; Golden Tate - WR28**; Nelson Agholor - WR34

TE: Zach Ertz - TE2; Dallas Goedert - TE20

*No longer with team

**Played seven games with DET

Number to know: 46.5%

The Eagles were the only team in the NFL to throw less than half of their targets to wide receivers in 2018.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Doug Pederson (4th year)

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Groh (2nd year)

Draft Picks

1. (22) Andre Dillard, T

2. (53) Miles Sanders, RB

2. (57) JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR

4. (138) Shareef Miller, DE

5. (167) Clayton Thorson, QB

Additions

RB Jordan Howard, WR DeSean Jackson, DL Malik Jackson, DL Vinny Curry

Key Departures

QB Nick Foles, RB Jay Ajayi, RB Darren Sproles, WR Golden Tate, WR Jordan Matthews, WR Mike Wallace, OL Chance Warmack, LB Jordan Hicks, DB Corey Graham, DB Ronald Darby

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Carson Wentz QB9 QB10 QB8 Miles Sanders RB30 RB28 RB38 Jordan Howard RB35 RB32 RB46 Alshon Jeffery WR30 WR32 WR28 DeSean Jackson WR46 WR46 WR49 Zach Ertz TE2 TE3 TE2 Dallas Goedert TE24 TE26 TE29 Jake Elliott K9 K9 K9 Eagles DST DST17 DST25 DST11



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Carson Wentz 4,371 YD, 29 TD, 11 INT; 196 Rush YD, 1 TD RB Jordan Howard 194 ATT, 833 YD, 6 TD RB Miles Sanders 142 ATT, 639 YD, 5 TD; 31 REC, 260 YD, 1 TD WR Alshon Jeffery 111 TAR, 64 REC, 886 YD, 7 TD WR DeSean Jackson 76 TAR, 48 REC, 824 YD, 5 TD WR Nelson Agholor 64 TAR, 35 REC, 406 YD, 2 TD TE Zach Ertz 152 TAR, 106 REC, 1,114 YD, 8 TD

Biggest Question

Is Carson Wentz the best value pick among Fantasy quarterbacks?

"Think about who the Eagles have on offense: DeSean Jackson brings speed; rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert bring size; Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery bring reliability (and more size). Wentz has averaged 36.2 pass attempts per game, so with a deeper, bigger, faster group, he has ample chances to hit it big so long as he stays healthy. He's a perfect pick to target past Round 8." - Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Dallas Goedert

No one actually considers handcuffing a tight end, but if you were going to Dallas Goedert would be the tight end you'd target. Goedert has the talent to be a top-10 tight end in the league and he's in a system that targets tight ends more heavily than any other. If something happens to Zach Ertz, Goedert will vault into must-start territory.

Breakout: Miles Sanders

If anyone is going to break out in this offense it will be Miles Sanders. But he's going to have to change Doug Pederson's committee M.O. to make it happen. The Eagles have had one of the least concentrated rushing attacks in football since Pederson arrived. The positive? Sanders has the skillset to stay on the field and his competition for touches isn't special.

Bust: Alshon Jeffery

Alshon Jeffery has had a very strange past four seasons. Each year he's finished with between 789 and 843 yards but he's done so in wildly different ways. We've seen his target share dip since he arrived in Philadelphia, which makes it really hard for him to be a consistent Fantasy option. But his consensus ranking is still amongst the top-24 receivers. You should pass at that cost.