2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Still room to grow for Colts

The Colts seem to add intriguing offensive pieces every offseason, and 2019 was no different. Free agent Devin Funchess and 4.3 burner Parris Campbell join T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron as key targets for Andrew Luck, while Spencer Ware is a new backfield depth piece behind Marlon Mack and intriguing youngsters Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

No question, we think he can do it. But how long does it take? How long did it take Reggie Wayne to be a great player? And I'm not calling him Reggie Wayne. But it took Reggie until, what, Year 3? I just think it's going to take some time. Maybe it happens Day 1. Maybe it's Year 3. But I do know we will have a role for him where he can produce. Colts' GM Chris Ballard on Parris Campbell

2018 Review

Record: 10-6 (8th in NFL)

PPG: 27.1 (5)

YPG: 386.2 (7)

Pass YPG: 278.8 (6)

Rush YPG: 107.4 (20)

Pass attempts per game: 40.3 (2)

Rush attempts per game: 25.5 (17)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Andrew Luck -- QB4

RB: Marlon Mack -- RB21; Nyheim Hines -- RB27

WR: T.Y. Hilton -- WR14; Chester Rogers -- WR65; Dontrelle Inman* -- WR90; Zach Pascal -- WR95

TE: Eric Ebron -- TE4; Jack Doyle -- TE35

*No longer with team

Number to know: 2.7%

That's the percentage of Luck's dropbacks he was sacked on in 2018, by far the lowest of his career. And this wasn't exactly a dink and dunk offense; only 43.0% of his yards came after the catch, sixth-lowest among passers with at least 100 attempts. Coming off that shoulder injury, the Colts knew Luck needed to stay upright, and that played a large part in his success.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Frank Reich (2nd year)

Offensive Coordinator: Nick Sirianni (2nd year)

Draft Picks

2. (34) Rock Ya-Sin, CB

2. (49) Ben Banogu, LB

2. (59) Parris Campbell, WR

3. (89) Bobby Okereke, LB

4. (109) Khari Willis, S

5. (144) Marvell Tell III, S

5. (164) E.J. Speed, LB

6. (199) Gerri Green, DE

7. (240) Jackson Barton, T

7. (246) Javon Patterson, C

Additions

RB Spencer Ware; WR Devin Funchess; DL Justin Houston

Key Departures

WR Dontrelle Inman; WR Ryan Grant; OL Matt Slauson

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Andrew Luck QB3 QB1 QB3 Marlon Mack RB19 RB16 RB23 Nyheim Hines RB56 RB58 RB40 T.Y. Hilton WR11 WR11 WR14 Parris Campbell WR38 WR33 WR48 Devin Funchess WR54 N/A N/A Eric Ebron TE7 TE5 TE7 Jack Doyle TE20 TE17 TE17 Adam Vinatieri K10 K10 K10 Colts DST DST23 DST24 DST23



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Andrew Luck 4,468 YD, 35 TD, 15 INT RB Marlon Mack 230 ATT, 1,010 YD, 9 TD; 37 TAR, 205 YD, 1 TD RB Nyheim Hines 79 ATT, 317 YD, 2 TD; 81 TAR, 61 REC, 424 YD, 2 TD WR T.Y. Hilton 130 TAR, 76 REC, 782 YD, 6 TD WR Parris Campbell 93 TAR, 52 REC, 782 YD, 6 TD WR Devin Funchess 74 TAR, 41 REC, 561 YD, 6 TD TE Eric Ebron 87 TAR, 54 REC, 609 YD, 7 TD TE Jack Doyle 74 TAR, 56 REC, 509 YD, 5 TD

Biggest question

There's no way Eric Ebron scores 14 total touchdowns again, right?

"Ebron's unlikely to get anywhere near as many targets (110), receptions (66), yards (750) and touchdowns as he did in 2018. The Colts added rookie Parris Campbell and veteran Devin Funchess, Jack Doyle will be back on the field, and their run game is stable. Ebron's opportunities will shrink with these changes, but it doesn't mean he couldn't deliver seven or eight scores and 650 yards. Just don't overdraft him." -- Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper: Jack Doyle

Doyle isn't a particularly exciting player, but every time he's on the field, the Colts treat him like a focal point of their offense. He was second on the team in targets in 2016; second in 2017; and he was second in the six games he played last season. He's not a big-play threat, but he's got great hands and a great quarterback, and should be a solid PPR option at tight end for next to no cost.

Breakout: Marlon Mack

After he had such trouble recovering from hamstring issues in 2018, it's fair to wonder if Mack can hold up to the role of every down back. But after watching him amass 1,102 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in just 14 games (including playoffs), the skills shouldn't be in doubt. If he becomes more involved in the passing game, there's surefire star potential here. But he doesn't need it to provide a return on investment for you.

Bust: Eric Ebron

Well, if Doyle is going to be a sleeper, that probably means Ebron's going to lose some work. In fact, in the games both played, Doyle had 33 targets while Ebron had just 22. Doyle has never shown the red-zone prowess Ebron had in 2018, but in fairness, neither had Ebron. For finishing as the No. 4 tight end, Ebron really had just an OK season; 750 yards on 66 catches, good for fifth and sixth at the position. He needed a lot of touchdown luck, and that probably isn't repeating; the 110 targets probably aren't either. He seems like an easy fade at his current fifth-round ADP.