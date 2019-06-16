2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: The Seahawks don't care if you think they run too much

Chris Carson stole the show for 2018's run-heaviest offense, leaving first-round pick Rashaad Penny vying for scraps. Seattle threw fewer passes in 2018 than any team over the past five seasons, but that didn't stop Russell Wilson from tying for the third-most passing TDs in the NFL. Expect a similar rush lean in 2019, with Wilson still providing his dependable passing efficiency.

We wanted to get fast, make sure we can complement the stuff, like running down the field, take advantage of Russell (Wilson)'s ability to throw the ball down the field, which is awesome. And be able to compliment the work that we were able to do with Tyler (Lockett). Make sure that he's not the only fast guy who can take the top off. We're really excited about that. Pete Carroll, on Seattle's draft

2018 Review

Record: 10 - 6 (8th in NFL)

PPG: 26.8 (6)

YPG: 353.3 (18)

Pass YPG: 193.3 (27)

Rush YPG: 160 (1)

PAPG: 26.7 (32)

RAPG: 33.4 (2)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Russell Wilson - QB6

RB: Chris Carson - RB15; Mike Davis* - RB36; Rashaad Penny - RB67

WR: Tyler Lockett - WR16; Doug Baldwin* - WR46; David Moore - WR72

TE: Nick Vannett - TE28; Ed Dickson - TE45; Will Dissly - TE49

*No longer with team

Number to know: 128

The Seahawks attempted 128 fewer passes in 2018 than 2017 (and 140 fewer passes in 2018 than 2016). So while they'd like to have more receivers to take shots downfield with, they're completely happy being a run-first team. Interestingly enough, Wilson went from being Fantasy's top quarterback in 2017 to eighth-best in 2018. Wilson has been top eight or better in four of his last five seasons.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Pete Carroll (10th year)

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer (2nd year)

Draft Picks

1. (29) L.J. Collier, DE

2. (47) Marquise Blair, S

2. (64) D.K. Metcalf, WR

3. (88) Cody Barton, LB

4. (120) Gary Jennings Jr., WR

4. (124) Phil Haynes, G

4. (132) Ugochukwu Amadi, S

5. (142) Ben Burr-Kirven, LB

6. (204) Travis Homer, RB

6. (209) Demarcus Christmas, DT

7. (236) John Ursua, WR

Additions



QB Geno Smith, FB Nick Bellore, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Mike Iupati, DL Ezekiel Ansah, K Jason Myers

Key Departures

QB Brett Hundley, RB Mike Davis, WR Doug Baldwin, DL Frank Clark, DB Justin Coleman, K Sebastian Janikowski

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Russell Wilson QB13 QB9 QB18 Chris Carson RB25 RB22 RB18 Rashaad Penny RB41 RB35 RB37 Tyler Lockett WR22 WR28 WR26 D.K. Metcalf WR48 WR59 WR60 Will Dissly TE23 TE27 TE23 Jason Myers K12 K27 K7 Seahawks DST DST20 DST22 DST13



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Russell Wilson 3,606 YD, 27 TD, 8 INT; 350 YD, 1 TD RB Chris Carson 274 ATT, 1,259 YD, 8 TD; 22 REC, 177 YD, 1 TD RB Rashaad Penny 110 ATT, 519 YD, 3 TD; 44 REC 365 YD, 2 TD WR Tyler Lockett 90 TAR, 62 REC, 946 YD, 7 TD WR Doug Baldwin 72 TAR, 49 REC, 603 YD, 6 TD WR D.K. Metcalf 81 TAR, 49 REC, 730 YD, 5 TD TE Will Dissly 63 TAR, 38 REC, 530 YD, 4 TD

Biggest Question

Are Chris Carson or Rashaad Penny safe Fantasy starters?



Not really, because the Seahawks coaches are jerks. Not really jerks, just focused on competition. So even though Carson was 10th in consistency among Fantasy rushers in non-PPR last year and notched 100 total yards in half his games, Penny will get a shot to earn playing time in camp this summer. Because it's believed Carson will have to stumble to lose the gig, he's worth taking before 60th overall.

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Will Dissly

Dissly posted back-to-back games with a touchdown and 40-plus yards to begin last season before rupturing his right patellar tendon in Week 4. Coach Pete Carroll expects his return by training camp, giving the Seahawks a much-needed short-area target. Someone needs to pick up the work Doug Baldwin is leaving behind -- why not a 6-foot-4, 265-pounder who has already shown some flashes? With a nice matchup at home against the Bengals to begin the season, Dissly is a stream-to-stud tight end candidate.

Breakout: Rashaad Penny

For a team that wants to run the ball as much as the Seahawks want to, one running back isn't enough. Chris Carson had a minor knee procedure this offseason, missed two 2018 games with hip issues, and has minor injuries to his leg and finger. Carson's a good player, but at some point he'll miss time and Penny will be called upon to handle the starter's reps for the Seahawks. Draft him around 90th overall with patience in mind.

Bust: Tyler Lockett

Didn't the Seahawks' draft tell you anything? They took three receivers, all with the intention of being a more vertical offense. Granted, vertical is basically Lockett's middle name, but his 70-target breakout campaign followed a 71-target season where he scored twice, had under 600 yards and had a catch rate 18 percentage points lower. It feels like you're chasing points by taking Lockett following his mind-blowingly efficient season.