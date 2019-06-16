2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Texans have the pieces if they stay healthy

Houston's offense has potential, but health will be key. Will Fuller and Keke Coutee could make for a dynamic receiving pair behind DeAndre Hopkins if they stay healthy. D'Onta Foreman has the potential to challenge Lamar Miller and create a strong RB tandem if he regains the explosion he showed pre-Achilles injury. If those things don't happen, a lack of depth could become a problem for the Texans.

He's going to get better. He's got a great work ethic. He's going to improve. He's going to work on the things that he needs to work on. When he comes back, we'll start progressing with where we are with the playbook, and we'll start talking to him about those things. He's just an awesome guy, and we're lucky to have him. Bill O'Brien, on Deshaun Watson

2018 Review

Record: 11 - 5 (6th in NFL)

PPG: 25.1 (11)

YPG: 362.6 (15)

Pass YPG: 236.3 (17)

Rush YPG: 126.3 (8)

PAPG: 31.6 (27)

RAPG: 29.5 (4)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Deshaun Watson - QB5

RB: Lamar Miller - RB23; Alfred Blue* - RB51

WR: DeAndre Hopkins - WR1; Demaryius Thomas* - WR37**; Will Fuller - WR69

TE: Jordan Thomas - TE32; Ryan Griffin* - TE39

*No longer with team

**Played eight games with DEN

Number to know: 62

Houston led the NFL in sacks allowed in 2018, which is bad news for quarterback Deshaun Watson. And while the Texans tried to upgrade the offensive line with veteran Matt Kalil and rookies Tytus Howard and Max Scharping, it might not be enough to solve their problems in protecting Watson.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Bill O'Brien (6th year)

Offensive Coordinator: Tim Kelly (1st year - previously TE Coach, HOU)

Draft Picks

1. (23) Tytus Howard, T

2. (54) Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB

2. (55) Max Scharping, T

3. (86) Kahale Warring, TE

5. (161) Charles Omenihu, DE

6. (195) Xavier Crawford, CB

7. (220) Cullen Gillaspia, RB

Additions



QB A.J. McCarron, TE Darren Fells, OL Matt Kalil, DB Tashaun Gipson, DB Bradley Roby

Key Departures

RB Alfred Blue, WR Demaryius Thomas, DB Tyrann Mathieu, DB Kareem Jackson, DB Kevin Johnson

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Deshaun Watson QB4 QB4 QB2 Lamar Miller RB31 RB31 RB27 D'Onta Foreman RB45 RB42 RB51 DeAndre Hopkins WR1 WR1 WR1 Will Fuller WR33 WR26 WR42 Keke Coutee WR44 WR42 WR57 Ka'imi Fairbairn K6 K6 K5 Texans DST DST4 DST8 DST4



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Deshaun Watson 4,180 YD, 29 TD, 11 INT; 564 Rush YD, 4 TD RB Lamar Miller 235 ATT, 1,035 YD, 5 TD; 27 REC, 195 YD, 1 TD RB D'Onta Foreman 141 ATT, 536 YD, 3 TD; 20 REC, 186 YD, 1 TD WR DeAndre Hopkins 162 TAR, 105 REC, 1,453 YD, 11 TD WR Will Fuller 89 TAR, 53 REC, 778 YD, 7 TD WR Keke Coutee 99 TAR, 67 REC, 685 YD, 3 TD TE Jordan Thomas 47 TAR, 33 REC, 372 YD, 2 TD

Biggest Question

Does D'Onta Foreman have a realistic chance to overtake Lamar Miller?



"The Texans' offseason inactivity at running back suggests they're happy with Miller and Foreman leading their run game. Attempts to improve the offensive line were more important anyway. It's not that Miller is too good for the bench, it's that Foreman looked pretty bad in his return from his torn Achilles. Until reports from training camp and the preseason turn positive, his limited upside keeps him in the double-digit rounds." - Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Keke Coutee

When healthy last season, Coutee proved to be a valuable part of Houston's passing attack as the No. 3 receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Coutee only appeared in six games as a rookie in 2018 because of a hamstring injury, but he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of them. He should be healthy heading into training camp, and he's a great receiver to target with a mid- to late-round pick in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. If Fuller (ACL) suffers a setback in his recovery, Coutee could be a star.

Breakout: Will Fuller

The combination of Fuller and Watson has been exceptional, but now we just need that duo to be healthy for 16 games. They have played 11 games together over the past two seasons, and Fuller is averaging 16.7 PPR points over that span. He's failed to score at least 12 PPR points just twice in those 11 outings. Fuller is expected to be fine for training camp, and he could be a star if he plays 16 games. Now, he's played just 17 games over the past two seasons, so that's the risk with trusting him. But the upside of what he could do is worth it with a pick in Round 6 in most leagues.

Bust: Lamar Miller

I'm not necessarily down on Miller given his expected Average Draft Position in Round 6, but he's the closest thing the Texans have to a bust candidate. If D'Onta Foreman is fully recovered from the Achilles' injury he suffered as a rookie in 2017 then he could push Miller for touches. Miller is a safe running back to settle for -- Round 6 is the perfect spot in any format -- but his ceiling is limited, especially behind this offensive line. Don't reach for Miller on Draft Day; you should be just fine with him as your No. 3 running back.