2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Texans have the pieces if they stay healthy
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 Houston Texans.
Houston's offense has potential, but health will be key. Will Fuller and Keke Coutee could make for a dynamic receiving pair behind DeAndre Hopkins if they stay healthy. D'Onta Foreman has the potential to challenge Lamar Miller and create a strong RB tandem if he regains the explosion he showed pre-Achilles injury. If those things don't happen, a lack of depth could become a problem for the Texans.
He's going to get better. He's got a great work ethic. He's going to improve. He's going to work on the things that he needs to work on. When he comes back, we'll start progressing with where we are with the playbook, and we'll start talking to him about those things. He's just an awesome guy, and we're lucky to have him.Bill O'Brien, on Deshaun Watson
2018 Review
Record: 11 - 5 (6th in NFL)
PPG: 25.1 (11)
YPG: 362.6 (15)
Pass YPG: 236.3 (17)
Rush YPG: 126.3 (8)
PAPG: 31.6 (27)
RAPG: 29.5 (4)
2018 Fantasy finishes
QB: Deshaun Watson - QB5
RB: Lamar Miller - RB23; Alfred Blue* - RB51
WR: DeAndre Hopkins - WR1; Demaryius Thomas* - WR37**; Will Fuller - WR69
TE: Jordan Thomas - TE32; Ryan Griffin* - TE39
*No longer with team
**Played eight games with DEN
Number to know: 62
Houston led the NFL in sacks allowed in 2018, which is bad news for quarterback Deshaun Watson. And while the Texans tried to upgrade the offensive line with veteran Matt Kalil and rookies Tytus Howard and Max Scharping, it might not be enough to solve their problems in protecting Watson.
2019 Offseason
Head Coach: Bill O'Brien (6th year)
Offensive Coordinator: Tim Kelly (1st year - previously TE Coach, HOU)
Draft Picks
1. (23) Tytus Howard, T
2. (54) Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB
2. (55) Max Scharping, T
3. (86) Kahale Warring, TE
5. (161) Charles Omenihu, DE
6. (195) Xavier Crawford, CB
7. (220) Cullen Gillaspia, RB
Additions
QB A.J. McCarron, TE Darren Fells, OL Matt Kalil, DB Tashaun Gipson, DB Bradley Roby
Key Departures
RB Alfred Blue, WR Demaryius Thomas, DB Tyrann Mathieu, DB Kareem Jackson, DB Kevin Johnson
Rankings and Projections
|Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats
|4,180 YD, 29 TD, 11 INT; 564 Rush YD, 4 TD
|235 ATT, 1,035 YD, 5 TD; 27 REC, 195 YD, 1 TD
|141 ATT, 536 YD, 3 TD; 20 REC, 186 YD, 1 TD
|162 TAR, 105 REC, 1,453 YD, 11 TD
|89 TAR, 53 REC, 778 YD, 7 TD
|99 TAR, 67 REC, 685 YD, 3 TD
|47 TAR, 33 REC, 372 YD, 2 TD
Biggest Question
Does D'Onta Foreman have a realistic chance to overtake Lamar Miller?
"The Texans' offseason inactivity at running back suggests they're happy with Miller and Foreman leading their run game. Attempts to improve the offensive line were more important anyway. It's not that Miller is too good for the bench, it's that Foreman looked pretty bad in his return from his torn Achilles. Until reports from training camp and the preseason turn positive, his limited upside keeps him in the double-digit rounds." - Dave Richard
One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust
Sleeper: Keke Coutee
When healthy last season, Coutee proved to be a valuable part of Houston's passing attack as the No. 3 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Coutee only appeared in six games as a rookie in 2018 because of a hamstring injury, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. He should be healthy heading into training camp, and he's a great receiver to target with a mid- to late-round pick in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. If Fuller (ACL) suffers a setback in his recovery, Coutee could be a star.
Breakout: Will Fuller
The combination of Fuller and Watson has been exceptional, but now we just need that duo to be healthy for 16 games. They have played 11 games together over the past two seasons, and Fuller is averaging 16.7 PPR points over that span. He's failed to score at least 12 PPR points just twice in those 11 outings. Fuller is expected to be fine for training camp, and he could be a star if he plays 16 games. Now, he's played just 17 games over the past two seasons, so that's the risk with trusting him. But the upside of what he could do is worth it with a pick in Round 6 in most leagues.
Bust: Lamar Miller
I'm not necessarily down on Miller given his expected Average Draft Position in Round 6, but he's the closest thing the Texans have to a bust candidate. If D'Onta Foreman is fully recovered from the Achilles' injury he suffered as a rookie in 2017 then he could push Miller for touches. Miller is a safe running back to settle for -- Round 6 is the perfect spot in any format -- but his ceiling is limited, especially behind this offensive line. Don't reach for Miller on Draft Day; you should be just fine with him as your No. 3 running back.
