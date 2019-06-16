2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Still room to grow for Colts
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts seem to add intriguing offensive pieces every offseason, and 2019 was no different. Free agent Devin Funchess and 4.3 burner Parris Campbell join T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron as key targets for Andrew Luck, while Spencer Ware is a new backfield depth piece behind Marlon Mack and intriguing youngsters Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.
No question, we think he can do it. But how long does it take? How long did it take Reggie Wayne to be a great player? And I'm not calling him Reggie Wayne. But it took Reggie until, what, Year 3? I just think it's going to take some time. Maybe it happens Day 1. Maybe it's Year 3. But I do know we will have a role for him where he can produce. Colts' GM Chris Ballard on Parris Campbell
2018 Review
Record: 10-6 (8th in NFL)
PPG: 27.1 (5)
YPG: 386.2 (7)
Pass YPG: 278.8 (6)
Rush YPG: 107.4 (20)
Pass attempts per game: 40.3 (2)
Rush attempts per game: 25.5 (17)
2018 Fantasy finishes
QB: Andrew Luck -- QB4
RB: Marlon Mack -- RB21; Nyheim Hines -- RB27
WR: T.Y. Hilton -- WR14; Chester Rogers -- WR65; Dontrelle Inman* -- WR90; Zach Pascal -- WR95
TE: Eric Ebron -- TE4; Jack Doyle -- TE35
*No longer with team
Number to know: 2.7%
That's the percentage of Luck's dropbacks he was sacked on in 2018, by far the lowest of his career. And this wasn't exactly a dink and dunk offense; only 43.0% of his yards came after the catch, sixth-lowest among passers with at least 100 attempts. Coming off that shoulder injury, the Colts knew Luck needed to stay upright, and that played a large part in his success.
2019 Offseason
Head Coach: Frank Reich (2nd year)
Offensive Coordinator: Nick Sirianni (2nd year)
Draft Picks
2. (34) Rock Ya-Sin, CB
2. (49) Ben Banogu, LB
2. (59) Parris Campbell, WR
3. (89) Bobby Okereke, LB
4. (109) Khari Willis, S
5. (144) Marvell Tell III, S
5. (164) E.J. Speed, LB
6. (199) Gerri Green, DE
7. (240) Jackson Barton, T
7. (246) Javon Patterson, C
Additions
RB Spencer Ware; WR Devin Funchess; DL Justin Houston
Key Departures
WR Dontrelle Inman; WR Ryan Grant; OL Matt Slauson
Rankings and Projections
|Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats
|QB
|Andrew Luck
|4,468 YD, 35 TD, 15 INT
|RB
|Marlon Mack
|230 ATT, 1,010 YD, 9 TD; 37 TAR, 205 YD, 1 TD
|RB
|Nyheim Hines
|79 ATT, 317 YD, 2 TD; 81 TAR, 61 REC, 424 YD, 2 TD
|WR
|T.Y. Hilton
|130 TAR, 76 REC, 782 YD, 6 TD
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|93 TAR, 52 REC, 782 YD, 6 TD
|WR
|Devin Funchess
|74 TAR, 41 REC, 561 YD, 6 TD
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|87 TAR, 54 REC, 609 YD, 7 TD
|TE
|Jack Doyle
|74 TAR, 56 REC, 509 YD, 5 TD
Biggest question
There's no way Eric Ebron scores 14 total touchdowns again, right?
"Ebron's unlikely to get anywhere near as many targets (110), receptions (66), yards (750) and touchdowns as he did in 2018. The Colts added rookie Parris Campbell and veteran Devin Funchess, Jack Doyle will be back on the field, and their run game is stable. Ebron's opportunities will shrink with these changes, but it doesn't mean he couldn't deliver seven or eight scores and 650 yards. Just don't overdraft him." -- Dave Richard
One sleeper, one breakout and one bust
Sleeper: Jack Doyle
Doyle isn't a particularly exciting player, but every time he's on the field, the Colts treat him like a focal point of their offense. He was second on the team in targets in 2016; second in 2017; and he was second in the six games he played last season. He's not a big-play threat, but he's got great hands and a great quarterback, and should be a solid PPR option at tight end for next to no cost.
Breakout: Marlon Mack
After he had such trouble recovering from hamstring issues in 2018, it's fair to wonder if Mack can hold up to the role of every down back. But after watching him amass 1,102 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in just 14 games (including playoffs), the skills shouldn't be in doubt. If he becomes more involved in the passing game, there's surefire star potential here. But he doesn't need it to provide a return on investment for you.
Bust: Eric Ebron
Well, if Doyle is going to be a sleeper, that probably means Ebron's going to lose some work. In fact, in the games both played, Doyle had 33 targets while Ebron had just 22. Doyle has never shown the red-zone prowess Ebron had in 2018, but in fairness, neither had Ebron. For finishing as the No. 4 tight end, Ebron really had just an OK season; 750 yards on 66 catches, good for fifth and sixth at the position. He needed a lot of touchdown luck, and that probably isn't repeating; the 110 targets probably aren't either. He seems like an easy fade at his current fifth-round ADP.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Philadelphia Eagles
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: New York Giants
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Dallas Cowboys
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Oakland Raiders
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Los Angeles Chargers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...