2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Ravens will ride run game

The Ravens turn to Lamar Jackson full-time in 2019, which is a more exciting proposition for fans than Fantasy players. Jackson didn't throw more than 25 times in any of his seven regular season starts, severely limiting the upside of the passing-game weapons, though his 17 rush attempts per game were topped by just three of the league's running backs.

I think you'll be pleasantly surprised that Lamar is not going to be running 20 times a game. That's not what this offense is about. Owner Steve Bisciotti

2018 Review

Record: 6 -10 (22nd in NFL)

PPG: 16.8 (30)

YPG: 298.6 (30)

Pass YPG: 174.6 (31)

Rush YPG: 124 (9)

Pass attempts per game: 31.2 (28)

Rush attempts per game: 29.3 (6)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Lamar Jackson -- QB29; Joe Flacco* -- QB31

RB: Alex Collins* -- RB45; Javorius Allen* -- RB53; Gus Edwards -- RB56; Kenneth Dixon -- RB78

WR: John Brown* -- WR45; Willie Snead -- WR52; Michael Crabtree* -- WR53

TE: Mark Andrews - TE17

*No longer with team

Number to know: 82

John Brown, Willie Snead and Michael Crabtree combined for 82 targets from Lamar Jackson in 2018. No other receiver had more than 10. Those targets will have to skyrocket for any receiver to be Fantasy relevant in this offense.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: John Harbaugh (12th year)

Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman (1st year - previously Assistant Head Coach/TE, BAL)

Draft Picks

1. (25) Marquise Brown, WR

3. (85) Jaylon Ferguson, DE

3. (93) Miles Boykin, WR

4. (113) Justice Hill, RB

4. (123) Ben Powers, G

4. (127) Iman Marshall, CB

5. (160) Daylon Mack, DT

6. (197) Trace McSorley, QB

Additions



RB Mark Ingram, WR Seth Roberts, S Earl Thomas

Key Departures

RB Ty Montgomery, RB Alex Collins, RB Javorius Allen, WR John Brown, WR Michael Crabtree, TE Maxx Williams, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Terrell Suggs, LB Za'Darius Smith

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Lamar Jackson QB21 QB25 QB13 Mark Ingram RB26 RB26 RB25 Justice Hill RB50 RB46 RB58 Kenneth Dixon N/A N/A RB55 Marquise Brown WR58 WR47 WR53 Mark Andrews TE22 TE21 TE22 Hayden Hurst TE28 N/A N/A Justin Tuckers K2 K2 K1 Ravens DST DST12 DST13 DST3



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Lamar Jackson 3,386 YD, 19 TD, 9 INT; 159 ATT, 748 YD, 6 TD RB Mark Ingram 212 ATT, 1,040 YD, 7 TD; 32 TAR, 22 REC, 166 YD, 1 TD RB Kenneth Dixon 106 ATT, 509 YD, 3 TD; 23 TAR, 16 REC, 96 YD WR Marquise Brown 92 TAR, 53 REC, 743 YD, 5 TD WR Miles Boykin 87 TAR, 50 REC, 706 YD, 4 TD WR Willie Snead 73 TAR, 45 REC, 531 YD, 2 TD TE Mark Andrews 64 TAR, 45 REC, 583 YD, 3 TD

Biggest Question

Are we sure Marquise Brown is the top receiver?

"Brown may have been drafted first, but Boykin is nearly as fast and six inches taller. And while Brown should line up all over the field and get more short-area looks, Boykin will man the outside and almost never get double-teams because of Brown and the constant Ravens' rushing threat. Brown will get drafted first in Fantasy, but Boykin's appeal as a final-round sleeper shouldn't be overlooked." -- Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper: Justice Hill

Hill is the fastest back in the Ravens backfield and could earn third-down work early in the year. He collected 3,843 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma State and caught 31 passes in his sophomore season. This offense will use multiple backs, and there's big handcuff appeal due to Mark Ingram's age.

Breakout: Lamar Jackson

Jackson probably isn't going to run as much in 2019, but I expect he'll throw more and will be more successful in the air. With a full offseason of starter's reps and a serious influx of talent in the receiving corps, Jackson has a legitimate shot at 3,500 passing yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. Add in another 700 yards and six scores on the ground, and you have a top-10 quarterback in any format.

Bust: Mark Ingram

Ingram and Jackson are the only two Ravens with an ADP in the top 150 in early drafts. And Jackson is my breakout pick, so Ingram is the only real bust candidate on this team. But he's in a very good spot on a run-heavy team with a mobile quarterback to free him up. Unless his age catches up to him, I don't believe the Ravens have a bust this year.