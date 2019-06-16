2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Will the Chiefs be a juggernaut again in 2019?

The NFL draft is usually the point when most teams start to settle down and become at least somewhat predictable, but the Chiefs were thrown a curveball, and questions about Tyreek Hill's potential availability will dominate discussions about this team. Can Patrick Mahomes continue to dominate without his biggest big-play threat if Hill misses time?

These cut-ups will be invaluable for him on the different plays that he's run this past year, study those and see where he can get better in those areas. And I think it's a great growing period from Year 1 to Year 2, and he'll handle it the right way. A lot of guys don't. They get complacent. He won't do that. Andy Reid, on Patrick Mahomes

2018 Review

Record: 12 - 4 (3rd in NFL)

PPG: 35.3 (1)

YPG: 425.6 (1)

Pass YPG: 309.7 (3)

Rush YPG: 115.9 (16)

PAPG: 36.4 (9)

RAPG: 24.2 (23)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Patrick Mahomes - QB1

RB: Kareem Hunt* - RB11; Damien Williams - RB48; Spencer Ware* - RB64

WR: Tyreek Hill - WR2; Sammy Watkins - WR63; Chris Conley* - WR78; Demarcus Robinson - WR91

TE: Travis Kelce - TE1; Demetrius Harris* - TE43

*No longer with team

Number to know: 1

The Chiefs were No. 1 in yards per game (425.6) and points per game (35.3) in 2018. This offense is explosive, but they will have a new starting running back (Damien Williams) and potential new No. 1 receiver if Tyreek Hill is suspended. Will Kansas City be as successful in 2019?

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Andy Reid (7th year)

Offensive Coordinator: Eric Bieniemy (2nd year)

Draft Picks

2. (56) Mecole Hardman, WR

2. (63) Juan Thornhill, S

3. (84) Khalen Saunders, DT

6. (201) Rashad Fenton, CB

6. (214) Darwin Thompson, RB

7. (216) Nick Allegretti, G

Additions



RB Carlos Hyde, TE Blake Bell, DL Frank Clark, DL Alex Okafor, LB Damien Wilson, DB Tyrann Mathieu, DB Bashaud Breeland

Key Departures

RB Spencer Ware, WR Chris Conley, OL Mitch Morse, DL Dee Ford, LB Justin Houston, DB Eric Berry, DB Steven Nelson

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Patrick Mahomes QB1 QB2 QB1 Damien Williams RB18 RB12 RB14 Carlos Hyde RB38 RB37 RB52 Darwin Thompson RB49 N/A N/A Tyreek Hill WR25 WR24 WR30 Sammy Watkins WR28 WR32 WR26 Mecole Hardman N/A WR54 N/A Travis Kelce TE1 TE1 TE1 Harrison Butker K4 K4 K6 Chiefs DST DST18 DST17 DST25



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Patrick Mahomes 4,559 YD, 34 TD, 12 INT, 279 YD, 2 TD RB Damien Williams 167 ATT, 751 YD, 6 TD; 52 REC, 400 YD, 5 TD RB Carlos Hyde 109 ATT, 435 YD, 5 TD; 13 REC, 117 YD, 1 TD WR Tyreek Hill 87 TAR, 57 REC, 834 YD, 6 TD WR Sammy Watkins 110 TAR, 71 REC, 998 YD, 7 TD WR Mecole Hardman 52 TAR, 29 REC, 428 YD, 3 TD WR Demarcus Robinson 52 TAR, 38 REC, 392 YD, 3 TD TE Travis Kelce 144 TAR, 100 REC, 1284 YD, 8 TD

Biggest Question

Is Damien Williams for real?

"He sure looked like the real deal in his last six games of 2018 when he averaged 17.5 touches and 100.3 yards in total with eight combined touchdowns. The only threats to his playing time are veteran Carlos Hyde and rookie sixth-rounder Darwin Thompson, but the reality is that pretty much any rusher in this iteration of Andy Reid's offense is going to do well. Williams is a top-35 pick." - Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Carlos Hyde

I like Damien Williams, but I'm not sold on him being the featured back for 16 games in Kansas City this year. As such, I consider Williams a bust candidate, and I'm passing on him for either Hyde with a mid-round pick or Darwin Thompson with a late-round selection. You want running backs for Andy Reid, but if you're paying a premium price -- Williams will likely be a Round 3 selection in most leagues -- make sure you know what you're getting. I'm worried about Williams, so I'll target the cheaper options in Hyde and Thompson and see what happens during the season.

Breakout: Sammy Watkins

We're waiting to find out about a potential Tyreek Hill suspension, but if he's out for any length of time then that should help Watkins have the chance for quality production this year. He's worth drafting in Round 5 in all leagues even if Hill plays the majority of the season. First, Watkins has to stay healthy, and he missed six games and parts of two others with the Chiefs last year because of a foot injury. But in the eight games he played at full strength last season he had 39 catches for 515 yards and three touchdowns. If you project that over a full season, he would have finished with 78 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns. We'll see what happens with Hill, but Watkins could have a big year if he plays 13-plus games.

Bust: Patrick Mahomes

I love Mahomes, you love Mahomes -- we all love Mahomes. But please don't draft him in the first two rounds of a one-quarterback league. And please don't expect him to replicate his lofty stats from 2018 when he had 5,097 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as well as 272 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Those stats will regress, and Mahomes could be without Hill for some period of time. Mahomes is worth drafting as a top-three quarterback this season, but just do it in Round 3 or later. And have realistic expectations of about 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns. He'll be great. He just won't be superhuman like he was in 2018.